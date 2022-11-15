Sarah Jessica Parker Hits the Set in N.Y.C., Plus Christina Applegate, Anya Taylor-Joy and More

01 of 80 And… Action! Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted on set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 14

02 of 80 Star Power Phillip Faraone/Getty David Faustino and Katey Sagal pose with Christina Applegate and her new star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 14.

03 of 80 Seeing Red The Image Direct Anya Taylor-Joy arrives to an appearance in New York City on Nov. 14.

04 of 80 Puppy Love The Image Direct JoJo Siwa steps out with girlfriend Avery Cyrus and a tiny puppy while attending a birthday party in Encino, California, on Nov. 14.

05 of 80 Winner, Winner Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift accepts an award during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

06 of 80 Selfie Time Kevin Mazur/WireImage Husband and wife co-hosting team Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pose for a selfie on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 13.

07 of 80 Seeing Double Paul Morigi/Getty Serena Williams poses alongside her portrait at the 2022 Portrait of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C.

08 of 80 Game Time Kevork Djansezian/Getty Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Nov. 13.

09 of 80 Strike a Pose Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Timothée Chalamet attends a photocall for his new film Bones and All in Milan on Nov. 12.

10 of 80 Country Strong Christopher Polk/Coachella Crossroads Blake Shelton headlines "A Salute to Our Heroes" in Coachella, California, for Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.

11 of 80 Hand in Hand Backgrid Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards, step out in Los Angeles following dinner with Tyga (not pictured) on Nov. 13 in L.A.

12 of 80 Reunited Jesse Grant/Getty Former Ozark castmates Julia Garner and Jason Bateman pose together at Netflix's Ozark Screen Actors Guild Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

13 of 80 Peace Out Fernando Leon/Getty Jason Sudeikis takes the stage during the Thundergong! Benefit Concert at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 12.

14 of 80 Mommy and Me Stefanie Keenan/Getty Chrissy Teigen poses with children Miles and Luna at Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on Nov. 13.

15 of 80 Sing It Out Jim Dyson/Getty Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Electric Brixton on Nov. 12 in London as part of their Supernova tour.

16 of 80 Wild Fashion Steve Jennings/WireImage Janelle Monáe poses with a zebra-shaped handbag at Napa Valley Film Festival's 2022 film, food and wine showcase on Nov. 13 in California.

17 of 80 A Night on the Town Photo Image Press/Shutterstock Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attend opening night of The Old Man and the Pool on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 13

18 of 80 Golden Girl Michael Tullberg/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Vulture Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

19 of 80 Who's That Girl? Presley Ann/Getty Former New Girl costars Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield pose with their significant others, Jonathan Scott and Tess Sanchez, at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. on Nov. 12.

20 of 80 Gal Pals Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Kelly Rowland and Ciara attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

21 of 80 Mom Friends Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Baby2Baby Jessica Alba, honoree Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Olivia Wilde go glam at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California.

22 of 80 Model Citizen Rob Kim/Getty for CARE Christy Turlington speaks onstage during the 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Nov. 9 in New York City.

23 of 80 Orange You Glad? Hanna Lassen/Getty Cate Blanchett poses in a bright orange ensemble at a special screening of TÁR at the Cremorne Orpheum on Nov. 13 in Sydney, Australia.

24 of 80 King of Hearts Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones and All photocall at the Hotel De La Ville on Nov. 12 in Rome, Italy.

25 of 80 Secret Santas Bre Johnson/BFA.com Kate Hudson and Jonathan Van Ness get in the Christmas spirit by attending Rakuten's holiday pop-up shop in New York City on Nov. 11.

26 of 80 Dynamic Duo Bruce Glikas/Getty Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope attend a photo call for The Collaboration at the Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios on Nov. 10 in New York City.

27 of 80 Paws Up Jason Mendez/Getty Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris attend the 2022 To The Rescue! Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 11 in New York City.

