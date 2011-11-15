Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 15, 2011

Meester hits the streets in wedding wear while filming in N.Y.C. Plus: Rob & Kristen, Emma Stone, Jon Hamm and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

WHITE NIGHT

Credit: Xposure

Is she a runaway bride? An emotional Leighton Meester makes a run for it Monday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TUMMY TIME

Credit: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Expectant mom Hilary Duff adds a fun and flirty touch to her baby bump Monday, wearing a citrus-hued sequin minidress to the Hollywood launch of The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer.

3 of 15

LADY IS A VAMP

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

A shimmering Kristen Stewart cozies up to her real-life leading man, costar Robert Pattinson, at the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking Dawn - Part 1 on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PICK-ME-UP

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarTraks

We have liftoff! A playful Katie Couric gives retired newscaster Larry King a boost Monday at a Friars Club dinner in N.Y.C. honoring the veteran journalist.

Advertisement

5 of 15

EYE SPY

Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Will Arnett, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone sport some snazzy eyewear at the 7th Annual Worldwide Orphans Foundation's benefit gala in N.Y.C. on Monday. The comedic couple cohosted the event, which honored late businessman and longtime WWO supporter Edward J. Phillips.

6 of 15

CHARLIE TIES ONE ON

Credit: Fame

Dressed in a purple bathrobe with a necktie belt, actor Charlie Sheen films a scene for his upcoming comedy A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BOOK CLUB

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jon Hamm buddies up to funnyman Jimmy Kimmel during the Glamour-magazine-hosted book party for Mindy Kaling's Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) in Hollywood on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SUNNY-SIDE UP

Credit: Ramey

Heidi Klum flashes her supermodel smile while shooting a commercial Monday afternoon in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BRAD, BRAD WORLD

Credit: Ramey

Could this be Brad Pitt's last acting hurrah? The Moneyball star lands at Gimpo International Airport in South Korea Monday, where he is promoting his baseball film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

THAT'S A WRAP

Credit: Flynet

Jennifer Garner keeps her growing bump cozy while grabbing a hot beverage to go in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

WELL, HELLO!

Credit: Ian West/Abaca

A larger-than-life Meryl Streep greets London at the Monday poster unveiling for her upcoming film, The Iron Lady, about former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

DRUMMER GIRL

Credit: GSI Media

Jessica Alba and her budding musician, 3-year-old daughter Honor, enjoy a walk in balmy Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

IT'S 'GAME' ON

Credit: Derek Storm/Splash News Online

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson leaves his mark for New York City fans while promoting the highly anticipated movie on Good Morning America Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SURVEY SAYS...

Credit: Splash News Online

It's down the looking glass for Britney Spears, who along with mom Lynne and boyfriend Jason Trawick, surveys the scene outside her balcony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

'CITY' SLICKER

Credit: Fame

From Friday Night Lights to Monday morning eats! Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is ready for work on the Big Apple set of Broken City, costarring Mark Wahlberg.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff