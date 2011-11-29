Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 29, 2011
KEYED IN
Following a weekend trip to Disneyland with her family, Reese Witherspoon steps out solo Monday to run errands in Santa Monica, Calif.
FLY GUY
Rocking a leather jacket and dress shoes, Zac Efron makes a fashionable exit Monday from Los Angeles International Airport, where the New Year's Eve star caught a departing flight.
RECORDER SESSION
They're darn tootin'! In Time costars Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake show off their hidden talents during a Monday appearance on variety show El Hormiguero in Madrid, Spain.
STYLISH SET
Colin Firth smiles for the cameras while congratulating honoree Victoria Beckham at Monday's British Fashion Awards in London, where her eponymous collection was named designer brand of the year.
MOMMY & ME
After announcing that she is expecting her second child with hubby Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal follows the lead of her energetic 5-year-old daughter Ramona on Monday in New York City.
HOT SHOT
Flashing a beautiful smile, a glam Elizabeth Olsen sparkles at Monday's Gotham Independent Film Awards, sponsored by Euphoria Calvin Klein, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street, where the Martha Marcy May Marlene star was nominated for best breakthrough actor.
HAIR APPARENT
Sporting a beard and the shaggy do he grew for his upcoming movie Argo, Ben Affleck heads back to his car after finishing daddy duties Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.
IN THE BAG
A dolled-up Olivia Wilde grabs lunch to-go during a break in filming The Longest Week in New York on Monday.
JACKET REQUIRED
A happy Jessica Simpson steps out in a short fur coat as she proudly touches her growing baby bump at Barneys on Monday in N.Y.C.
SNAP SHOT
A causal Neil Patrick Harris pauses for a quick photo while arriving to the Live! with Kelly show on Monday in New York.
ROMPER ROOM
After revealing that she was teased in high school, a gorgeous Charlize Theron turns heads in a dark orange jumpsuit on Monday as she leaves her hotel in New York City.
HELPING HAND
Self-described "hands-on" mom Sarah Jessica Parker takes son James Wilkie, 8, out for a Monday afternoon stroll around N.Y.C.
FASHION FORWARD
New mom Kate Hudson looks sleek and chic in head-to-toe black at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday.
NEED A HAND?
Even sugery can't slow him down! Diddy, who is recuperating from shoulder surgery, keeps his arm in a sling as he heads out to celebrate pal DJ Khaled's birthday in Miami Sunday.
ANOTHER TIME
Ashley Greene goes retro! The actress dons a chic vintage ensemble for her upcoming appearance on the 1961-set sitcom, Pan Am on Monday in N.Y.C.