28 of 80 With the Band Ryan Segedi Smallpools' Sean Scanlon, Mike Kamerman and Beau Kuther pose at the Gramercy Theater on Nov. 11 in New York City.

29 of 80 Game On Todd Williamson/Shutterstock To celebrate the season 2 premiere of her show The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, Mindy Kaling dabbles in paddle tennis on Nov. 10 at a homecoming-themed event in L.A.

30 of 80 The Layered Look Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sylvester Stallone rocks a purple blazer on top of a black zip-up while visiting SiriusXM's studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

31 of 80 Shining Moment MediaPunch/Shutterstock Seen on the set of Good Day New York, Katharine McPhee looks excited to be promoting her new KMF jewelry line on the morning show in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

32 of 80 Show Time Charley Gallay/Getty Justin Hartley and Lisa Vanderpump pose together at a special screening of his new Netflix movie The Noel Diary on Nov. 10 in L.A.

33 of 80 Lighting Up the Night Gotham/GC Images Looking shiny and bright in all white, Emily Blunt smiles and waves while entering The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

34 of 80 Blue Jean Beauty Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miranda Kerr wears and browses through a selection of denim at Rivet Utility's Two Year Celebration on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

35 of 80 Tiny Town, Big Joy Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Spirited star Will Ferrell taps into his holiday cheer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as he tells the TV host about his model of a "perfect Christmas village'' during a Nov. 10 appearance in N.Y.C.

36 of 80 Winter Wonderland Jon Kopaloff/Getty Singer-sister duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey glitz up the Beverly Hills launch event for their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on Nov. 10.

37 of 80 Strike a Pose Pablo Cuadra/Getty Antonio Banderas brings his flair to the stage while performing his play Company in Madrid on Nov. 11.

38 of 80 Shades On Gotham/GC Images Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman lock hands for a stroll around New York City on Nov. 10.

39 of 80 Simple and Stylish Emma McIntyre/Getty In creamy clothes and camel-colored shoes, Jennifer Garner walks the Hollywood red carpet at The Big Night Out Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles on Nov. 10.

40 of 80 Jamming Out Courtesy Chris Carrabba of rock band Dashboard Confessional plucks his guitar while performing on the Emo's Not Dead cruise on Nov. 9.

41 of 80 Chic Shop Backgrid Christina Aguilera steps out on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Nov. 10, staying on trend in a sleek leather coat, black baseball cap and a bright blue anime-themed handbag.

42 of 80 Grinning Ear to Ear Vivien Killilea/Getty Frances Fisher and Wilmer Valderrama get close for the camera at the first anniversary celebration of "The Humans Who Feed Us" project in L.A. on Nov. 10.

43 of 80 Vocal Power Splash News Online Yungblud belts it out on the Italian X Factor live broadcast on Nov. 10.

44 of 80 Sister Time Gotham/GC Images Lindsay and Ali Lohan step out in New York City on Nov. 10.

45 of 80 Break Time MEGA Emma Stone keeps it casual while taking a break from filming her upcoming film AND in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

46 of 80 Boogie Down Dave Benett/Getty Nicholas Hoult attends the launch of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London on Nov. 9.

47 of 80 Ladies' Night Dave Benett/Getty Lashana Lynch and Hayley Atwell pose together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 10

48 of 80 Groovin' Together Eyepix/INSTARimages.com Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta show off some dance moves at a Nov. 9 fan event for their film in Mexico City.

49 of 80 Shirtless Stroll Backgrid Shawn Mendes soaks up the autumn sun while hiking in L.A. on Nov. 9.

50 of 80 Up All Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Wearing a purple pajama set, Jason Momoa brings his lively energy to the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of his Netflix film Slumberland on Nov. 9.

51 of 80 Night at the Museum Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make a darling duo at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on Nov. 9.

52 of 80 Man's Best Friend The Image Direct Justin Theroux and his beloved pitbull, Kuma, pass through the streets of New York City on Nov. 9.

