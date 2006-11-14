Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 14, 2006

Oprah Winfrey (in Valentino couture) gets a kick out of Hollywood's new 'It' pose as she and Barbara Walters got together Monday at the 9th annual Library Lions Gala held at the New York Public Library. Despite not being invited to Tom and Katie's wedding, the talk-show maven, whose book club has inspired millions to read, has plenty to celebrate: She was honored at the bash. "There is so much of our mind that we never use," she told PEOPLE. "So you have to find the time because (reading) opens your mind."