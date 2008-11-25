Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 25, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

TRAIL BLAZERS

Credit: Pedro Andrade/ Pacific Coast News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share dog-walking duty Tuesday, taking her pit bull Tina and his two boxers (Buckley and Brennan) out to a park in Los Angeles for a little exercise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BLACK OUT

Credit: INF

Teen star Miley Cyrus, who turned 16 over the weekend, steps out Monday to grab lunch with boyfriend Justin Gaston in Los Angeles.

3 of 15

GOOD POINT

Credit: Gilbert Flores/ Celbrity Photo

At last! Beyoncé Knowles comes face to face with legendary singer Etta James Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of Cadillac Records. Knowles plays James in the drama about Chess Records and its artists, which hits theaters on Dec. 5.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

OPENING CEREMONY

Credit: Scott A-Mof/Bauer-Griffin

Sexy vampire Robert Pattinson faces the daylight Monday, stepping out after a business meeting in Los Angeles. His hotly anticipated film, Twilight, opened at No. 1 at the box office.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FANTASTIC FOUR

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

After sharing the stage for a duet of her song, "No Air," American Idol alum Jordin Sparks rejoins the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Joe and Nick – to celebrate the launch of their new book, Burning Up: On Tour with the Jonas Brothers, Monday at West Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel.

6 of 15

FLIGHT PLAN

Credit: Whittle-SJ-Kaminski/ Splash News Online

Britney Spears picks up some snacks before boarding her international flight Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. Her destination? The pop star jetted to Frankfurt, Germany, where she will begin a European promotional tour for her upcoming album, Circus.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively satisfies her sweet tooth with a shopping spree Sunday, picking up an assortment of goodies at a Godiva store in New York City with beau Penn Badgley (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

LUCKY IN LOVE

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

She's a lucky lady! Nicole Kidman gets close to PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive – and her Australia costar – Hugh Jackman during the film's New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on Monday. Meanwhile, her very own sexiest man, husband Keith Urban (not pictured), was her official date for the night. "It's lovely and beautiful to have him here," she told PEOPLE. "He is the man I love and everything is sexy about him."

Advertisement

9 of 15

SMELL THE COFFEE

Credit: National Photo Group

Ashley Tisdale indulges in her favorite pastime – a coffee run! The High School Musical 3: Senior Year star swung by the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf for an icy beverage while out Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BIG GULP

Credit: Ramey

David Beckham, who scored a spot on PEOPLE's 2008 Sexiest Men Alive list, powers up with a fruit smoothie while checking his messages Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

STAR IN STRIPES

Credit: Daniel/Cesar/INF

Mom-to-be Naomi Watts give her growing belly a breather Monday during a brisk afternoon of errands in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SPREADING 'JOY'

Credit: Janet Mayer / Splash News Online

Faith Hill comes with her own festive attire during a signing of her new Christmas album, Joy to the World, on Monday at the Virgin Megastore in New York's Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STAND-UP GUYS

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

Jude Law and Josh Hartnett make a dapper duo at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards – honoring the best work on U.K. stages – at London's Royal Opera House on Monday. This season, Harnett made his West End debut, starring in a stage adaptation of Rain Man.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

PAPER BOY

Credit: ST / Splash News Online

Joey Fatone gets a little carried away after being dubbed King of the Throne at a promotional event for the Charmin Restrooms in New York's Times Square on Monday. At the event, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant performed a ceremonial first flush.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SANTA'S HELPER

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Has she been naughty or nice? Kelly Ripa gets a sneak peak into Santa's holiday gift bag Monday as she hosts the unveiling of Cartier's Holiday Bow amp Charity Cards, benefiting The Art of Elysium, in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff