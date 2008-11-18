Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 18, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

SET DRESSING

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-Saleem Elatab/Splash News Online

Ed Westwick – or is that Chuck Bass? – suits up and slips into character on the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Monday.

See more on-set style from the Gossip Girl cast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HOT DISH

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/ Pacific Coast News

Aunt-to-be Jessica Simpson indulges her craving for sushi during a dinner date with a friend at Katsuya Hollywood on Monday. And the singer recently served up another dish: Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres that her expectant sister Ashlee may induce labor soon.

3 of 15

RAIN & SHINE

Credit: Wendell Teodoro/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman brave the rain to greet a hometown crowd Tuesday on the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of their epic romance Australia at the Greater Union Cinemas. Though leaving daughter Sunday Rose in Nashville for 24 hours left her Kidman tells PEOPLE attending the premiere was "a once in a lifetime thing."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PHOTO OPP

Credit: Alberto Tamargo/JPI

Will Smith is the center of attention Monday, getting close to the crowd at the premiere of his new drama Seven Pounds in Miami. The film hits theaters Dec. 19.

Advertisement

5 of 15

THE 'TWILIGHT' ZONE

Credit: Kiley Bishop/London Ent/Splash News Online

Robert Pattinson and his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart get fans screaming Monday during the film's world premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. How does the newly patented heartthrob feel about all the attention? "I just think this is all so hilarious," he told PEOPLE.

6 of 15

SEEING CLEARLY

Credit: Ciao Hollywood/Splash News Online

What a sight! Miley Cyrus gets her glasses geared up for the digital 3-D premiere of her animated film Bolt, from Walt Disney Pictures, in Hollywood on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HOT FUZZ

Credit: Lakota / Splash News Online

Taking comfort to a whole new level, Kid Rock hits the streets in a fur coat and fuzzy slippers as he leaves his midtown Manhattan hotel on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

IN THE BAG

Credit: Zodiac-Fapian / Splash News Online

Nicole Richie and beau Joel Madden soak in the sun Monday during shopping trip to children's boutique The Little Seed, where the couple reportedly picked up baby clothes.

Advertisement

9 of 15

PUMP IT UP

Credit: Flynet

Fill 'er up! Ryan Phillippe keeps his focus as he refuels Sunday at a West Hollywood gas station while photographers snap away. The night before, the actor and girlfriend Abbie Cornish hung out at a listening party for RampB singer Keyshia Cole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ICE QUEEN

Credit: Jae Donnelly/INF

Natalie Portman skates between the lines Monday while filming the movie Love and Other Impossible Pursuits Monday at Wollman Rink in New York City's Central Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

STAYING GROUNDED

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures

Matthew McConaughey follows his dog Foxy's lead as they take in the scenery Sunday in Malibu. During their outing, the new dad reportedly made a pit stop at his Airstream trailer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

PEACE TALKS

Credit: RD / Leon / Retna

Charlize Theron takes on a new role as a U.N. Messenger of Peace Monday during an induction ceremony at the United Nations in New York City. The Oscar winner will work with the Secretary-General's UNite to End Violence against Women campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

GOING MY WAY?

Credit: Demis Maryannakis / Splash News Online

Taking her goodies to go, Lipstick Jungle star Brooke Shields keeps her spirits up as she hails a cab Sunday in New York's West Village.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

HORSING AROUND

Credit: Todd Anderson/ Walt Disney World

Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez takes a spin on Cinderella's Golden Carousel during a visit to the Magic Kingdom Sunday at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

POP STAR

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

Careful, they might pop! Lily Allen gets colorful – and playful – on the set of her new music video, filming Monday in London. The singer recently released the first single, "Everyone's At It," from her upcoming album, It's Not Me, It's You, due in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff