Queen Latifah Films The Equalizer in N.Y.C., Plus Katharine McPhee, Winnie Harlow and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Lights, Camera, Action!
Queen Latifah is all smiles on the set of The Equalizer TV series on Monday in N.Y.C.
Baby on Board
Katharine McPhee grabs a drink from Cha Cha Matcha on her way to go shopping for baby clothes in West Hollywood on Monday.
Model Behavior
Winnie Harlow stuns in a black mini dress and white Sorel boots while out and about in L.A. on Monday.
Safety First
Jimmy Kimmel gets a social distance hug from host Ellen DeGeneres during his guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
Denim Days
Katie Holmes wears denim on denim with chic yellow mules while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
See Ya
Ben Rappaport gets carried away by Marines while filming Modern Love on Tuesday in Schenectady, New York.
Joy Ride
Jason Momoa wears a pink jacket and sunglasses as he takes his motorcycle for a spin in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
Surfs Up
Leighton Meester catches a wave during a surf session with husband Adam Brody on Monday in Malibu.
Air Kiss
Pom Klementieff strikes a pose as Mission: Impossible costar Simon Pegg snaps a photo in Venice on Monday.
Well Suited
Nev Shulman dances in the street on Monday in L.A. as the end of his Dancing with the Stars season approaches.
Model Mama
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top on Monday in L.A.
Go Big or Go Home
Alicia Keys makes a statement in an oversized coat at the MTV EMAs in L.A. on Sunday.
Monochromatic Moment
Usher steps out in head-to-toe mint green after meeting a friend for lunch in West Hollywood on Saturday.
A Different ‘Mask’
The Mask star Jim Carrey wears a face covering as he’s seen heading to lunch in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Silverman Steals the Show
Sarah Silverman fills in as guest host on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
What a Racquet
Jessica Alba leaves a tennis lesson in a blush pink sweatsuit on Sunday in L.A.
Out & About
Ben Affleck is seen drinking soda while on a solo stroll on Saturday in L.A.
Keeping it Casual
Ashley Tisdale shows off her growing baby bump as she visits Rolling Greens Nursery with husband Christopher French in L.A. on Friday.
Joyous for Joe
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated President-elect Joe Biden's projected win with a parade of cars in West Hollywood.
Casual Chic
Rihanna was spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Santa Monica, California.
Party in the Street
Alia Shawkat was spotted dancing and celebrating Joe Biden's projected victory over President Donald Trump in Los Feliz, California.
Live from 30 Rock
Dave Chappelle hosted the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.
Cruisin'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted taking a drive in West Hollywood when President-elect Joe Biden's win was announced.
Morning Joe
Timothée Chalamet was spotted wearing a mask and grabbing two cups of coffee in New York City.
Full Throttle
Tom Cruise was back on set filming Mission Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy.
Friendly Dinner
Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the Sunset Towers with friend and voice coach Stevie Mackey in West Hollywood.
Food for Thought
Big Freedia was front and center for a Garden Cookout at City Park in New Orleans.
Weekend Essentials
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy grab a bite to eat before buying flowers and wine on Thursday in L.A.
Big Birthday
Birthday boy Ethan Hawke, who turns 50 on Friday, chats on the phone while walking his dogs through N.Y.C.
Double Trouble
Joey Fatone and Kate Katzman have fun on the red carpet for the screening of The Comeback Trail at the 35th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Thursday.
On the Run
Shia LaBeouf goes for a jog on Friday in L.A., wearing sunglasses, joggers and a t-shirt.
Fly Guy
Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold.
New York Minute
Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Top Dog
Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami.