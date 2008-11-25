Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 25, 2008

She's a lucky lady! Nicole Kidman gets close to PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive – and her Australia costar – Hugh Jackman during the film's New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on Monday. Meanwhile, her very own sexiest man, husband Keith Urban (not pictured), was her official date for the night. "It's lovely and beautiful to have him here," she told PEOPLE. "He is the man I love and everything is sexy about him."