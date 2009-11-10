Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 10, 2009
STRIKING A CHORD
Just one night before he's set to co-host the Country Music Awards, six-time nominee Brad Paisley riles up the crowd outside Nashville's Sommet Center Tuesday morning during a special concert for Good Morning America. The country crooner performed hits like "American Saturday Night" and shared the stage with his co-host Carrie Underwood (not pictured).
STREET CHIC
A stylish Fergie pays homage to one of France's leading ladies – Catherine Deneuve – sporting a T-shirt with her face while leaving the Hotel Bel-Ami in Paris Monday.
FRENCH TOAST
Days before New Moon arrives in theaters, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson get fans buzzing from the balcony of the Hôtel de Crillon Tuesday morning. The night before, the trio enjoyed a late-night bite at the famed Hôtel Costes before signing autographs for a swarm of admirers.
CURTAIN CALL
A beaming Brooke Shields and Jennifer Aniston take in the applause after starring in the 24 Hour Plays at New York's American Airlines Theater Monday night. The actresses appeared in a six-minute work called Ramen Noodle.
LINKED IN
After spending a PDA-filled weekend in Las Vegas, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian keep up their strong connection at David Gray's concert Monday night at Los Angeles's Orpheum Theater.
WHAT A 'WOMAN'
A humbled Rihanna takes a bow after being named Glamour's Woman of the Year during a ceremony at New York's Carnegie Hall Monday. But the RampB star, in an ivory Stephane Rolland gown, found time for humor, too, telling the crowd, "As usual, I decided to wear the tightest dress I could find."
IT'S A MATCH!
She underwent a major make-under for her dramatic role in Precious – but Mariah Carey arrives in style to the Late Show with David Letterman on Monday with dapper hubby Nick Cannon, in complementary brown, on her arm.
COUNTRY QUEENS
Kellie Pickler, Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood stay in perfect harmony at Parton's Live from London DVD premiere party in Nashville on Monday. The trio is gearing up for Wednesday night's Country Music Association Awards, which Underwood is co-hosting with singer Brad Paisley.
MIAMI VICE
Tara Reid takes it easy in Miami, meeting a friend for lunch and flaunting a massive sparkler during her afternoon out Monday.
IN THE HOODIE
He's just a traveling man! Zac Efron keeps a tight grip of his own bags while making his way through the airport in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
NET WORTH
Justin Timberlake keeps it cool in L.A. on Monday while arriving for his first day of filming The Social Network, a movie about Facebook's rise in popularity. The singer-actor plays Sean Parker, the founding president of the social networking site.
BREAKFAST BASH
Happy birthday to them! The recently reunited Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey step out to celebrate their joint birthdays – she turned 29 and he turned 36 on Nov. 9 – with breakfast at Jinky's Cafe in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Monday.
VIEW FINDER
Do you see what I see? Anna Paquin makes a point with costar Katie Holmes on the Long Island, N.Y., set of their new film, The Romantics, on Monday. The romantic comedy, about friends reuniting for a wedding, also stars Josh Duhamel and Adam Brody.
PICTURE-PERFECT
Making a rare public appearance, Johnny Depp attends an opening at the Frank Pictures Gallery in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday The gallery is showcasing the works of two female artists, including that of pal Tom Waits's daughter, Kellisimone.
CAPPED OFF
Rihanna turns heads on Monday while arriving at New York's MTV studios for a taping of It's On With Alexa Chung. It's turning out to be a busy month for the singer: She's slated to perform on the Nov. 22 American Music Awards, and her latest album, Rated R, drops the very next day.
ON-CALL 'GIRL'
She can walk the walk and talk the talk! The always-chic Blake Lively stays connected while filming Gossip Girl on location in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.