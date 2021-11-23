Sandra Bullock Visits Jimmy Kimmel, Plus Tony Goldwyn & Daniel Dae Kim, Hailee Steinfeld & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

November 23, 2021

Good to See You

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sandra Bullock steps out for the first time in a while, arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Cool Costars

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim attend the New York City premiere of National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax on Nov. 22.

Warm Fuzzies

Credit: RCF / MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld goes bold during a New York City outing on Nov. 22.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji smile for the cameras inside the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

Color Wonder

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Cynthia Nixon stands out from the crowd on Nov. 22 while filming And Just Like That ... in New York City.

Vested Interest

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman has a look of surprise on Nov. 22 while heading home from a grocery store in N.Y.C.

Sign of the Times

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mariska Hargitay greets a doting fan while filming Law & Order: SVU in Queens, New York, on Nov. 22.

Newlywed Bliss

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Malala Yousafzai and new husband Asser Malik attend a special gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in support of The Malala Fund at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Nov. 22.

What a Gem

Credit: MOVI Inc

Gossip Girl's Jordan Alexander exits Tiffany & Co.'s new West Village Pop-Up Shop in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18 after doing some holiday shopping.

Star Crossing

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Halle Berry glows on Nov. 22 while out in N.Y.C.

Two of a Kind

Credit: The IMage Direct

Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in New York City on Nov. 21.

Red Alert

Saweetie performs during the Powerhouse Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 21, one day after hitting the SNL stage.

Santa's Helpers

Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

In celebration of Hallmark Channel's new movie Christmas CEO, airing Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET, Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, actor Paul Greene and Build-A-Bear Workshop president and CEO Sharon Price John greet Santa at an L.A. Build-A-Bear Workshop, with a special donation for Toys for Tots.

Happy Reunion

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

SNL alumni Seth Meyers and Tina Fey get together on Nov. 21 at Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" premiere at the Crosby Hotel in N.Y.C.

Courtside Cuddles

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg share a moment on Nov. 20 while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

Guitar Hero

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

American Music Awards winner Olivia Rodrigo dazzles on Nov. 21 while performing her hit "Traitor" during the show in Los Angeles. 

Group Chat

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Boy bands, unite! The guys of New Kids on the Block come together with pop sensations BTS on Nov. 21 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. 

Roman Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander take a moment on Nov. 21 while sightseeing in Rome.

Primed Pose

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lakeith Stanfield greets the cameras at an Atlanta screening of Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary at State Farm Arena on Nov. 21.

Fall Feels

Credit: The IMage DIrect

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are all about the autumn colors on Nov. 21 while out in N.Y.C.

Fan Favorite

Credit: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Bill Murray gets into the sideline action on Nov. 20 during the Army Black Knights vs. UMass football game at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Facing the Future

Credit: Farrah Skeiky

Bill Nye speaks with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch at the opening celebration of the museum's FUTURES exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20. 

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix for HBOmax/StartraksPhoto.com

Stars Chandler Dean, Max Malas, June Diane Raphael
and Jacob Laval sport big smiles on Nov. 20 at the special screening of their film 8-Bit Christmas in N.Y.C.

Blue Jean Baby

Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pine rocks denim on denim for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. 

Start It Up

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty

David Beckham suits up to attend the F1 Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Nov. 21 in Doha, Qatar.

Double Trouble

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella pose for pictures during a town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.

Always on Time

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ashanti and Ja Rule perform on stage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20.

Leading Lady

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Halle Berry has a laugh while speaking on stage during a screening of her film Bruised in N.Y.C. on Nov. 19.

Shining Star

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Salma Hayek receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Nothing but Net

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Dwyane Wade attends the opening night of his pop-up exhibit in Miami on Nov. 19.

Book Club

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Symone (left), Leslie Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Ava Max, Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrate the launch of fashion designer Christian Siriano's new book Dresses to Dream About in West Hollywood on Nov. 19.

Puppy Hugs

Credit: The Image Direct

Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

Host in the House

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet rollout event at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.

It's a Celebration!

Credit: BFA

Julianne Moore is the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

The Holidays in Hollywood

Credit: Backgrid

Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a Pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.

Got the Travel Bug?

Credit: Tom McGovern

Southern Charm alumna Cameran Eubanks celebrates the launch of Venture X, Capital One's new class of travel card, with a stop at the Capital One Lounge inside the Dallas Fort Worth airport.

Super Smile

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Simu Liu greets the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Stella McCartney Get Back Capsule Collection event, which is tied in to the release of the new Beatles documentary of the same name, in L.A. on Nov. 18. 

Star Power

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lil Nas X performs during the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 18. 

Only 'Human'

Credit: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein attend a screening of A24's The Humans at Village East in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Premiere Pose

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right), pose with street artist JR (center) at the L.A. premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project on Nov. 18.

They're Here! They're There!

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Cristo Fernández attend a special Q&A for Ted Lasso in L.A. on Nov. 18. 

Kiss, Kiss

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Christina Aguilera attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 18. 

Legendary Lineup

Don't Look Up costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawerence (and her baby bump!), Leonardo DiCaprio and director Adam McKay reunite at Ross House in L.A. on Nov. 17.

XOXO, Gossip Girl

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The cast of the Gossip Girl reboot attends Gossip Girl Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up to Give and Receive in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

'Marvelous' Dates

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan pose at opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Trouble in Mind on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

Shining (Co)stars

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jeremy Renner helps honor Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson during the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18 in Beverly Hills. 

Totally Twinning

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brie and Nikki Bella raise a glass (er, bottle) as they host SiriusXM Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Orange You Glad

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Omega grand opening in San Francisco on Nov. 18. 

Royal Romance

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William head to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 in London.

Live from New York

Credit: Splash News Online

Saweetie makes her way to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live ahead of her performance on Nov. 20 in N.Y.C.

Taking Care of Business

Credit: Splash News Online

Charlize Theron runs to meetings in a white satin dress and a black jacket in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

Serving Up Style

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.

Ciara Takes Washington

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17. 

Super 'STARZ'

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

Date Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.

A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.

For the Children

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.

Gala Glam

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17. 

Paint and Sip

Credit: Lagavulin Whisky

Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series, on Nov. 17 in L.A.

