Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 28, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 12

DEJA VU

Credit: X17

Make way for the soon-to-be birthday girl! Britney Spears, wearing a "Miss December" necklace (she turns 25 on Dec. 2nd), heads to L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge on Monday, where she reportedly met up with new BFF Paris Hilton and her other recent companion Lindsay Lohan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

ON BOARD

Credit: Andy Athineos/MikeEmory/BigAustralia/BEI

Matthew McConaughey – and those ubiquitous abs – soak up the Australian sun aboard the Precious Gem while filming the adventure-comedy Fool's Gold in Port Douglas on Monday.

3 of 12

ALL SHOOK UP

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

It's the tickle me, Ellen show! Cameron Diaz makes a grab for DeGeneres during a recent visit to the talk show. During the interview (airing Tuesday), The Holiday actress said that despite being in a happy relationship with Justin Timberlake, she's a commitment-phobe when it comes to marriage.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

BUMP IT UP

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Like another prosthetic-wearing actress, Keri Russell sports a fake baby bump while shooting the psychological drama The Girl in the Park in New York City's Meatpacking district on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 12

HIP TO BE SQUARE

Credit: Owen Beiny / WENN

Another workout, another argyle sweater! Madonna bundles up after leaving her London gym on Tuesday.

6 of 12

HITTING THE SPOT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

It's tiring carrying all that extra (prosthetic) baby weight, just ask Reese Witherspoon, who gets a caffeine pick-me-up on the Los Angeles set of her thriller Rendition on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

THE FAMILY STROLL

Credit: Flynet

Meanwhile, Witherspoon's costar Jake Gyllenhaal and his beloved pooch Atticus reunite with the family – big sis Maggie, her fiancé Peter Sarsgaard and baby Ramona – during a Sunday stroll in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

IT'S CHECKS, MATE

Credit: BBH/INF

After several months filming overseas, Vince Vaughn looks downright comfortable on the London set of his comedy Fred Claus on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 12

GESTURE IN KIND

Credit: St Clair/Winslow/splash News

With her deep chocolate tresses, Ashley Olsen (right) maintains a darker perspective than twin sis Mary-Kate as the fashion-forward pair top off their Today show appearance in New York with a coordinated wave on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

MUG SHOT

As temperatures take a dip in Los Angeles, happy couple Denise Richards and Richie Sambora find a good reason to put the squeeze on each other after a dinner date Sunday night. Sambora recently said of his seven-month relationship with Richards, "Obviously, we're doing very well right now."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

STONEWALLED

Credit: Alex Heining/INF

Harry Connick Jr. and Hilary Swank take in the air up there with their coffee while filming their upcoming movie, the comedy P.S., I Love You, in New York's Battery Park on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

STRIKE A POSE

Credit: Denis Sarkic/AP

Despite recent legal troubles, Naomi Campbell still manages to flash her supermodel smile in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Monday, where she took part in a Diners Club International-sponsored fashion show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff