Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 22, 2011
ICE PRINCESS
Well, almost. Pippa Middleton catches her stride Monday at a festive skating party hosted by Tiffany amp Co. at London's Somerset House.
DOUBLE DAZZLE
Jessica Alba and Jennifer Hudson show off their sparkling Swarovski crystal-encrusted iPads at the Swarovski Elements and Rodeo Drive Lighting ceremony Monday in Beverly Hills.
WHAT A CUTUP!
After terrifying a baby in London last week, a Chanel-clad Lady Gaga attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gaga's Workshop, her holiday collaboration with Barneys New York, on Monday in N.Y.C.
HAPPY MEAL
Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson glows as she and fiancé Eric Johnson exit a Mexican restaurant Monday in Studio City, Calif.
THE ILLUSIONIST
After baring her midriff, Blake Lively takes the plunge – and gives the cold shoulder! – in a risqué, cobalt pantsuit at Monday's opening of Gaga's holiday workshop at Barneys New York.
GAGA'S GANG
Also taking in the sights at Gaga's Workshop in N.Y.C., Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka have one "elve" of a good time shopping for gifts.
EYE HEART YOU
Michael Douglas keeps wife Catherine Zeta-Jones close at Monday's Children at Heart Gala in N.Y.C., where the actor's dad, screen legend Kirk Douglas, was one of the evening's honorees.
'BLACK' OUT
Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo take a stance Monday at the Hollywood launch of their new Xbox music-video game, The Black Eyed Peas Experience.
JOLLY GOOD TIMES
Who's already counting down to Christmas? A spirited Heidi Klum, who kicks off Holiday Shopping with QVC at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
BROOKLYN HEARTS CLUB
Why the long faces? Olivia Wilde and costar Jason Bateman get into a New York state of mind Monday while filming the comedic drama, The Longest Week, on location in Brooklyn.
TAKING COVER
Miranda Kerr keeps her Victoria's Secret undergarments stashed away Monday during a photo shoot for Australian department store David Jones in N.Y.C.
IHOP TO IT
After a festive night at the American Music Awards, Justin Bieber treats girlfriend Selena Gomez to Monday morning breakfast at an International House of Pancakes in L.A.
LUNCH BREAK
As she continues to keep the world guessing about her love life, a solo Pippa Middleton goes about her day in style in London on Monday.
YOUR HIGHNESS
With Breaking Dawn – Part I behind her, Kristen Stewart gets back to work on the London set of Snow White and the Huntsman on Monday.
X-TRA CUTE
Good girl gone plaid! Rihanna channels her naughty but nice side during an appearance on Sunday's The X Factor live results show in London.