Amanda Seyfried Films in N.Y.C., Plus Sterling K. Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 26, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 81

Black & Tan

Mega Agency

Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday while shooting scenes for Things Heard & Seen in N.Y.C.

2 of 81

Freeze Frame

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Frozen 2‘s Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their new film.

3 of 81

Big Picture

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the Empire State Building blue in support of Small Business Saturday in New York City on Monday.

4 of 81

Cap It Off

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Rachel Weisz braves the New York City chill on Monday.

5 of 81

No. 1 Fan

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Andy Murray’s mom Judy serves as his date on Monday at the Andy Murray: Resurfacing world premiere at the Curzon Bloomsbury in London.

6 of 81

Naughty or Nice?

BFA

Sarah Michelle Gellar meets the man in red on Sunday during the Palisades Village Christmas Tree Lighting in Los Angeles.

7 of 81

Stretch Sesh

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Victoria Beckham strikes her signature leg up pose while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Monday’s episode in Burbank, California.

8 of 81

Costar Cuddles

Marion Curtis/StarPix for/Shutterstock

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown and Kelvin Harrison Jr. share a snuggle on Sunday at a special screening of their film Waves hosted by Phylicia Rashad in N.Y.C.

9 of 81

Friendly Faces

Europa Press/Getty

Shakira and Gerard Piqué attend the Davis Cup Final at Caja Mágica on Sunday in Madrid, Spain.

10 of 81

Holiday Cheer

Joe Schildhorn/BFA

John Legend bundles up on Friday while helping unveil the Bloomingdale’s holiday windows at the company’s 59th Street flagship store in N.Y.C.

11 of 81

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

Gotham/GC

Meanwhile, his wife Chrissy Teigen makes her way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.

12 of 81

That's Entertainment

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles interacts with a troupe of dancers following his public ocean event at Lawson Tama Stadium on Monday in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. 

13 of 81

Theatre Buff

Keith Mayhew/Barcroft Media/Getty

Jourdan Dunn attends the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum on Sunday night.

14 of 81

Here to Help

Moses Robinson/Getty

Lea Michele visits kids at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital on Saturday.

15 of 81

Fancy Pants

Jose Perez/Splash

Candace Cameron Bure looks holiday-ready on Monday morning while visiting Build Studios in N.Y.C.

16 of 81

New York Minute

James Devaney/Getty

Chris Ivery and Ellen Pompeo sit courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

17 of 81

Tree Trimmer

Paras Griffin/Getty

Carly Pearce feels festive on Sunday at the 2019 Macy’s Atlanta Great Tree Lighting at Macy’s Lenox Square.

18 of 81

What a Racquet

Jason Koerner/Getty

Gavin Rossdale gets ready to play at the 30th Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic at the Delray Beach Tennis Center on Sunday in Florida.

19 of 81

Back to Where It All Began

Erica Latack, The Little Market

Lauren Conrad celebrated the opening her The Little Market holiday pop-up shop at the O.C.’s Fashion Island mall.

20 of 81

Two Makes Three

Patrick Lewis/StarPix

Glenn Close hosts Jonathan Pryce and Victor Garber for a screening of Pryce’s film The Two Popes in N.Y.C. over the weekend.

21 of 81

Wedding Crashers

Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito surprise a couple during their wedding reception in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.

22 of 81

Puppy Love

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch are all smiles with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Sunday.

23 of 81

Date Night

ENT/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin enjoy a Saturday stroll together in Beverly Hills.

24 of 81

Play Ball

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Idris Elba is courtside at the Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.

25 of 81

Cold Costars

Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson film a scene before wrapping production of their movie Marry Me in Brooklyn on Saturday.

26 of 81

Thor Takes Japan

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

On Friday, Chris Hemsworth makes an appearance at Tokyo Comic-Con with his character’s signature hammer.

27 of 81

Date Night

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the gala dinner in honour of Edward Enninful during #BoFVOICES in Oxfordshire, England, on Friday. 

28 of 81

Pose!

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Billy Porter made a stylish stop at the International Music Awards (IMA) in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

29 of 81

On the Move

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria goes shopping in Los Angeles on Friday.

30 of 81

Hey Ya

Moët & Chandon

Big Boi celebrates the launch of the Nectar of the Culture campaign and limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle in Atlanta.

31 of 81

Warming Up

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

Sienna Miller shows off her signature style during a stroll through New York City on Friday.

32 of 81

See This?

The Image Direct

Sterling K. Brown gets dramatic on Friday while filming scenes for This Is Us in Highland Park, California.

33 of 81

Comedy Tonight

Jun Sato/WireImage

Jude Law has some fun at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic-Con 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Friday.

34 of 81

Birds of a Feather

David M. Benett/Getty

Maluma — with a bird and some onlookers — attends the opening race of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

35 of 81

Shaken, Not Stirred

Noam Galai/Getty

Jhene Aiko shakes things up at the BACARDI Brings Rum Room to New York City at The DL on Thursday.

36 of 81

Drive In, Drive Out

Erik Voake/Getty

New mom Shay Mitchell poses with electrified Volkswagen Type 2 Bus and the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport during the Fourth Annual Volkswagen Drive-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on Thursday night. 

37 of 81

Fresh as a Daisy

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Daisy ambassador Kaia Gerber shows off a large bottle of the beloved Marc Jacobs perfume at the brand’s Daisy Winter Carousel on Thursday in New York City’s Bryant Park.

38 of 81

City Chic

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Legend sports a blue suit and a black turtleneck as he heads through the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday.

39 of 81

Hollywood Heavyweights

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arrive at the Sony Pictures Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood special tastemaker film screening on Thursday in L.A.

40 of 81

Rock Reunited

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin join Tina Fey at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.

41 of 81

Cue the Comedian

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Also at the American Museum of Natural History gala, John Mulaney mans the stage.

42 of 81

Future of Finance

Craig Barritt/Getty

Host Lin-Manuel Miranda kicks off American Express’ 10th annual Small Business Saturday with a fireside chat, alongside co-host Elizabeth Rutledge, at the Big Future of Shopping Small Experience on Thursday in N.Y.C.

43 of 81

Frozen Friday

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Idina Menzel helps Frozen 2 costar Josh Gad (not pictured) kick off his guest-hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

44 of 81