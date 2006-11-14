Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 14, 2006
AT HER MAJESTY'S SERVICE
New 007 Daniel Craig may be the star attraction, but he still takes a bow before guest of honor Queen Elizabeth II at the world premiere of his Bond film, Casino Royale, in London on Tuesday. And how will the latest Bond be celebrating the opening of his film? "I will be chilling out once tonight's over," Craig told PEOPLE.
HER LIPS ARE SEALED
As the latest Bond babe, French actress Eva Green isn't giving away anything at the Tuesday premiere of Casino Royale.
A TOY STORY
Since last week's on-set altercation with the paparazzi, a more relaxed Denise Richards gets back to mommy duties, taking daughter Lola, 1, to a toy store in Studio City, Calif., on Monday. The actress is due back on the Vancouver set of Blonde and Blonder later this week.
MOVING ALONG
Following a short visit to her parents in Nashville, Reese Witherspoon returns to Brentwood, Calif., where she ran errands on Monday. The Oscar-winner has remained low-key since filing for divorce from husband of seven years, Ryan Phillippe, last Wednesday.
KICKING BACK
Oprah Winfrey (in Valentino couture) gets a kick out of Hollywood's new 'It' pose as she and Barbara Walters got together Monday at the 9th annual Library Lions Gala held at the New York Public Library. Despite not being invited to Tom and Katie's wedding, the talk-show maven, whose book club has inspired millions to read, has plenty to celebrate: She was honored at the bash. "There is so much of our mind that we never use," she told PEOPLE. "So you have to find the time because (reading) opens your mind."
PARTNERS IN CRIME
In a refreshing change from their gritty Law amp Order: SVU characters, Ice-T and new mom Mariska Hargitay show they can clean up well at The Alliance for Children's Rights 13th annual awards gala in Beverly Hills on Monday.
SIGN LANGUAGE
David Hasslehoff gives a small wave after lunching with a pal in Santa Monica on Monday. And The Hoff has plenty to smile about: he's set to join the Las Vegas production of The Producers next year.
KEEPING A LID ON
Kirsten Dunst channels another hat-loving blonde – the newly single Sienna Miller (inset) – as she heads out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
ROLL WITH IT
Christina Aguilera keeps things understated while leaving her New York City hotel – with luggage in tow – on Monday. But the pop star can't keep one thing under wraps: her flair for colorful shoes.
HEART TO HEART
Angelina Jolie and Dan Futterman get wrapped up in each other while filming A Mighty Heart in Pune, India, on Sunday. The actors portray slain Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl and his wife in the biopic based on Mariane Pearl's memoir.
HIGH FIVE!
Proclaiming to be a "huge fanny" of Australia, Sacha Baron Cohen comes prepared to conquer yet another part of the world as he makes an appearance at the Sydney premiere of his hit film, Borat, on Monday. He won over Oz fans by sporting a boomerang, beer, cricket kneepads and a baby kangaroo.
ALL THE DISH
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria arrives at Good Morning America for a cooking segment Monday, where she – along with show creator Marc Cherry and costar Kyle MacLachlan (not pictured) – promoted The Desperate Housewives Cookbook: Juicy Dishes and Saucy Bits. During the segment, Longoria revealed, "I am a great cook, and Teri (Hatcher) is a great cook," but added, "Marcia (Cross) doesn't know how to boil water."
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
Gwen Stefani is caught – without her signature bouffant or red lipstick – as she heads out of her London hotel Friday toting five-month-old son Kingston.
DREAM GIRL
Beyoncé positively shimmers during a performance Sunday at the BBC Radio One-sponsored Chart Show Live in Brighton, England, where the singer was also joined by fellow pop star Nelly Furtado.
HOME COMING
Keira Knightley and beau Rupert Friend arrive at London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday after spending time in Los Angeles, where the actress had been filming Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.
LEAVING HER MARK
From the hair salon to the tattoo parlor, Lindsay Lohan continues making the rounds in Hollywood on Sunday.
TOONED IN
Michael Jackson gets in touch with his inner cartoon dawg Pluto as he hits London on Sunday. The singer is in town to perform at Wednesday's World Music Awards – where he will also receive an award for selling more than 100 million albums – his first U.K. performance since 1997.