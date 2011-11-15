Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 15, 2011
WHITE NIGHT
Is she a runaway bride? An emotional Leighton Meester makes a run for it Monday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
TUMMY TIME
Expectant mom Hilary Duff adds a fun and flirty touch to her baby bump Monday, wearing a citrus-hued sequin minidress to the Hollywood launch of The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer.
LADY IS A VAMP
A shimmering Kristen Stewart cozies up to her real-life leading man, costar Robert Pattinson, at the Los Angeles premiere of Breaking Dawn - Part 1 on Monday.
PICK-ME-UP
We have liftoff! A playful Katie Couric gives retired newscaster Larry King a boost Monday at a Friars Club dinner in N.Y.C. honoring the veteran journalist.
EYE SPY
Will Arnett, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone sport some snazzy eyewear at the 7th Annual Worldwide Orphans Foundation's benefit gala in N.Y.C. on Monday. The comedic couple cohosted the event, which honored late businessman and longtime WWO supporter Edward J. Phillips.
CHARLIE TIES ONE ON
Dressed in a purple bathrobe with a necktie belt, actor Charlie Sheen films a scene for his upcoming comedy A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III in L.A. on Monday.
BOOK CLUB
Jon Hamm buddies up to funnyman Jimmy Kimmel during the Glamour-magazine-hosted book party for Mindy Kaling's Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) in Hollywood on Monday night.
SUNNY-SIDE UP
Heidi Klum flashes her supermodel smile while shooting a commercial Monday afternoon in L.A.
BRAD, BRAD WORLD
Could this be Brad Pitt's last acting hurrah? The Moneyball star lands at Gimpo International Airport in South Korea Monday, where he is promoting his baseball film.
THAT'S A WRAP
Jennifer Garner keeps her growing bump cozy while grabbing a hot beverage to go in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
WELL, HELLO!
A larger-than-life Meryl Streep greets London at the Monday poster unveiling for her upcoming film, The Iron Lady, about former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
DRUMMER GIRL
Jessica Alba and her budding musician, 3-year-old daughter Honor, enjoy a walk in balmy Beverly Hills on Monday.
IT'S 'GAME' ON
The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson leaves his mark for New York City fans while promoting the highly anticipated movie on Good Morning America Monday.
SURVEY SAYS...
It's down the looking glass for Britney Spears, who along with mom Lynne and boyfriend Jason Trawick, surveys the scene outside her balcony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday.
'CITY' SLICKER
From Friday Night Lights to Monday morning eats! Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is ready for work on the Big Apple set of Broken City, costarring Mark Wahlberg.