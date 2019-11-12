Emilia Clarke & Emma Thompson Hug It Out in London, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes & More

Best for Last
Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson snuggle up at the Last Christmas U.K. premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday night.
Season's Greetings
Also at the premiere: director Paul Feig and Kylie Minogue.
Going Green
Jennifer Lopez chooses head-to-toe emerald for a day out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
All That Jazz
Jeff Goldblum performs with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on SiriusXM’s Real Jazz Channel at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.
Coffee Talk
Kristin Davis pops by People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Good Call
Katie Holmes walks and talks in New York City on Monday.
Mic Check
Willow Smith performs at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 on Sunday in Los Angeles.
All the Lights
Also performing over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019 in L.A., Solange.
Art in Motion
FKA Twigs joins the celebration of music at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019.
Mama's Little Star
Christina Aguilera brings her daughter, Summer Rain, on stage at her sold-out show in London on Sunday.
Face Off
Say “cheese!” People’s Champion winner Pink makes a face alongside husband Carey Hart and their children, son Jameson and daughter Willow, at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
Winning Couple
Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hold hands as they walk the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, where Shelton took home the 2019 Country Artist award and Stefani nabbed the Fashion Icon honor, on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Backstage Antics
Also at the People’s Choice Awards: Robert Downey Jr. and Kevin Hart, making his first red carpet appearance since his car crash earlier this year.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Taylor Swift takes the stage in a patterned minidress and matching thigh-high boots at the annual Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on Sunday in Shanghai.
A Match Made in Heaven
Emily Mortimer and Laura Dern hit up the premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Give Him a Hand
Harrison Ford and Victoria Tauli-Corpuz chat with the audience on day three of Summit LA19 in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Lights, Camera, Aretha!
Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans get into character on the set of Respect on Friday in N.Y.C.
Eleven Returns
Millie Bobby Brown looks all grown up while speaking during a Stranger Things SAG NOM COMM (a.k.a. the SAG nominating committee) panel in L.A. on Saturday.
Close-Knit Community
Community costars Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong reunite in the Heineken Green Room at Vulture Festival, presented by AT&T, on Sunday in Hollywood.
The Piano Man
John Legend gets into the groove while serenading the crowd at Taste of sbe at Delano South Beach on Friday night in Miami.
'Wild' Night
John Corbett and longtime love Bo Derek pose with special guest Djimon Hounsou at the 2019 WildAid Gala: “A Night in Africa” on Saturday at The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.
Great Pals
Crazy Rich Asians costars Awkwafina and Constance Wu catch up as they arrive at the opening night of The Great Leap at The Pasadena Playhouse on Sunday in Pasadena, California.
Is That Sweater Made of Boyfriend Material?
Chris Evans looks handsome as ever while speaking on stage at the WIRED25 Summit at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Saturday.
If She Doesn't Scare You ...
… no evil thing will! Emma Stone hits the set of the live-action 101 Dalmatians sequel, Cruella, in London on Saturday.
In the Good Place
D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto thank the audience at Vulture Festival Presented by AT&T in Hollywood on Saturday.
Put a Ring on It
Dennis Quaid shows off fiancée Laura Savoie’s ring during Cash Fest, a celebration of the YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, on Sunday in Nashville.
Tip of the Hat
Maggie Q cracks up while speaking at the #BlogHer19 Biz event at The Riveter in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Riding for a Cause
Lead fundraiser Alysia Reiner rides for four hours to raise money to fight rare cancers in honor of her late father at Cycle for Survival’s “All Extreme Ride” on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Babes for Babies
Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Happiness in Paris
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas show off their trophy at the 21st NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Saturday.
Don't Call Her Angel
On Saturday, Ariana Grande steps out in New York City before her Long Island show.
Jesse Pinkman Loves Books
Randall Slavin and Aaron Paul attend Slavin’s We Want Something Beautiful book launch event hosted by Nathan Fillion in Hollywood on Saturday.
Casual Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot keeps warm on set in London while filming a commercial on Sunday.
Her Favorite Seths
Charlize Theron is roasted by her former costars Seth Rogen and Seth MacFarlane at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
Lady in Red (Latex)
Jennifer Lopez films Marry Me at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.
Family Honors
Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin, with Bindi’s fiancé Chandler Powell, are all smiles at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.
Vegas Party
Nolan Gould celebrates his 21st Birthday with Modern Family costar Ariel Winter at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Jumping for Joy
Steve Aoki shows off his signature jump in All Nippon Airways’ new business class cabin, which was introduced on the JFK to Tokyo route on Nov. 8 from New York City.
High Flying
Norah O’Donnell interviews U.S. Airforce Captain Michelle Curran and flies with the United States Thunderbirds at the Heritage Flight Academy in Ronkonkama, New York, for an upcoming segment on the CBS Evening News.
Gala Glam
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Shooting Star Ball in Aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday night.
Golden Glow
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes gorgeous on Friday while out in New York City.
Won't Back Down
Jane Fonda leads hundreds of people in a march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays” rally protesting against climate change in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Happy to Be Here
On Friday, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb do a scavenger hunt around New York City’s 30 Rock in advance of Hager’s return to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna this coming Monday, Nov. 11.