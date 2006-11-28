Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 28, 2006
DEJA VU
Make way for the soon-to-be birthday girl! Britney Spears, wearing a "Miss December" necklace (she turns 25 on Dec. 2nd), heads to L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge on Monday, where she reportedly met up with new BFF Paris Hilton and her other recent companion Lindsay Lohan.
ON BOARD
Matthew McConaughey – and those ubiquitous abs – soak up the Australian sun aboard the Precious Gem while filming the adventure-comedy Fool's Gold in Port Douglas on Monday.
ALL SHOOK UP
It's the tickle me, Ellen show! Cameron Diaz makes a grab for DeGeneres during a recent visit to the talk show. During the interview (airing Tuesday), The Holiday actress said that despite being in a happy relationship with Justin Timberlake, she's a commitment-phobe when it comes to marriage.
BUMP IT UP
Like another prosthetic-wearing actress, Keri Russell sports a fake baby bump while shooting the psychological drama The Girl in the Park in New York City's Meatpacking district on Monday.
HIP TO BE SQUARE
Another workout, another argyle sweater! Madonna bundles up after leaving her London gym on Tuesday.
HITTING THE SPOT
It's tiring carrying all that extra (prosthetic) baby weight, just ask Reese Witherspoon, who gets a caffeine pick-me-up on the Los Angeles set of her thriller Rendition on Monday.
THE FAMILY STROLL
Meanwhile, Witherspoon's costar Jake Gyllenhaal and his beloved pooch Atticus reunite with the family – big sis Maggie, her fiancé Peter Sarsgaard and baby Ramona – during a Sunday stroll in Santa Monica.
IT'S CHECKS, MATE
After several months filming overseas, Vince Vaughn looks downright comfortable on the London set of his comedy Fred Claus on Sunday.
GESTURE IN KIND
With her deep chocolate tresses, Ashley Olsen (right) maintains a darker perspective than twin sis Mary-Kate as the fashion-forward pair top off their Today show appearance in New York with a coordinated wave on Monday.
MUG SHOT
As temperatures take a dip in Los Angeles, happy couple Denise Richards and Richie Sambora find a good reason to put the squeeze on each other after a dinner date Sunday night. Sambora recently said of his seven-month relationship with Richards, "Obviously, we're doing very well right now."
STONEWALLED
Harry Connick Jr. and Hilary Swank take in the air up there with their coffee while filming their upcoming movie, the comedy P.S., I Love You, in New York's Battery Park on Monday.
STRIKE A POSE
Despite recent legal troubles, Naomi Campbell still manages to flash her supermodel smile in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Monday, where she took part in a Diners Club International-sponsored fashion show.