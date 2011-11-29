Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Witherspoon puts her own twist on running errands in Santa Monica, Calif. Plus: Zac Efron, Olivia Wilde, Ben Affleck and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

KEYED IN

Credit: Ramey

Following a weekend trip to Disneyland with her family, Reese Witherspoon steps out solo Monday to run errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FLY GUY

Credit: National Photo Group

Rocking a leather jacket and dress shoes, Zac Efron makes a fashionable exit Monday from Los Angeles International Airport, where the New Year's Eve star caught a departing flight.

3 of 15

RECORDER SESSION

Credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

They're darn tootin'! In Time costars Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake show off their hidden talents during a Monday appearance on variety show El Hormiguero in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

STYLISH SET

Credit: Richard Young/StarTraks

Colin Firth smiles for the cameras while congratulating honoree Victoria Beckham at Monday's British Fashion Awards in London, where her eponymous collection was named designer brand of the year.

Advertisement

5 of 15

MOMMY & ME

Credit: INF

After announcing that she is expecting her second child with hubby Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal follows the lead of her energetic 5-year-old daughter Ramona on Monday in New York City.

6 of 15

HOT SHOT

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks

Flashing a beautiful smile, a glam Elizabeth Olsen sparkles at Monday's Gotham Independent Film Awards, sponsored by Euphoria Calvin Klein, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street, where the Martha Marcy May Marlene star was nominated for best breakthrough actor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: Fame

Sporting a beard and the shaggy do he grew for his upcoming movie Argo, Ben Affleck heads back to his car after finishing daddy duties Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

IN THE BAG

Credit: Ramey

A dolled-up Olivia Wilde grabs lunch to-go during a break in filming The Longest Week in New York on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

JACKET REQUIRED

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

A happy Jessica Simpson steps out in a short fur coat as she proudly touches her growing baby bump at Barneys on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SNAP SHOT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A causal Neil Patrick Harris pauses for a quick photo while arriving to the Live! with Kelly show on Monday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

ROMPER ROOM

Credit: Freddie Baez/StarTraks

After revealing that she was teased in high school, a gorgeous Charlize Theron turns heads in a dark orange jumpsuit on Monday as she leaves her hotel in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HELPING HAND

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Self-described "hands-on" mom Sarah Jessica Parker takes son James Wilkie, 8, out for a Monday afternoon stroll around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage

New mom Kate Hudson looks sleek and chic in head-to-toe black at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

NEED A HAND?

Credit: Juan Garces/Splash News Online

Even sugery can't slow him down! Diddy, who is recuperating from shoulder surgery, keeps his arm in a sling as he heads out to celebrate pal DJ Khaled's birthday in Miami Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

ANOTHER TIME

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Ashley Greene goes retro! The actress dons a chic vintage ensemble for her upcoming appearance on the 1961-set sitcom, Pan Am on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff