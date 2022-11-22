Emma Thompson Debuts Matilda in London, Plus the Avatar Premiere, Kiernan Shipka and More

By People Staff
Published on November 22, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 84

Shimmer On

Emma Thomspson
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir hit the red carpet for the U.K. gala screening of Matilda The Musical in London on Nov. 21.

02 of 84

Movie Magic

Sam Worthington
Don Arnold/WireImage

Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle dress it up for the Avatar: The Way of the Water premiere in Sydney on Nov. 21.

03 of 84

Under Cover

Kiernan Shipka
The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka dons head-to-toe green while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 21.

04 of 84

Radio Waves

Jessica Chastain Michael Shannon
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon look festive on Nov. 21 while arriving to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles.

05 of 84

Tiny Dancer

Jojo Siwa
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

JoJo Siwa steals the show as she arrives at the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

06 of 84

Wowing the Crowd

Elton John
Michael Kovac/Getty

Elton John dazzles in a shiny ensemble as he performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 during a live Disney+ event.

07 of 84

Ode to a Legend

Brandi Carlisle
Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile wears an eye-catching ensemble as she arrives to the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

08 of 84

Golden Girl

Issa Rae
Leon Bennett/Getty

Issa Rae is glowing after receiving the ADCOLOR Adweek Beacon award at the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in L.A. on Nov. 20.

09 of 84

Costar Love

Norman Reedus
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira share a tight embrace while at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

10 of 84

All Black Everything

Demi Lovato Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

11 of 84

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner
Alix Newman/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is in good spirits while leaving a photoshoot for FWRD on Los Angeles in Nov. 20.

12 of 84

Icon Living

Dionne Warwick
BFA

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick attends a special preview performance of Some Like It Hot in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

13 of 84

Becks Approved

David Beckham
Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

David Beckham applauds while watching the England vs. Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar on Nov. 21.

14 of 84

Dapper Gentleman

Ncuti Gatwa
Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa looks dapper on the red carpet of the BAFTA Scotland Awards held in Glasgow on Nov. 20.

15 of 84

Hot Mic

Jennifer Lawrence
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles while at the Apple Original Films and A24 screening of Causeway at Linwood Dunn Theater in L.A. on Nov. 20.

16 of 84

Family Affair

Lance Bass
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins, Alexander and Violet, are super adorable while at the "CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays" event at The Grove on Nov. 20 in L.A.

17 of 84

Strike a Pose

Ana De Armas
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Actress Ana de Armas attends Netflix's Blonde L.A. Tastemaker event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 20.

18 of 84

Father-Son Bonding

Vin Diesel
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Vin Diesel and his son Vincent Sinclair Diesel attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game held at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 20.

19 of 84

Star Walkin'

Lil Nas X
Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty

Lil Nas X lights up the stage during day three of the Corona Capital 2022 festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Nov. 20.

20 of 84

A New York Minute

Jake Gyllenhaal
The Image Direct

Jake Gyllenhaal hits the streets of New York City on Nov. 21.

21 of 84

Why, Yellow There!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th annual Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

22 of 84

Remembering Alexis

On the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance the Arquette Family with the inaugural "Stonewall Humanitarian Award" presented by the Transgender Health & Wellness Center at the Equality Garden Party in Palm Springs, CA. Rosanna and her daughter Zoe, Patricia, and David Arquette will accept the honor in person on behalf of their entire family. The 3 siblings will each make remarks following the presentation of the award by CEO & Founder Thomi Clinton and Board Member Ashley Donde.. Photo credit: Dean Keefer.
Dean Keefer

Rosanna, Patricia and David Arquette accept the inaugural Stonewall Humanitarian Award, presented by the Transgender Health & Wellness Center, on behalf of their late sister Alexis at the Equality Garden Party in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 19.

23 of 84

Blonde Beauties

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Margot Robbie and Jean Smart attend the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party hosted by President & CEO, Brian Robbins, at the Sunset Tower Hotel on November 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Paramount Pictures

Margot Robbie and Jean Smart attend the Paramount Pictures' Post Governors Awards Party hosted by President & CEO, Brian Robbins, at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

24 of 84

Special Screening

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Christiane Amanpour and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attend a special screening of 'Descendant' at the Picturehouse Central on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Christiane Amanpour and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attend a special screening of Descendant at the Picturehouse Central on Nov. 19 in London.

25 of 84

Hello! It's Adele

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD

Adele performs onstage during the opening night of her Weekends with Adele Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

26 of 84

Like Father, Like Son

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at the play "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on November 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Nov. 18 in New York City.

27 of 84

Play Ball

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kelly Rowland attends the 'Fantasy Football' Atlanta Premiere & Event on November 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Paras Griffin/Getty for Paramount+

Kelly Rowland attends the Fantasy Football Atlanta Premiere & Event on Nov. 18 in Georgia.

28 of 84

Light Up the Night

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Josh Peck light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree. Photos are courtesy: LEGOLAND California Resort
LEGOLAND California Resort

Tamera Mowry-Housley helps light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree on Nov. 18 in Carlsbad, California.

29 of 84

Sweater Weather

Aly Raisman
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is fall-ready while attending the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit 2022 held at the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18.

30 of 84

'Tis the Season

Kris Jenner
Courtesy

Longtime pals Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner are playful during a holiday party hosted by Hilton to celebrate her new sleepwear collection with Sant and Abel in Bel Air, California, on Nov. 14.

31 of 84

Just Beachy

Yara Shahidi
The image direct

Yara Shahidi smiles from ear to ear while on the Los Angeles set of her new project, Sitting in Bars Eating Cake, on Nov. 17.

32 of 84

Paying It Forward

Corbin Blue
Matt Petit

High School Musical's Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman surprise young dancers from youth organization, A Place Called Home, as hosts for the non-profit's Gala for the Children fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire on Nov. 17.

33 of 84

Pregnancy Glow

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds look happy as ever while at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 17.

34 of 84

Superstar Arrival

Brad Pitt
MediaPunch

Brad Pitt waves to fans while arriving at a special screening of his new film Babylon in N.Y.C on Nov. 16.

35 of 84

Double Date Night

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Kourtney Kardashian
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker look ultra-cool at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in L.A. on Nov. 17.

36 of 84

Sitting Pretty

Jessica Chastain
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jessica Chastain is radiant during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

37 of 84

Belting a Ballad

Christina Aquilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

38 of 84

Smooth Operator

John Legend
Ethan Miller/Getty

John Legend brings his smooth dance moves to stage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

39 of 84

Crowd Commander

Will Ferrell
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will Ferrell gets cheeky while speaking onstage at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in L.A.

40 of 84

Splash of Gold

OLivia wilde
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Zuma

Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking while rocking a gold corsetted dress on Nov. 17.

41 of 84

Blonde Ambition

Elizabeth Debicki Laura Linney
Jason Mendez/Getty

Elizabeth Debicki and Laura Linney strike a pose while attending Netflix's TV Celebration: Cocktails and Conversation event on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

42 of 84

Girl Power

Zoe Kravitz
Presley Ann/Getty

Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo are all glammed up at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party at The Edition in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

43 of 84

Stepping Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Amanza Smith attends the Guilty Pleasures by Plastic Jesus Opening Night Event at The LA Art Box on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for JOPR)
Amy Sussman/Getty

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset makes an artistic statement, posing at the opening of the Plastic Jesus Art Exhibit "Guilty Pleasures" in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

44 of 84

Say Cheers

Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel’s Reserve at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood. 
Marc Patrick/bfa

Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel's Reserve, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

45 of 84

Face Forward

Kaia Gerber
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kaia Gerber and director Baz Luhrmann smize for the cameras while at the A Sense of Home 2022 Gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 17.

46 of 84

Curtain Call

Annie Murphy
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Annie Murphy makes a silly face while posing with writer David West Read during the opening night of "& Juliet" at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C. on Nov.17.

47 of 84

Say Cheese

Sara Barielles
BFA

Sara Bareilles shows off her smile while attending the 4th Annual Basser Jean Bash held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15

48 of 84

Wild Things

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier help Belvedere vodka celebrate the launch of its new global campaign starring Daniel Craig with an N.Y.C. takeover of Times Square and dinner at Lavan541 on Nov. 9.

49 of 84

Animation Station

Jake Gyllenhaal Gabrielle Union
SPlash news online

Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose together at the U.K. premiere of Strange World in London on Nov. 17.

50 of 84

Enchanted Reunion

Patrick Dempsey Amy Adams
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams attend the premiere of Disney+'s Disenchanted, sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts, in Hollywood on Nov. 16.

51 of 84

Take a Bow

Katie Holmes
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Katie Holmes goes backstage at Ain't No Mo' on Broadway on Nov. 16 in New York City.

52 of 84

Wakanda Forever

Danai Gurira
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Black Panther star, Danai Gurira, leaves The View in New York City on Nov. 17.

53 of 84

Model Behavior

Kaia Gerber
Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber looks workout-ready as she heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

54 of 84

New York Minute

Glen Powell
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Glen Powell is seen outside ABC Studios in New York City on Nov. 17.

55 of 84

Sweet Embrace

Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Presley Ann/Getty

Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci share a hug at the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

56 of 84

Balenciaga Blue

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna is seen in head-to-toe blue including a Balenciaga/Adidas coat, matching purse and over-the-knee-boots in Los Angeles.

