Saweetie and Quavo Have Date Night in Beverly Hills, Plus Andrew Garfield, Ashley Benson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
So Sa-weet
Saweetie and Quavo hold hands as they arrive for dinner on Monday at BOA restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Quiet on Set!
Andrew Garfield bundles up while filming Tick Tick Boom in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Strut Your Stuff
Ashley Benson wears snakeskin boots and matching leather trousers while walking through N.Y.C. on Monday.
'Shoe'-In
Michael Madsen places his boots in the cement during his Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.
Park It
Martin Freeman films season 2 of Breeders in a park in London on Monday.
Shopping Buddy
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have their hands full after shopping in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Chit Chat
Woody Harrelson talks to the crew and local police while on the set of The Man From Toronto on Monday in Toronto, Canada.
First Look
Will Ferrell is seen in character filming his upcoming series The Shrink Next Door on Monday in L.A.
Final Touches
Julia Garner smiles and prepares to film on the set of Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bare It All
Thomas Doherty puts his abs on display while on the set of Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Baby On the Way
Mandy Moore glows as she shows off her baby bump at the 2020 People's Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
Foodie Friends
LeBron James and Alex Rodriguez pose together at Komodo in Miami on Saturday.
On the Go
Vanessa Hudgens hops on a Citi Bike on Sunday in N.Y.C., wearing a beanie, tie-dye pants and sneakers.
Royal Greetings
Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on Sunday at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin.
Princess at the Park
Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on Netflix's The Crown, takes her dog out for a morning walk on Sunday in North London.
Sweet Victory
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 World Drivers Championship with his dog Roscoe at Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.
Going Green
Ethan Hawke is spotted out in N.Y.C. on Sunday, dressed in a military-style jacket with green pants and sneakers.
Kit Is Coming
Kit Harington was spotted filming the second season of Amazon Prime's Modern Love in Dublin, Ireland.
Nice Day
Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles while walking around Santa Monica, California.
Wheel-y Fun
Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a bike ride in Manhattan's Hudson River Park.
Furry BFF
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took her dog for a walk in Vancouver, Canada.
Good To-Go
Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski got some food to-go during a morning stroll.
Casual RihRih
Rihanna was spotted leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, after getting dinner with a friend.
No. 1 Star
Kylie Minogue celebrated her new album DISCO taking the top spot on the charts in the U.K.
Action!
Queen Latifah was spotted filming her upcoming movie The Equalizer in New Jersey.
Spotted
Whitney Peak and Eli Brown filmed a scene for the Gossip Girl reboot on the Upper West Side of New York.
Fall Fashion
Pregnant model Elsa Hosk was spotted looking chic and bundled up in New York.
Street Style
Keri Russell steps out on Thursday in N.Y.C., wearing a brown trench coat and leopard print heels.
Out for Fresh Air
Timothée Chalamet wears a black mask, jacket and sneakers on his walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Leader of the Pack
Missi Pyle walks four of her dogs on a sunny Friday in L.A.
Pal in a Pouch
Scout Willis and her dog run errands together in L.A. on Thursday.
Dark and Stormy
Kourtney Kardashian goes shopping in L.A. on Thursday, wearing all black.
Who Let the Dogs Out?
LeAnn Rimes snuggles up with a rescue pup on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Thursday in L.A.