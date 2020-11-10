Queen Latifah Films The Equalizer in N.Y.C., Plus Katharine McPhee, Winnie Harlow and More

By People Staff
November 10, 2020

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Queen Latifah is all smiles on the set of The Equalizer TV series on Monday in N.Y.C.

Baby on Board

Credit: DUTCH... /BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee grabs a drink from Cha Cha Matcha on her way to go shopping for baby clothes in West Hollywood on Monday.

Model Behavior

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow stuns in a black mini dress and white Sorel boots while out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Safety First

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jimmy Kimmel gets a social distance hug from host Ellen DeGeneres during his guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Denim Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes wears denim on denim with chic yellow mules while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

See Ya

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Ben Rappaport gets carried away by Marines while filming Modern Love on Tuesday in Schenectady, New York.

Joy Ride

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Momoa wears a pink jacket and sunglasses as he takes his motorcycle for a spin in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. 

Surfs Up

Credit: Splash News Online

Leighton Meester catches a wave during a surf session with husband Adam Brody on Monday in Malibu. 

Air Kiss

Credit: Backgrid

Pom Klementieff strikes a pose as Mission: Impossible costar Simon Pegg snaps a photo in Venice on Monday. 

Well Suited

Credit: MEGA

Nev Shulman dances in the street on Monday in L.A. as the end of his Dancing with the Stars season approaches.

Model Mama

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top on Monday in L.A.

Go Big or Go Home

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Alicia Keys makes a statement in an oversized coat at the MTV EMAs in L.A. on Sunday.

Monochromatic Moment

Credit: BACKGRID

Usher steps out in head-to-toe mint green after meeting a friend for lunch in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

A Different ‘Mask’ 

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

The Mask star Jim Carrey wears a face covering as he’s seen heading to lunch in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Silverman Steals the Show

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sarah Silverman fills in as guest host on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

What a Racquet  

Credit: The Image Direct

Jessica Alba leaves a tennis lesson in a blush pink sweatsuit on Sunday in L.A. 

Out & About 

Credit: Shutterstock

Ben Affleck is seen drinking soda while on a solo stroll on Saturday in L.A. 

Keeping it Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Tisdale shows off her growing baby bump as she visits Rolling Greens Nursery with husband Christopher French in L.A. on Friday. 

Joyous for Joe

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated President-elect Joe Biden's projected win with a parade of cars in West Hollywood.

Casual Chic

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna was spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Santa Monica, California.

Party in the Street

Credit: BACKGRID

Alia Shawkat was spotted dancing and celebrating Joe Biden's projected victory over President Donald Trump in Los Feliz, California.

Live from 30 Rock

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dave Chappelle hosted the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Cruisin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted taking a drive in West Hollywood when President-elect Joe Biden's win was announced.

Morning Joe

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Timothée Chalamet was spotted wearing a mask and grabbing two cups of coffee in New York City.

Full Throttle

Credit: Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Tom Cruise was back on set filming Mission Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy.

Friendly Dinner

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the Sunset Towers with friend and voice coach Stevie Mackey in West Hollywood.

Food for Thought

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Big Freedia was front and center for a Garden Cookout at City Park in New Orleans.

Weekend Essentials

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy grab a bite to eat before buying flowers and wine on Thursday in L.A.

Big Birthday

Credit: Splash News Online

Birthday boy Ethan Hawke, who turns 50 on Friday, chats on the phone while walking his dogs through N.Y.C.

Double Trouble

Credit: InstarImages.com

Joey Fatone and Kate Katzman have fun on the red carpet for the screening of The Comeback Trail at the 35th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Thursday.

On the Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf goes for a jog on Friday in L.A., wearing sunglasses, joggers and a t-shirt.

Fly Guy

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold. 

New York Minute

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Top Dog

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami. 