57 of 84

Say 'Cheese'

Kate Middleton
Paul Edwards/Getty

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, poses with Zlata Yeromenko, 5, while visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17 in Reading, England.

58 of 84

Lights, Camera…

Jeremy Allen White
Backgrid

Jeremy Allen White seen on set for his upcoming film The Iron Claw in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

59 of 84

Sealed with a Kiss

Ben PLatt
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Allison Janney and Ben Platt share a sweet moment at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding on Nov. 16.

60 of 84

Goofing Around

Missy Pyle
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Christina Moore and Missi Pyle pose for a hilarious photo at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

61 of 84

Triple Threat

Rumer Willis Ava Phillippe
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rumer Willis, Ava Phillipe and Scout LaRue Willis attend the opening of ESPRIT pop-up in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

62 of 84

All in the Family

Catherine Zeta Jones
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Dylan Michael Douglas joins his mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the premiere of Netflix's Wednesday on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

63 of 84

Laughing Out Loud

Brad Pitt Jean Smart
Monica Schipper/Getty

Brad Pitt and Jean Smart share a laugh at a special screening and Q&A in support of Babylon in New York City on Nov. 16.

64 of 84

Pretty in Pink

Pink
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Pink arrives at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

65 of 84

Red Hot

Brooke Shields
Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Brooke Shields is radiant in red at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

66 of 84

Business Casual

Saweetie
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Saweetie poses at the Champion x Saweetie Hoodie Happy Hour at the Champion Heritage Store in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

67 of 84

Bookworm

Padma Laksmi
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Padma Lakshmi stuns at the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 16.

68 of 84

Funnyman

Jimmy Kimmel
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel introduces Sean Penn as the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recipient at the 26th Television Academy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 16 in North Hollywood.

69 of 84

Ready for Business

Jennifer Aniston
The Image Direct

Jennifer Aniston wears all black and shades her eyes from the L.A. sun in aviator style frames while on the set of The Morning Show on Nov. 16.

70 of 84

Thousand Watt Smile

Margot Robbie
Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Margot Robbie's happy face lights up New York City as she leaves The Greenwich Hotel on Nov. 16.

71 of 84

Suited Up

Andrew Garfield
Dave Benett/Getty

Andrew Garfield cleans up nicely in a buttoned jacket and polka-dot tie while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, held on Nov. 16 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

72 of 84

Glam Bot

Sydney Sweeney
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Sydney Sweeney looks futuristic and fashionable at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16.

73 of 84

A Delicious Scene

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Walking along in their vibrant outfits, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker look fabulously unbothered by the man wearing a hot dog costume on set of And Just Like That in New York City on Nov. 16.

74 of 84

Punchy Pals

Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jonathan Majors takes a joking jab at his Creed III costar Michael B. Jordan at the Nov. 15 premiere of Majors' film Devotion in L.A.

75 of 84

Sunny Outing

Billie Eilish
MEGA

In a plaid vest and baggy jeans, Billie Eilish wears a cool smile in Calabasas, California, while meeting up with her mom, Maggie Baird, on Nov. 15.

76 of 84

Red All Over

Leslie Mann
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann smiles with a glamorous red lip to match her red and black outfit at the Nov. 16 Academy Women's Luncheon held in L.A. and presented by Chanel.

77 of 84

Pair of Purses

Tessa Thompson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson proves two bags are better than one at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon on Nov. 16. in Los Angeles

78 of 84

Effortless Style

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde's vintage Reba McEntire shirt peaks out from under her bag's shoulder strap as she leaves a workout class in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

79 of 84

Earth Tones in Autumn

Jessica Biel
James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Biel, the co-founder of KinderFarms, celebrates the launch of KinderMed, a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for infants and children at The Crosby Hotel in NYC.

80 of 84

Out of this World

Jake Gyllenhaal Gabrielle Union
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Strange World costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose on the pink carpet at the Nov. 15 premiere of their Disney animated movie in Hollywood.

81 of 84

Night of Honor

Matthew Broderick
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Matthew Broderick poses with French actor and evening honoree Jean Reno and his wife, Zofia Borucka, at the Trophée des Arts Gala, hosted by the French Institute Alliance Française, on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

82 of 84

Street Style Statement

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Chastain walks through New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood in a T-shirt paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose recent death sparked a global outcry for women's rights in Iran.

83 of 84

Hats Off

Mos Def
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mos Def, one half of hip-hop ensemble Black Star, looks out from tinted shades at his rap duo's concert in New York City on Nov. 15.

84 of 84

Mad for Plaid

Jodie Turner Smith
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Zuma

Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a Gucci pantsuit at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala in New York on Nov. 15.

