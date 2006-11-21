Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 21, 2006

MAKING THE SCENE

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Fresh from their Roman holiday at Tom and Katie's wedding, Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony get right back into the L.A. swing at a dinner Monday benefiting the Los Angeles Free Clinic and honoring Paramount Pictures' CEO Brad Grey in Beverly Hills.

AWWW PAIR

Credit: FAME

Heidi Klum and Seal keep in close touch as they leave a Los Angeles hospital on Monday. The couple is counting down the days until the birth of their second child together, joining 14-month-old son Henry and Klum's 2-year-old daughter Leni.

3 of 15

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Credit: Colin Knight/JPI

Jada Pinkett Smith, another Tom amp Katie wedding guest, gets caught up with pal Denzel Washington at the New York City premiere of his time-traveling thriller Deja Vu on Monday.

WAVE RUNNERS

Credit: RAMEY

Leonardo DiCaprio, who's been having a very good year, is a fetching sight during a Malibu beach jaunt on Monday with his pup and model girlfriend Bar Refaeli.

BIG DIPPER

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Film Magic

Hugh Jackman maintains a sweet outlook during his Monday visit to MTV's TRL, where the Aussie star was matched with the perfect prop to promote his sci-fi movie The Fountain (out Nov. 22).

FLY GIRL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Have beverage, will travel: A hydrated Renée Zellweger heads into Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The actress will get back to work after the holiday season, promoting her January film Miss Potter.

KID AT HEART

Credit: Ginsburg/Spaly/Splash News

Jessica Alba is one happy shopper in Beverly Hills on Monday. Among her purchases: some goodies from children's boutique My Little Dimples.

AND THE MYSTERY LADY IS...

Credit: Pacific Coast News; malibu media

Naomi Watts, who's all decked out in motorcycle gear on the London set of her movie Eastern Promises on Monday. In it, the actress plays a midwife whose investigation into the death of a young girl leads her to the underbelly of London society.

WORK IT OUT

Credit: Mockford/Huckle/Alpha/Globe

Madonna tries to stay centered after leaving a London Pilates class on Monday. The Material Mom (whose NBC concert special airs Tuesday) has had plenty on her plate lately: She's still in the process of trying to adopt 1-year-old Malawian baby David Banda.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Christina Aguilera warms up to her music-exec husband Jordan Bratman as they hit the town in Dublin to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. The following night, Aguilera got back to work on her Back to Basics tour in Europe.

CAT WOMAN

Credit: MIKE FANOUS/GAMMA

Eva Mendes goes wild in a vintage frock at the opening of the design exhibit Skin + Bones: Parallel Practices in Fashion and Architecture at L.A.'s Museum of Contemporary Art on Saturday.

LEAN ON HIM

Credit: Jean Catuffe/INF

Isaiah Washington, who tells PEOPLE his feud with Grey's Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey is long over, goes for his close-up with wife Jenisa at the MOCA event.

SLIM SHADY

Credit: Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Fresh from a U.S. tour of seven cities in a little over 24 hours, Jay-Z hits the stage during rehearsals for Tuesday's American Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday. The rapper's new album, Kingdom Come (his first since announcing his "retirement"), also hits stores on Tuesday.

'FACTORY' WORKER

Credit: Bill Davila/startraks

Newly single Sienna Miller teeters on the edge as 1960s It girl (and Andy Warhol muse) Edie Sedgwick while filming the biopic Factory Girl in New York City on Monday.

JUNGLE JACK

Credit: Denise Truscello/Wire Image

(Belated) birthday boy Jack Osbourne catches jungle fever – in the form of his vine- and monkey-studded birthday cake – during a dinner celebration Saturday at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Osbourne turned 21 on Nov. 8.

