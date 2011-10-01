Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

CENTER STAGE

Credit: Stephanie Methven/WENN

Look who's getting lucky with a lap dance! Britney Spears adds a bashful Joe Jonas to her list of celebrity pole dances during a performance Monday night at London's Wembley Arena.

HONEY BEE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

She's pure honey! A pregnant Beyoncé – who's due in February – flaunts her burgeoning baby bump in a bumblebee costume while leaving New York's Darby restaurant Monday.

SINGLE LADY

Credit: Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from hubby Kris Humphries earlier that day, is spotted at LAX – without her wedding ring – for a flight to Australia on Monday.

BOY IN THE HOOD

Credit: Splash News Online

With the much-anticipated release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 just a few weeks away, a scruffy Robert Pattinson goes incognito while arriving at LAX on Monday.

Get your Breaking Dawn fix right here!

FANG-TASTIC DAY

Credit: Santiago Baez/Ramey

Who's that fierce-looking New Yorker? It's Naomi Watts's 4-year-old Sasha, who takes a joint ride with his younger brother Kai, 2, through Tribeca on Monday.

PAGEANT VICTIM

Credit: Justin Campbell/StarTraks

She's not afraid to shine! Channeling her inner Toddlers and Tiaras beauty queen, a sparkling Fergie is ready for her close-up at Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party Monday in New York.

See more spook-tacular star Halloween costumes here!

GOOD 'COMPANY'

Credit: GSI Media

Shia LaBeouf steps out with his sweetheart Karolyn Pho Monday in Vancouver, where the actor is filming the thriller The Company You Keep.

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sarah Jessica Parker takes a fashionable time out while promoting her latest comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.

GIGGLE FIT

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

What's so funny? Justin Timberlake keeps costar Amanda Seyfried in stitches at the London premiere of their sci-fi flick, In Time, on Monday.

PRETTY IN PINK

Credit: Fame

Sporting her favorite shade from head to toe, Katy Perry makes an eye-catching exit from the Real Radio studios in Manchester, England, before her Halloween concert Monday.

CEMENTING THE DEAL

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

I'm not telling! Mickey Rourke remains tight-lipped Monday as he leaves his hand- and footprints in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

FUR REAL

Credit: Splash News Online

Who's that girl? A brunette Scarlett Johansson films scenes for her upcoming sci-fi film Under the Skin in Glasgow, Scotland.

CHARACTER ACTOR

Credit: Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds makes a handsome appearance in Boston on Monday, where the Sexiest Man Alive is shooting his new movie R.I.P.D.

HOT SHOT

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

A gorgeous America Ferrera makes a vivid statement in London on Monday while promoting her performance in the musical Chicago.

LOVE TAP

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman and daughter Ava, 6, enjoy a chilly afternoon with pup Dali in New York on Monday.

