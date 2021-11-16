Halle Berry Waves Hello in L.A., Plus Oscar Isaac, PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 16, 2021 12:48 PM

1 of 104

'Berry' Chic

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Halle Berry shows off her style during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 104

Chit Chat

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac takes the mic during a Dune Q&A session on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

3 of 104

'Sexy' & Spooky

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd — a.k.a. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — arrives at the red carpet world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 104

Red Carpet Cuties

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker get glammed up for the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement

5 of 104

Anchors Aweigh

Credit: Jesse Grant/Peacock

Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Brad Goreski, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice "set sail" at a press event to celebrate the early launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 15 in L.A.

6 of 104

Courtside Hangs

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ronny Chieng and Simu Liu hang at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 104

Together Again

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

François Cluzet and Omar Sy pose together at the Intouchables 10th anniversary in Paris on Nov. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 104

Seeing Double

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber and lookalike mom Cindy Crawford hold hands as they arrive together at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement

9 of 104

Stepping Out 'In Style'

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Amanda Gorman and honoree Simone Biles pose together at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Nov. 15 in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 104

On the Move

Credit: / MEGA

Jennifer Garner drinks her beverage on the go while out for a stroll on Nov. 15 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 104

Haunted House

Credit: Noam Galai/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reunite to talk all things Ghostbusters: Afterlife on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 104

Fab Florals

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Claudia Schiffer hits the red carpet in an eye-catching floral dress for the premiere of Silent Night on Nov. 15 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 104

Lovely in Lavender

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini shines in a lavender ensemble and pink platform heels outside of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 104

Chilly City

Credit: Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds and his dog brave the cold while out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 104

Style Maven

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Alexandra Shipp looks stunning in black and leather in Midtown Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 104

Caffeine Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein cozy up together while grabbing coffee and matcha in L.A. on Nov. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 104

'Time'less Beauty

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Rosamund Pike poses at the world premiere of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Nov. 15 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 104

Bonding with Brodie

Credit: Bach Imagery

Ian Somerhalder snaps a photo with Brodie the goldendoodle at the Mutts to Models event on Nov. 13 in the actor's hometown of Covington, Louisiana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 104

Shred the Stage

Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

At the Nashville '80s Dance Party to End ALZ event, Brad Paisley performs onstage to support the Alzheimer's Association at Wildhorse Saloon on Nov. 14 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 104

Center Stage

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele makes her triumphant return on Nov. 14 during her One Night Only concert from Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 104

Courtside Cuteness

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Michael B. Jordan flashes his signature smile on Nov. 14 while watching the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 104

Suit Yourselves

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Billy Porter and Joshua Jackson pose at the Dom Pérignon and Born
This Way Foundation dinner in honor of World Kindness Day at the
Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 104

Black Tie Only

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Selma Blair puts a spin on menswear on Nov. 14 at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards presented by National Geographic documentary films at BRIC in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 104

Family Affair

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Serena and Venus Williams join the cast of King Richard — from left, Demi Singleton, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis — at the film's premiere during the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Nov. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 104

Laughing Out Loud

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst crack wise on Nov. 14 at Deadline's The Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 104

Got to Glow

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Yvonne Orji get together at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles
Confidential Magazine at The Avalon in Hollywood on Nov. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 104

Cute Kiss

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rita Ora gets a smooch from boyfriend Taika Waititi at the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 104

Pop Star

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary on Nov. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 104

'Great' to See You

Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning have a moment on Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles premiere of their series The Great.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 104

Rockin' Reunion

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The cast of 3rd Rock from the Sun — Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, Wayne Knight and French Stewart — reunite on Nov. 14 during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 104

Mic Check

Joel Kim Booster gets talking at the Comedians You Should and Will Know panel during the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 104

Lady in Red

Credit: Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 104

Beach Vibes

Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 104

Oh, Baby!

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kerry Washington, Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 104

Rainy Days

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 104

Tonight, Tonight

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Taraji P. Henson stops by The Tonight Show for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 104

Tomorrow, Tomorrow

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of Annie Live!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 104

Birds of a Feather

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Mahershala Ali and Dax Rey show off their friendship at the 2021 AFI Fest screening of their movie Swan Song at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 104

Join the Club

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Glee star Darren Criss shares his musical talents at 'An Evening with Darren Criss' at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 104

Seeing Red

Credit: MEGA

Kid Cudi steps out with bright red hair while at a photoshoot on Nov. 11 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 104

A-list Arrival

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Taylor Swift poses at the All Too Well N.Y.C. premiere on Nov. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 104

Big N.Y.C. Energy

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Ashanti is in great spirits while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 104

One, Two Punch

Credit: Splash news online

Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young put 'em up at the special screening of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago at the Philadelphia Film Center on Nov. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 104

One with the Ocean

Credit: The Image Direct

Leighton Meester heads to the beach in Malibu to catch some waves on Nov. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 104

Holiday Huddle

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Aisling Bea attend the Home Sweet Home Alone holiday photo call on Nov. 12 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 104

Just You and Me

Credit: The Image Direct

You costars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold shop for home goods together in L.A. on Nov. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 104

Director Duties

Credit: Niccolo Guasti/Getty

Director Daniel Bruhl heads to the presentation of Nebenan (Next Door) on Nov. 12 in Seville, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 104

Are You Red-y For It

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Taylor Swift chats with host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on the Nov. 11 episode of Late Night, ahead of the long-awaited release of Red (Taylor's Version) and her 10-minute version of "All Too Well." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 104

Cute Costars

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

John Cho and Daniella Pineda pose together at the premiere of their Netflix series Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 104

The Story of Will

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Will Smith promotes his eponymous new book, Will, during a stop on his book tour at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 104

Gaga for Gucci

Credit: MEGA

Lady Gaga is spotted in a white Gucci coat as she leaves her hotel in London on Nov. 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 104

Premiere Poise

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles at the red carpet premiere of The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 104

'Big' News

Credit: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/SSTK/Shutterstock

On Nov. 11, Big Chicken co-founder Shaquille O'Neal shows off one of the chain's famous sandwiches at an event announcing they'll soon be available at UBS Arena in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 104

Stylish on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway wears an all-black ensemble while filming Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 104

Dynamite Party

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens holds up a photo of costar Andrew Garfield at Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! special event on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 104

Doggie Date

Credit: The image direct

Jamie Chung and her dog Ewok mingle with other pups at a dog park in L.A. on Nov. 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 104

Feeling 'Marvel'ous

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld poses with fans at the launch of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye at Curzon Hoxton on Nov. 11 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 104

Cake for Everyone

Credit: Alvaro Cabrera/Getty

Antonio Banderas celebrates his new musical Company with a huge cake at Soho CaixaBank Theatre on Nov. 11 in Malaga, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 104

Leading the Pack

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sienna Miller and her pack of pups take a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 104

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe wear matching sunnies while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 104

Cover Girl

Credit: Gilles Bensimon

Teyana Taylor poses as the cover star for LVR Magazine's holiday issue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 104

The Best of Friends