Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 17, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

CHIC ON THE STREET

Credit: INF

Halle Berry gets into the rhythm of the city while running errands – and taking a call – in New York Monday afternoon.

SEEING SPARKS

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

After performing songs from her upcoming album, Rated R, at London's Brixton Academy, Rihanna gets the party started with sparklers and champagne at the Mahiki Monday night. The RampB singer's new album, her fourth, hits stores Nov. 23.

IN THE CLUB

Credit: Xposure

Fresh off her own recent concert at London's O2 arena, which featured surprise appearances by husband Jay-Z and Kanye West, Beyoncé parties with pal Rihanna at Mahiki Monday night.

FAN-PIRE FAVORITE

Credit: Francis Specker/Landov

Robert Pattinson makes his Twi-hards very, very happy, flashing a smoldering smile outside New Moon's Los Angeles premiere Monday at the Mann Village and Bruin Theaters. While some fans camped out since Thursday for a chance to meet the actor, Pattinson couldn't contain his excitement either, telling reporters, "I don't know how the Beatles felt, but very few human beings could ever get this feeling."

SUPPORTING ACTORS

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Getty

She declared herself Team Jacob in a recent interview – and Kristen Stewart, in Oscar de la Renta, sure looks good next to costar Taylor Lautner at the New Moon premiere Monday.

DAPPER DUO

Credit: Carmen Valdes/Photo Image Press

Gossip Girl costars Ed Westwick and Sebastian Stan make a dashing duo in color-coordinated Spurr suits at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Gala at New York's Skylight Studios Monday.

LONE RIDER

Credit: The Media Circuit/INF

After browsing at Fred Segal in Los Angeles Monday, Ryan Reynolds gets ready to speed away on his classic motorcycle.

STAR SHINE

Credit: Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo

John Stamos revels in his big honor while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday. The actor dedicated the moment to someone special, tweeting, "Today is for you dad."

BEACH BUM

Credit: StClair/Macpherson/Splash News Online

Days after celebrating his 37th birthday, Josh Duhamel gets back to work Monday on the Long Island, N.Y., set of his new film The Romantics, which also stars Katie Holmes and Anna Paquin.

GO FIGURE!

Credit: DonnellyMauceri/INF

Nicole Kidman, who admitted her post-baby body helped her land a role in the upcoming film Nine, keeps her famous figure under wraps during a stroll through New York City on Monday.

BIG APPLE ALERT

Credit: JDH/JCP/WENN

Look who's in the red: America Ferrera has a color-coded Monday, snacking on an apple while filming Ugly Betty in a bright overcoat on location in New York City.

PUT A RING ON IT

Credit: Dario Cantatore/MeetTheFamous

Looking good! On hand to kick off the second annual "Mentoring Madness" event, a snazzy Snoop Dogg brings out his best threads for a visit to the New York Stock Exchange, where he rang the opening bell on Monday.

HELLO, SUNSHINE!

Credit: Clasos/Splash News Online

After showing off her Team Edward allegiance, Ashley Tisdale rocks a purple bikini while vacationing in Mexico on Monday.

TOUCH UP

Credit: Fame Pictures

Actress Carey Mulligan helps her leading man Shia LaBeouf get ready for his close-up Monday on the New York City set of the Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps.

HIGH SOCIETY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Where's Little J off to? Taylor Momsen goes glam in an Andrew Gn dress on the set of Gossip Girl while shooting scenes at the French Society of Art and Culture in New York City.

