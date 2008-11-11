Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 11, 2008
JACKETS REQUIRED
Sarah Jessica Parker and 6-year-old son James Wilkie are all wrapped up Tuesday for their morning commute to school in New York City. And it looks like SJP's little guy is following in Mom's political footsteps with his accessory: a Barack Obama pin.
TEAM SPIRIT
Jessica Simpson wears her support for boyfriend Tony Romo's team – check out that Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt! – during a casual day out in West Hollywood on Monday.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
A beaming Nicole Kidman (in L'Wren Scott) finds a trusty back-up in husband Keith Urban as they arrive Monday at Glamour magazine's 2008 Women of the Year Awards at New York City's Carnegie Hall. Kidman, who paid a moving tribute to her husband of two years, received the Glamour award in part for her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).
GUITAR HERO
Also making the scene at Glamour's Woman of the Year Awards on Monday: American Idol winner David Cook, who took the stage for a soulful performance.
ON THE 'CASE'
A solo Brad Pitt makes his entrance Monday at a screening of his new film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in Westwood, Calif. Inside the theater, the actor encountered a slight scuffle with the paparazzi, telling PEOPLE it was "just another day in the life..."
BLACK OUT
Adding a pop of color with bold red lips, Christina Aguilera shows off her dark side Monday at a launch bash for photographer Matthew Rolston's book beautyLIGHT at the Wallis Annenberg Center For the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
FREEZE FRAMES
A scholarly-looking Lauren Conrad makes her way to a lunch date at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOCATION SCOUT
Ed Westwick marches to the set of Gossip Girl – and presumably into character and costume – on Monday in Harlem.
PICK-ME-UP
School's out! Jennifer Garner scoops up daughter Violet, who turns 3 next month, at school in Santa Monica on Monday.
FEELING SNAPPY
Taylor Swift just keeps documenting her adventures! The country star pulls out her trusty digital camera while leaving her New York hotel Monday. Swift is in the Big Apple to promote her new album, Fearless, out Tuesday.
STRONG ARMED
John Mayer shows off the results of a hard workout after leaving his West Hollywood gym on Monday.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Hello, Kitty! Katherine Heigl gets up close and personal with a friendly feline Sunday, going face-to-face with a resident tiger at the Villalobos Rescue Center in Los Angeles.
FLIGHT PLAN
Ready to hit the runway of a different kind, Heidi Klum and husband Seal prepare for take-off, arriving to the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
SIGNING OFF
Mark Wahlberg is a man on the move, sending fond farewells after attending a photo call Monday in Rome for his latest action movie, Max Payne.
STREET CHIC
Taylor Momsen may be on a break from shooting Gossip Girl – but the teen star would make her character Jenny Humphrey very proud with her edgy ensemble while walking around New York's Greenwich Village on Monday.