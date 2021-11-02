Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum Attend a Screening in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Bradley Cooper and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
This Seat Taken?
Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Perfect in Pink
Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Taking a Stroll
Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Selfie Time
Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Hey, Mr. DJ
Idris Elba heats up the mic on Nov. 1 while presenting Pete Tong with the Music Industry Trust Award of the Year 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Need Some New Blood
Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott attend the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Lending a Hand
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden paints a school with Publicolor students in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Nov. 1.
Huge Hug
Maria Bakalova gives Leslie Mann a big squeeze while attending Tracey Cunningham's True Color book launch party on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Celebrating Together
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate at Carlos Eric Lopez's inaugural Día de los Muertos dinner party with Tequila Don Julio and friends in L.A. on Nov. 1.
How Innovative!
Ryan Reynolds and Lil Nas X attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
… And Scene!
Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands while filming scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 1 in L.A.
Baby Blues
Sarah Jessica Parker wears all blue on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Out for the Day
Bella Hadid dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Hot Girl Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at her Hottieween party wearing embellished fairy wings on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Clean Up Crew
Jason Sudeikis dresses up as a custodian in a navy blue jumpsuit while carrying a large mop for a Halloween party in L.A. on Oct. 31.
Sitting Courtside
Drake and Corey Gamble attend the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center on Oct. 31 in L.A.
Music Matters
Taylor Swift performs during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Groovy Baby
Lizzo puts on a psychedelic performance during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on Oct. 30 in San Francisco.
Dressed to Impress
Harry Styles dresses the part for his Harryween Fancy Dress Party show at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.
Party Pose
Cara Delevingne strikes a pose at Misshapes' annual Halloween party at The Box in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.
Across the Pond
Succession star Brian Cox stops by TV show This Morning in London on Nov. 1.
In Character
Damian Lewis films on the set of the limited series drama A Spy Among Friends in London on Oct. 31.
Pretty in Paris
Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V on Oct. 30 in Paris.
Supporting Families
Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan and Uber help deliver diapers and other basic essentials to families in need, in celebration of Uber Eats' new baby and kids hub, on Oct. 29.
No. 1 Fan
Ryan Reynolds takes photos at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney where the soccer team they co-own tied Torquay United F.C. 1-1.
Stars Collide
JAY-Z and Drew Barrymore chat at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, where the rapper was inducted in the 2021 class.
In Character
Doja Cat dresses up as Ms. Sara Bellum, from the animated PowerPuff Girls series, at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party in Bel Air, California.
Country Party
Blake Shelton performs at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival, presented by Capital One, at The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Spookier Than Ever
Billie Eilish channels her character Sally alongside Danny Elfman at the Nightmare Before Christmas live special at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.
Fierce Force
Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for a surprise performance at a Spotify event in L.A.
All Smiles
Greta Thunberg poses with the beetle that was named in her honor at the Natural History Museum in London.
Gourds of Fun
Sofia Richie carries a pumpkin in a Beverly Hills, California neighborhood ahead of Halloween.
Movie Magic
Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway film scenes for their movie Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28
New Mom Glow
New mom Jamie Chung is all smiles, after welcoming twins with Bryan Greenberg, in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.
For a Good Cause
Robert Redford and wife Sibylle Szaggars share a laugh as they arrive at the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation award ceremony in Monaco on Oct. 29.
Rising Star
Saniyya Sidney takes the mic at Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big event during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 29 in Savannah, Georgia.
A New York Moment
Lil Nas X performs his hits during Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on Oct. 28.
Seeing Double
Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael (who plays a young Kaepernick in his first starring role) arrive at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Colin in Black and White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 28.
Model Mode
Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2021 DKMS Gala on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Costar Chat
Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson catch up at The Shrink Next Door N.Y.C. premiere at The Morgan Library on Oct. 28.
London Lads
Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh enjoy each other's company at the Belfast special screening and cocktail reception, hosted by Eddie Redmayne, at The Londoner on Oct. 28 in London.
'Murder'ing the Competition
Selena Gomez heads to NeueHouse to promote Only Murders in the Building in L.A. on Oct. 28.
Holiday Fun
Bradley Cooper gets into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Always in Style
Sharon Stone is a vision on the red carpet at the 2021 Elle Style Awards in Sevilla, Spain on Oct. 28.
'Colour' Code
Phoebe Dynevor poses during The Colour Room photocall in London on Oct. 28.
Super Spouses
Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz dress up for the new immersive trick-or-treating experience Cemetery Lane on Oct. 28 in L.A.
Living Legends
The cast of Warner Bros. Television's DC's Legends of Tomorrow celebrate their 100th episode on set in Vancouver on Oct. 22.
Milestone Moment
Regina King cements her handprints and footprints during the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 28 in Hollywood.
Lunch Break
Channing Tatum heads to lunch at Balthazar Restaurant in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.
Catch Me If You Can
Lori Harvey zooms on a jet ski at the Michael Kors x 007 event in Miami Beach on Oct. 27.
New Beginnings
Mom-to-be Jeannie Mai celebrates the launch of her new Macy's collection with friends at Catch in L.A.
Host's Toast
Elizabeth Banks and host Stephen Colbert toast each other during the Oct. 27 episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Eva Does Ellen
Eva Longoria looks radiant during her Oct. 28 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Dream Team
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell chat at a special screening of their new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door at The Crosby Hotel on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.
Sunny Stroll
Katharine McPhee is seen enjoying an afternoon walk in L.A. on Oct. 27.
Lots of Laughs
Newly engaged Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas show support for Giudice's brother Joe Gorga at his comedy show on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Abigail Spencer and Jordana Brewster pose together at TheRetaility.com dinner celebrating Brewster's collaboration with Apeel, Bragg and Landmark Vineyards in L.A. on Oct. 27.
Festival Fellows
Sir Michael Caine and Martin Freeman suit up for the Raindance Film Festival opening night gala at The Dorchester on Oct. 27 in London.
Model Behavior
Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss coordinate in black and white outfits at W Magazine's Originals Dinner on Oct. 27 at Shun Lee West in N.Y.C.
Two Thumbs Up
Anthony Hopkins is ready to go on the set of the '80s drama Armageddon Time in Queens, New York, on Oct. 27.
Red Carpet Cuddle
Costars Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek lean on each other at the U.K. screening of Eternals at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 27 in London.