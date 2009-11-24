Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 24, 2009
POINT & SHOOT
What a good sport! Joe Jonas puts on his game face Monday during a visit to the Holy Child Community School in Dublin, Ireland, where he and his brothers played basketball with members of the Special Olympics sports club.
FAN FAVORITE
Between performances on Sunday's American Music Awards and Monday's Jay Leno Show, Lady Gaga finds time to sign copies of her new album The Fame Monster for fans at a Best Buy in Los Angeles Monday. But admirers didn't just get autographs: The singer generously ordered them $1,000 of pizzas.
TOP GUN
Tom Cruise takes aim atop Hotel Stein in Salzburg, Austria, while shooting scenes for Knight and Day, a romantic action comedy costarring Cameron Diaz (not pictured), on Monday.
TO THE LETTER
One day after showing off some faux ink at the American Music Awards, Rihanna is at it again – revealing a temporary "R" tattoo while signing copies of her just-released fourth album, Rated R, Monday at a Best Buy in New York.
FLIGHT PATTERN
After a cozy weekend in New York, New Moon costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attempt to keep a low profile while touching down at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night.
FUR-OCIOUS
Watch out, Broadway! An ultra-glam Catherine Zeta-Jones heads to a final rehearsal for her musical, A Little Night Music, in New York City Monday, before opening in previews on Tuesday night.
'HAMM'-ING IT UP
Mad Men star Jon Hamm takes a break from the (television) drama for a fun afternoon out in Los Angeles Monday.
PUMPED UP
After spending her Sunday night at the AMAs, Paula Abdul hits the road – but not before first stopping for some gas in Beverly Hills Monday.
BALANCING ACT
After a night out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the American Music Awards, a casual Kate Hudson keeps her hands full, juggling a gift and coffee while leaving a Brentwood, Calif., nail salon Monday.
LIGHTEN UP
She's getting into the holiday spirit! A luminous Gwyneth Paltrow helps pal Stella McCartney flick the switch and light up the holiday display at the designer's London store Monday.
SHOP TO IT!
With days to go before her Circus tour wraps Down Under, Britney Spears takes a shopping break at Australian department store David Jones in Brisbane Monday.
FAMOUS FOOTWEAR
America Ferrera has one dramatic moment – in some towering black-and-red pumps – on the set of Ugly Betty Monday in New York.
COFFEE CLUTCH
With coffee in hand, Josh Duhamel goes from the beach to chic on the streets Monday on the set of The Romantics in Southold, N.Y.
BOWLED OVER
Just call him King of the Loo! Mario Lopez sits triumphant in the hot seat while celebrating the opening of the Charmin public restrooms in New York's Times Square on Monday.
'GOOFY' GREETING
Hilary Swank shares good tidings with Goofy Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., where the Amelia star enjoyed the day with John Campisi, her boyfriend of three years.