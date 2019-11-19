Katharine McPhee Greets a Pregnant Ashley Graham, Plus Kerry Washington, SJP & Matthew and More

Pregnant Pause
Katharine McPhee gets to the point on Monday while hanging at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. with mom-to-be Ashley Graham.
Love Actually
Anna Kendrick sticks to the script on Monday on the Brooklyn, New York, set of Love Life.
Take a Hike
Lea Michele goes for a hike with her husband Zandy Reich (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Monday.
Ray of Sunshine
Soleil Moon Frye visits People Now at the PEOPLETV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
The Game of Life
Isaac Hempstead Wright, Gemma Whelan and Kristofer Hivju reunite on Monday at the Game of Thrones: A Celebration event in London.
There to Care
Gordon and Tana Ramsay, with daughters Matilda and Megan, arrive at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Monday for the Shop Wear Care Gala fundraiser.
Date Night
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take their seats at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Sunday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Honoring Acclaimed Activists
Selena Gomez speaks at the podium during ACLU SoCal’s annual Bill of Rights dinner on Sunday at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Beautiful Day
Keri Russell shares a laugh with her husband, Matthew Rhys, at a screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Starry Selfie
Awkwafina, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard and Cynthia Erivo attend the Indie Contenders Roundtable presented by The Hollywood Reporter at AFI Fest in Hollywood on Sunday.
Squad Celebration
Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff arrive at the Frozen 2 European premiere on Sunday in London.
Smile Zone
Prince Harry gives a speech on stage at the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The charity creates state-of-the-art youth facilities called ‘Youth Zones’ that give young people a safe, inspiring place to go.
Pass the Mic
Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook attend a special screening of HBO’s Succession in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Leading Ladies
Hosts Sasheer Zamata and Zazie Beetz hit the stage during the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE L.A. 2019 event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Curtains Up!
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the opening of The Inheritance on Broadway on Sunday.
Ravishing Royalty
Erin Doherty, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter reunite at the Peter Morgan Tribute during The Crown premiere at AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday in Hollywood.
Siblings Who Sing Together ...
Donny and Marie Osmond give their final performance at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Saturday night, ending their 11-year Vegas residency.
A Piece of History
Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Michelle Obama, poses alongside a portrait of himself as Alexander Hamilton on Sunday at the 2019 American Portrait Gala at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
Model Behavior
Jamie Foxx strikes a pose at The West Hollywood Edition opening week, featuring James Murphy and Susanne Bartsch, at the Sunset at The West Hollywood EDI on Saturday.
Kisses for the Mrs.
Rebecca Romijin gets a kiss from hubby Jerry O’Connell at The Humane Society of the United States to the Rescue! New York Gala on Friday at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C.
Suave in the City
Michel B. Jordan leaves a Coach photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Sunday looking stylish in a navy fur coat and sneakers.
Queen of the Carpet
Gillian Anderson looks stunning in a silk dress at a screening of The Crown season three in L.A. on Saturday.
Season's Greetings
Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy get together at Celebrate the Season: Ted’s Holiday Toast on Friday in Beverly Hills.
Fleas and Ant-Man
Fleabag‘s Brett Gelman and Olivia Colman are all smiles with Paul Rudd at Celebrate the Season: Ted’s Holiday Toast in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Starry Studs
Rami Malek, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Chris Evans enjoy a screening of Pattinson’s The Lighthouse together in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Girl's Best Friend
On Saturday, Ariana Grande carries her dog Toulouse for support in Charlottesville, Virginia, as she continues to recover from illness.
Big Night
JAY-Z celebrates his inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.
Double Duty
Harry Styles is spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City early Sunday after hosting and serving as musical guest for the first time.
For a Good Cause
Ryan Reynolds joins Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation in New York City on Saturday.
Lovely Ladies
America Ferrera, Justina Machado and Eva Longoria attend the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night.
McKatie
Katie Holmes celebrates McHappy Day at a McDonald’s in Sydney on Saturday as she continues her visit Down Under with Ronald McDonald charities.
'Wilde' About Her
Olivia Wilde looks chic in a floral pattern at her Raymond Vineyards Tribute of the Trailblazer Award at the Napa Valley Film Festival held at Raymond Vineyards in California on Friday.
Strike a Pose
On Friday, Paris Hilton and Jasmine Sanders take part in the third annual #REVOLVEawards sponsored by Ruffino Prosecco at Goya Studios in Hollywood.
Man of the Hour
Willem Dafoe attends a screening of his film The Lighthouse at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Friday.
Wheely Good Time
Another day, another bike ride for Ben Affleck, who takes to the streets of New Orleans on Friday.
On the Line
Antonio Banderas poses during a photo call for the A Chorus Line musical premiere in Málaga, Spain, on Friday.
Sneak a Peek
Sneakersnstuff hosts Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with sneaker company Alma Mater, for the launch of the A-Rod X Alma Mater “The Champs” sneaker in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sin City
Moose Knuckles celebrates the opening of its first-ever SoHo Store in N.Y.C. on Thursday with a ‘House of Sin’ party featuring a performance from Lil’ Kim at The World of McIntosh Townhouse.
In Vogue
Bella Hadid attends the Vogue Fashion Festival photo call at Hotel Potocki in Paris on Friday.
Sparkle Motion
Céline Dion glitters on Thursday at the release party for her new album Courage at Lips in N.Y.C
Service Masters
Brantley Gilbert joins troops on Thursday at a USO variety show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., where Ann-Margret received the first-ever Bob Hope Legacy Award — presented by Hope’s daughter Linda — for her support of the troops.
Sexy Surprise
PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend gets surprised by wife Chrissy Teigen while guest-hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Need a Lift
Retired New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski gives Room actor Jacob Tremblay a lift on Thursday at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season, presented in part by Icelandic Glacial, at Catch in West Hollywood.