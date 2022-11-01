Bradley Cooper Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Danai Gurira, Kate Hudson, Hoda Kotb and More

01 of 72 Walk the Walk Elder Ordonez/Splash News online Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

02 of 72 Think Pink MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

03 of 72 Star in Stripes backgrid Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

04 of 72 Ring Thing John Lamparski/Getty Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

05 of 72 Trick or Treat Michael Kovac/Getty Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

06 of 72 Sister Act Catherine Powell/Getty Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

07 of 72 Miami Nice Alexander Tamargo/Getty Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

08 of 72 Funny Friends Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

09 of 72 Down Under Dog Backgrid Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

10 of 72 With Honors Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

11 of 72 Lots of Love Rick Kern/Getty Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

12 of 72 In Power Leon Bennett/Getty Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

13 of 72 Street Styling Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.

14 of 72 Honoring a Legend Brandi Benton/Startraks Also at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30: Brandi Carlile.

15 of 72 Holding Court Allen Berezovsky/Getty Flea and wife Melody Ehsani hit the court at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 30.

16 of 72 Family Affair Bryan Bedder/Getty Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

17 of 72 Double Trouble BACKGRID Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

18 of 72 Denim Dude Erika Goldring/Getty Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

19 of 72 Trek to D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

20 of 72 Queen Status BACKGRID Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

21 of 72 Wakanda Forever Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

22 of 72 Barbie Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in a complete Barbie box.

23 of 72 Comic Girl Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 dressed as Sailor Moon.

24 of 72 Country Music's Best Gary Miller/Getty Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

25 of 72 Birds of a Feather Kevin Winter/Getty Vanessa Hudgens attends the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

26 of 72 Group Shot Jamie McCarthy/Getty for STARZ Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

27 of 72 Ab Fab Splash News Online Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

28 of 72 Hot Dates BFA Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

29 of 72 Global Girl Dave Benett/Getty Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

30 of 72 She Bangs Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

31 of 72 Studio City Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

32 of 72 Carpet Cuties Monica Schipper/Getty Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

33 of 72 Mariah's Minis Monica Schipper/Getty Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

34 of 72 Fancy Free Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

35 of 72 Heads Together Lester Cohen/Getty John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

36 of 72 Triple Threat Lester Cohen/Getty Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

37 of 72 To the Point Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne. Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

38 of 72 Getting Down to Business Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

39 of 72 Spotlight On Paras Griffin/Getty Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

40 of 72 Wilde Women Emma McIntyre/Getty Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

41 of 72 Talking Shop Emma McIntyre/Getty Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

42 of 72 Total Blockbuster Araya Doheny/Getty Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

43 of 72 Take a Bow John Lamparski/Getty Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

44 of 72 Baby Ballerina Roy Rochlin/Getty Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.

45 of 72 Walk the Walk Backgrid Aaron Taylor-Johnson heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

46 of 72 Chatting with Colson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, during THR Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

47 of 72 Time to Shine Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock Penélope Cruz sparkles at a photo call for L'immensita at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27.

48 of 72 Purple Reign Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24.

49 of 72 Double Dog Dare The Image Direct Gavin Rossdale has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

50 of 72 Back at It Instarimages.com Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make it a date at the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

51 of 72 Mellow Yellow Frazer Harrison/Getty Michael B. Jordan stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

52 of 72 Forever and Ever Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Wakanda Forever premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26: Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman in her red carpet ensemble.

53 of 72 Cute Couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever" — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26.

54 of 72 Gotta Have Faith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

55 of 72 On Fire Danielle Del Valle/Getty Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

56 of 72 Ready to Play Unique Nicole/Getty Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

57 of 72 Cut It Out The Image Direct Elizabeth Banks keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26.

58 of 72 Trophy Life Paras Griffin/Getty A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26.

59 of 72 Sing Thing Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26.

60 of 72 Total Ballers Michael Simon/Shutterstock Tracy Morgan hangs with Jessica Chastain and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

61 of 72 Crazy Cool BFA Brooke Shields strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of Straight Line Crazy at The Shed in N.Y.C.

62 of 72 Park Place Splash News Online Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh film scenes for The Diplomat in London's Green Park on Oct. 26.

63 of 72 Group Think Bruce Glikas/WireImage Kerry Washington, Danielle Brooks, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

64 of 72 Side Swipe Stefanie Keenan/Getty Halsey attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26.

65 of 72 Lake Living Backgrid Pierce Brosnan kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife Keely Shaye Smith (not pictured) on Oct. 22.

66 of 72 Crowd Control Rob Kim/Getty Stephen Colbert takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

67 of 72 A Touch of Magic Jono Searle/Getty Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the opening night of Mary Poppins at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.

68 of 72 Legends Only Dave Benett/Getty Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar.

69 of 72 Main Squeeze Splash News Online Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

70 of 72 Scare Tactic GC Images Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

71 of 72 Bros Abroad David Fisher/Shutterstock Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26.