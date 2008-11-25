Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 25, 2008
TRAIL BLAZERS
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share dog-walking duty Tuesday, taking her pit bull Tina and his two boxers (Buckley and Brennan) out to a park in Los Angeles for a little exercise.
BLACK OUT
Teen star Miley Cyrus, who turned 16 over the weekend, steps out Monday to grab lunch with boyfriend Justin Gaston in Los Angeles.
GOOD POINT
At last! Beyoncé Knowles comes face to face with legendary singer Etta James Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of Cadillac Records. Knowles plays James in the drama about Chess Records and its artists, which hits theaters on Dec. 5.
OPENING CEREMONY
Sexy vampire Robert Pattinson faces the daylight Monday, stepping out after a business meeting in Los Angeles. His hotly anticipated film, Twilight, opened at No. 1 at the box office.
FANTASTIC FOUR
After sharing the stage for a duet of her song, "No Air," American Idol alum Jordin Sparks rejoins the Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Joe and Nick – to celebrate the launch of their new book, Burning Up: On Tour with the Jonas Brothers, Monday at West Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel.
FLIGHT PLAN
Britney Spears picks up some snacks before boarding her international flight Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. Her destination? The pop star jetted to Frankfurt, Germany, where she will begin a European promotional tour for her upcoming album, Circus.
CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively satisfies her sweet tooth with a shopping spree Sunday, picking up an assortment of goodies at a Godiva store in New York City with beau Penn Badgley (not pictured).
LUCKY IN LOVE
She's a lucky lady! Nicole Kidman gets close to PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive – and her Australia costar – Hugh Jackman during the film's New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on Monday. Meanwhile, her very own sexiest man, husband Keith Urban (not pictured), was her official date for the night. "It's lovely and beautiful to have him here," she told PEOPLE. "He is the man I love and everything is sexy about him."
SMELL THE COFFEE
Ashley Tisdale indulges in her favorite pastime – a coffee run! The High School Musical 3: Senior Year star swung by the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf for an icy beverage while out Monday in Los Angeles.
BIG GULP
David Beckham, who scored a spot on PEOPLE's 2008 Sexiest Men Alive list, powers up with a fruit smoothie while checking his messages Monday in Los Angeles.
STAR IN STRIPES
Mom-to-be Naomi Watts give her growing belly a breather Monday during a brisk afternoon of errands in New York City.
SPREADING 'JOY'
Faith Hill comes with her own festive attire during a signing of her new Christmas album, Joy to the World, on Monday at the Virgin Megastore in New York's Times Square.
STAND-UP GUYS
Jude Law and Josh Hartnett make a dapper duo at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards – honoring the best work on U.K. stages – at London's Royal Opera House on Monday. This season, Harnett made his West End debut, starring in a stage adaptation of Rain Man.
PAPER BOY
Joey Fatone gets a little carried away after being dubbed King of the Throne at a promotional event for the Charmin Restrooms in New York's Times Square on Monday. At the event, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant performed a ceremonial first flush.
SANTA'S HELPER
Has she been naughty or nice? Kelly Ripa gets a sneak peak into Santa's holiday gift bag Monday as she hosts the unveiling of Cartier's Holiday Bow amp Charity Cards, benefiting The Art of Elysium, in New York City.