Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 17, 2009

Robert Pattinson makes his Twi-hards very, very happy, flashing a smoldering smile outside New Moon's Los Angeles premiere Monday at the Mann Village and Bruin Theaters. While some fans camped out since Thursday for a chance to meet the actor, Pattinson couldn't contain his excitement either, telling reporters, "I don't know how the Beatles felt, but very few human beings could ever get this feeling."