53 of 80 Family First Kevin Mazur/Getty On Nov. 9, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin and two of their daughters — Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26 — rally to support Dad at the N.Y.C. premiere of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King.

54 of 80 Color and Sound Santiago Felipe/Getty Icelandic singer Björk stuns on stage at the Primavera Festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9.

55 of 80 Elegant Pair Craig Barritt/Getty Model Emily Ratajkowski and fashion designer Christian Siriano bring sophisticated glamor to the CODE8 launch event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

56 of 80 Grinning for Good Vivien Killilea/Getty Actor Simu Liu smiles on stage at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, in L.A. on Nov. 9.

57 of 80 Cheeky Moment Kathy Hutchins/Zuma Husband-wife duo Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson pose for an adorable photo op on Nov. 9, at the season 3 premiere of his show Mystic Quest in Los Angeles.

58 of 80 Color Coded Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult bring the jewel tones at the London premiere of The Menu on Nov. 9.

59 of 80 Season's Greetings Marc Piasecki/WireImage Isabelle Huppert and Naomi Campbell cozy up at the Christmas decorations unveiling at Le Printemps department store in Paris on Nov. 9.

60 of 80 Here for Hope Aly Raisman. Roy Rochlin/Getty Aly Raisman hits the red carpet at the 2022 Hope Award for Depression Luncheon at N.Y.C.'s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 9.

61 of 80 New York Minute The Image Direct Alexander Skarsgård soaks up the sunshine on Nov. 9 on a solo walk in N.Y.C.

62 of 80 Sultry Songbird Erika Goldring/Getty Carrie Underwood sings her heart out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 8 in Nashville.

63 of 80 Just Like Honey Backgrid Mariah Carey and her longtime beau, Brian Tanaka, share a laugh while leaving a dinner date in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

64 of 80 All Black Everything The Image Direct Florence Pugh slays an all-black ensemble as she arrives at JFK airport in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

65 of 80 Blond Ambition MEGA Usher dons blond hair while rollerskating for a new video in London on Nov. 8.

66 of 80 Royal Arrival James Veysey/Shutterstock Teddy Hawley, Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor arrive to the London premiere of The Crown on Nov. 8. The trio plays Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William in the hit show.

67 of 80 Princess on the Move Karwai Tang/WireImage Catherine, Princess of Wales beams as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, England, on Nov. 9.

68 of 80 Power Couple AFF-USA/Shutterstock Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are all smiles while on the BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

69 of 80 Smoldering Cowboys Jason Kempin/Getty Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland pose on the 2022 BMI Country Awards red carpet in Nashville on Nov. 8.

70 of 80 Short Hair, Don't Care Dave Benett/Getty Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe look ultra cool while at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 reception in London on Nov. 8.

71 of 80 In Action The Image Direct Nicolas Cage bundles up on the set of his upcoming film, Dream Scenario, in Toronto on Nov. 8.

72 of 80 Coffee Run Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis take a stroll— coffee in hands — while out and about in N.Y. C. on Nov. 8.

73 of 80 Commanding the Crowd Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Maggie Rogers shows off her toned midriff as she performs at Brighton Dome in England on Nov. 8.

74 of 80 Hitting High Notes Andrew Chin/Getty Lizzo takes the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 7 as she continues city-hopping for The Special Tour.

75 of 80 Holiday Spirit Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell share a photo op on the red-and-green carpet of their movie's premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Nov. 7.

76 of 80 Day in the Sun The Image Direct Kendall Jenner looks bright and sunny in a casual dress while leaving a New York City restaurant on Nov. 7.

77 of 80 Icons Unite Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz — who won the night's fashion icon award — look sleek and stylish at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

78 of 80 Shades of Blue Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini keeps it cool in icy tones while attending the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards reception event in Nashville on Nov. 7.

79 of 80 Black and White Beauty ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Singer Janelle Monáe goes all out in a full Thom Browne ensemble — including her puppy-shaped purse — at the CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.