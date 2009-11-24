Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 24, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

POINT & SHOOT

Credit: WENN

What a good sport! Joe Jonas puts on his game face Monday during a visit to the Holy Child Community School in Dublin, Ireland, where he and his brothers played basketball with members of the Special Olympics sports club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Landov

Between performances on Sunday's American Music Awards and Monday's Jay Leno Show, Lady Gaga finds time to sign copies of her new album The Fame Monster for fans at a Best Buy in Los Angeles Monday. But admirers didn't just get autographs: The singer generously ordered them $1,000 of pizzas.

3 of 15

TOP GUN

Credit: WENN

Tom Cruise takes aim atop Hotel Stein in Salzburg, Austria, while shooting scenes for Knight and Day, a romantic action comedy costarring Cameron Diaz (not pictured), on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

TO THE LETTER

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

One day after showing off some faux ink at the American Music Awards, Rihanna is at it again – revealing a temporary "R" tattoo while signing copies of her just-released fourth album, Rated R, Monday at a Best Buy in New York.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FLIGHT PATTERN

Credit: Keola/Gavin V/Bauer-Griffin

After a cozy weekend in New York, New Moon costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attempt to keep a low profile while touching down at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night.

6 of 15

FUR-OCIOUS

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Watch out, Broadway! An ultra-glam Catherine Zeta-Jones heads to a final rehearsal for her musical, A Little Night Music, in New York City Monday, before opening in previews on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

'HAMM'-ING IT UP

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

Mad Men star Jon Hamm takes a break from the (television) drama for a fun afternoon out in Los Angeles Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

PUMPED UP

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

After spending her Sunday night at the AMAs, Paula Abdul hits the road – but not before first stopping for some gas in Beverly Hills Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BALANCING ACT

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

After a night out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the American Music Awards, a casual Kate Hudson keeps her hands full, juggling a gift and coffee while leaving a Brentwood, Calif., nail salon Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

LIGHTEN UP

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

She's getting into the holiday spirit! A luminous Gwyneth Paltrow helps pal Stella McCartney flick the switch and light up the holiday display at the designer's London store Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SHOP TO IT!

Credit: INF

With days to go before her Circus tour wraps Down Under, Britney Spears takes a shopping break at Australian department store David Jones in Brisbane Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFot

America Ferrera has one dramatic moment – in some towering black-and-red pumps – on the set of Ugly Betty Monday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: StClair/Macpherson/Splash News Online

With coffee in hand, Josh Duhamel goes from the beach to chic on the streets Monday on the set of The Romantics in Southold, N.Y.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BOWLED OVER

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Just call him King of the Loo! Mario Lopez sits triumphant in the hot seat while celebrating the opening of the Charmin public restrooms in New York's Times Square on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

'GOOFY' GREETING

Credit: Lisa Rose/Disneyland

Hilary Swank shares good tidings with Goofy Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., where the Amelia star enjoyed the day with John Campisi, her boyfriend of three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff