Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 18, 2008
SET DRESSING
Ed Westwick – or is that Chuck Bass? – suits up and slips into character on the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Monday.
HOT DISH
Aunt-to-be Jessica Simpson indulges her craving for sushi during a dinner date with a friend at Katsuya Hollywood on Monday. And the singer recently served up another dish: Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres that her expectant sister Ashlee may induce labor soon.
RAIN & SHINE
Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman brave the rain to greet a hometown crowd Tuesday on the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of their epic romance Australia at the Greater Union Cinemas. Though leaving daughter Sunday Rose in Nashville for 24 hours left her Kidman tells PEOPLE attending the premiere was "a once in a lifetime thing."
PHOTO OPP
Will Smith is the center of attention Monday, getting close to the crowd at the premiere of his new drama Seven Pounds in Miami. The film hits theaters Dec. 19.
THE 'TWILIGHT' ZONE
Robert Pattinson and his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart get fans screaming Monday during the film's world premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. How does the newly patented heartthrob feel about all the attention? "I just think this is all so hilarious," he told PEOPLE.
SEEING CLEARLY
What a sight! Miley Cyrus gets her glasses geared up for the digital 3-D premiere of her animated film Bolt, from Walt Disney Pictures, in Hollywood on Monday night.
HOT FUZZ
Taking comfort to a whole new level, Kid Rock hits the streets in a fur coat and fuzzy slippers as he leaves his midtown Manhattan hotel on Monday.
IN THE BAG
Nicole Richie and beau Joel Madden soak in the sun Monday during shopping trip to children's boutique The Little Seed, where the couple reportedly picked up baby clothes.
PUMP IT UP
Fill 'er up! Ryan Phillippe keeps his focus as he refuels Sunday at a West Hollywood gas station while photographers snap away. The night before, the actor and girlfriend Abbie Cornish hung out at a listening party for RampB singer Keyshia Cole.
ICE QUEEN
Natalie Portman skates between the lines Monday while filming the movie Love and Other Impossible Pursuits Monday at Wollman Rink in New York City's Central Park.
STAYING GROUNDED
Matthew McConaughey follows his dog Foxy's lead as they take in the scenery Sunday in Malibu. During their outing, the new dad reportedly made a pit stop at his Airstream trailer.
PEACE TALKS
Charlize Theron takes on a new role as a U.N. Messenger of Peace Monday during an induction ceremony at the United Nations in New York City. The Oscar winner will work with the Secretary-General's UNite to End Violence against Women campaign.
GOING MY WAY?
Taking her goodies to go, Lipstick Jungle star Brooke Shields keeps her spirits up as she hails a cab Sunday in New York's West Village.
HORSING AROUND
Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez takes a spin on Cinderella's Golden Carousel during a visit to the Magic Kingdom Sunday at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
POP STAR
Careful, they might pop! Lily Allen gets colorful – and playful – on the set of her new music video, filming Monday in London. The singer recently released the first single, "Everyone's At It," from her upcoming album, It's Not Me, It's You, due in January.