Saweetie and Quavo Have Date Night in Beverly Hills, Plus Andrew Garfield, Ashley Benson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated November 17, 2020 11:43 AM

1 of 100

So Sa-weet

Credit: MEGA

Saweetie and Quavo hold hands as they arrive for dinner on Monday at BOA restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 100

Quiet on Set!

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Andrew Garfield bundles up while filming Tick Tick Boom in N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 100

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Benson wears snakeskin boots and matching leather trousers while walking through N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 100

'Shoe'-In

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Michael Madsen places his boots in the cement during his Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday. 

Advertisement

5 of 100

Park It

Credit: SplashNews.com

Martin Freeman films season 2 of Breeders in a park in London on Monday. 

6 of 100

Shopping Buddy

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their hands full after shopping in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 100

Chit Chat

Credit: Stacey Newman/Shutterstock

Woody Harrelson talks to the crew and local police while on the set of The Man From Toronto on Monday in Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 100

First Look

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell is seen in character filming his upcoming series The Shrink Next Door on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 100

Final Touches

Credit: MEGA

Julia Garner smiles and prepares to film on the set of Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 100

Bare It All

Credit: Backgrid

Thomas Doherty puts his abs on display while on the set of Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 100

Baby On the Way

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Mandy Moore glows as she shows off her baby bump at the 2020 People's Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 100

Foodie Friends

Credit: Instar

LeBron James and Alex Rodriguez pose together at Komodo in Miami on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 100

On the Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens hops on a Citi Bike on Sunday in N.Y.C., wearing a beanie, tie-dye pants and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 100

Royal Greetings

Credit: Splash

Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on Sunday at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 100

Princess at the Park

Credit: Spartacus/Splash

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on Netflix's The Crown, takes her dog out for a morning walk on Sunday in North London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 100

Sweet Victory

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 World Drivers Championship with his dog Roscoe at Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 100

Going Green

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

Ethan Hawke is spotted out in N.Y.C. on Sunday, dressed in a military-style jacket with green pants and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 100

Kit Is Coming

Credit: Jon Dardis/SplashNews.com

Kit Harington was spotted filming the second season of Amazon Prime's Modern Love in Dublin, Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 100

Nice Day

Credit: BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles while walking around Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 100

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: Mega Agency

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a bike ride in Manhattan's Hudson River Park. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 100

Furry BFF

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took her dog for a walk in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 100

Good To-Go

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski got some food to-go during a morning stroll. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 100

Casual RihRih

Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

Rihanna was spotted leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, after getting dinner with a friend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 100

No. 1 Star

Credit: OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue celebrated her new album DISCO taking the top spot on the charts in the U.K.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 100

Action!

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah was spotted filming her upcoming movie The Equalizer in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 100

Spotted

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Whitney Peak and Eli Brown filmed a scene for the Gossip Girl reboot on the Upper West Side of New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 100

Fall Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pregnant model Elsa Hosk was spotted looking chic and bundled up in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 100

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Keri Russell steps out on Thursday in N.Y.C., wearing a brown trench coat and leopard print heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 100

Out for Fresh Air

Credit: The Image Direct

Timothée Chalamet wears a black mask, jacket and sneakers on his walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 100

Leader of the Pack

Credit: The Image Direct

Missi Pyle walks four of her dogs on a sunny Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 100

Pal in a Pouch

Credit: The Image Direct

Scout Willis and her dog run errands together in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 100

Dark and Stormy

Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian goes shopping in L.A. on Thursday, wearing all black. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 100

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

LeAnn Rimes snuggles up with a rescue pup on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Thursday in L.A. 