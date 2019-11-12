Emilia Clarke & Emma Thompson Hug It Out in London, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 12, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Best for Last

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson snuggle up at the Last Christmas U.K. premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Season's Greetings

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also at the premiere: director Paul Feig and Kylie Minogue.

3 of 97

Going Green

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez chooses head-to-toe emerald for a day out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

All That Jazz

Noam Galai/Getty

Jeff Goldblum performs with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on SiriusXM’s Real Jazz Channel at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 97

Coffee Talk

John Lamparski/Getty

Kristin Davis pops by People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

6 of 97

Good Call

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes walks and talks in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Mic Check

Matt Cowan

Willow Smith performs at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

All the Lights

Matt Cowan

Also performing over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 in L.A., Solange.

Advertisement

9 of 97

Art in Motion

Matt Cowan

FKA Twigs joins the celebration of music at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Mama's Little Star

PMPhoto / SplashNews.com

Christina Aguilera brings her daughter, Summer Rain, on stage at her sold-out show in London on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

Face Off

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Say “cheese!” People’s Champion winner Pink makes a face alongside husband Carey Hart and their children, son Jameson and daughter Willow, at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Winning Couple

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hold hands as they walk the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, where Shelton took home the 2019 Country Artist award and Stefani nabbed the Fashion Icon honor, on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Backstage Antics

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Also at the People’s Choice Awards: Robert Downey Jr. and Kevin Hart, making his first red carpet appearance since his car crash earlier this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

Shop 'Til You Drop

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty

Taylor Swift takes the stage in a patterned minidress and matching thigh-high boots at the annual Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on Sunday in Shanghai.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

A Match Made in Heaven

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Emily Mortimer and Laura Dern hit up the premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

Give Him a Hand

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and Victoria Tauli-Corpuz chat with the audience on day three of Summit LA19 in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Lights, Camera, Aretha!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans get into character on the set of Respect on Friday  in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Eleven Returns

Rachel Murray/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown looks all grown up while speaking during a Stranger Things SAG NOM COMM (a.k.a. the SAG nominating committee) panel in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Close-Knit Community

Rich Fury/Getty

Community costars Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong reunite in the Heineken Green Room at Vulture Festival, presented by AT&T, on Sunday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

The Piano Man

World Red Eye

John Legend gets into the groove while serenading the crowd at Taste of sbe at Delano South Beach on Friday night in Miami. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

'Wild' Night

Ryan Berg/BFA.com

John Corbett and longtime love Bo Derek pose with special guest Djimon Hounsou at the 2019 WildAid Gala: “A Night in Africa” on Saturday at The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

Great Pals

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Crazy Rich Asians costars Awkwafina and Constance Wu catch up as they arrive at the opening night of The Great Leap at The Pasadena Playhouse on Sunday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

Is That Sweater Made of Boyfriend Material?

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Chris Evans looks handsome as ever while speaking on stage at the WIRED25 Summit at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

If She Doesn't Scare You ... 

New Media Images / SplashNews.com

… no evil thing will! Emma Stone hits the set of the live-action 101 Dalmatians sequel, Cruella, in London on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

In the Good Place

Charley Gallay/Getty

D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto thank the audience at Vulture Festival Presented by AT&T in Hollywood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

Put a Ring on It

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Dennis Quaid shows off fiancée Laura Savoie’s ring during Cash Fest, a celebration of the YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, on Sunday in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

Tip of the Hat

Courtesy of #BlogHer

Maggie Q cracks up while speaking at the #BlogHer19 Biz event at The Riveter in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Riding for a Cause

Michael J. Le Brecht II

Lead fundraiser Alysia Reiner rides for four hours to raise money to fight rare cancers in honor of her late father at Cycle for Survival’s “All Extreme Ride” on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

Babes for Babies

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Happiness in Paris

Philippe Doignon/SIPA/Shutterstock

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas show off their trophy at the 21st NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

Don't Call Her Angel

DIGGZY/SplashNews

On Saturday, Ariana Grande steps out in New York City before her Long Island show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Jesse Pinkman Loves Books

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Randall Slavin and Aaron Paul attend Slavin’s We Want Something Beautiful book launch event hosted by Nathan Fillion in Hollywood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Casual Wonder Woman

SplashNews.com

Gal Gadot keeps warm on set in London while filming a commercial on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

Her Favorite Seths

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Charlize Theron is roasted by her former costars Seth Rogen and Seth MacFarlane at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 97

Lady in Red (Latex)

SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez films Marry Me at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 97

Family Honors

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin, with Bindi’s fiancé Chandler Powell, are all smiles at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 97

Vegas Party

Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife

Nolan Gould celebrates his 21st Birthday with Modern Family costar Ariel Winter at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 97

Jumping for Joy

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Steve Aoki shows off his signature jump in All Nippon Airways’ new business class cabin, which was introduced on the JFK to Tokyo route on Nov. 8 from New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 97

High Flying

Michele Crowe/CBS

Norah O’Donnell interviews U.S. Airforce Captain Michelle Curran and flies with the United States Thunderbirds at the Heritage Flight Academy in Ronkonkama, New York, for an upcoming segment on the CBS Evening News.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 97

Gala Glam

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Shooting Star Ball in Aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 97

Golden Glow

GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes gorgeous on Friday while out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 97

Won't Back Down

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Jane Fonda leads hundreds of people in a march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays” rally protesting against climate change in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 97

Happy to Be Here

NBC

On Friday, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb do a scavenger hunt around New York City’s 30 Rock in advance of Hager’s return to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna this coming Monday, Nov. 11.

Advertisement