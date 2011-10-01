Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 1, 2011
CENTER STAGE
Look who's getting lucky with a lap dance! Britney Spears adds a bashful Joe Jonas to her list of celebrity pole dances during a performance Monday night at London's Wembley Arena.
HONEY BEE
SINGLE LADY
Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from hubby Kris Humphries earlier that day, is spotted at LAX – without her wedding ring – for a flight to Australia on Monday.
BOY IN THE HOOD
With the much-anticipated release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 just a few weeks away, a scruffy Robert Pattinson goes incognito while arriving at LAX on Monday.
FANG-TASTIC DAY
Who's that fierce-looking New Yorker? It's Naomi Watts's 4-year-old Sasha, who takes a joint ride with his younger brother Kai, 2, through Tribeca on Monday.
PAGEANT VICTIM
She's not afraid to shine! Channeling her inner Toddlers and Tiaras beauty queen, a sparkling Fergie is ready for her close-up at Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party Monday in New York.
GOOD 'COMPANY'
Shia LaBeouf steps out with his sweetheart Karolyn Pho Monday in Vancouver, where the actor is filming the thriller The Company You Keep.
SITTING PRETTY
Sarah Jessica Parker takes a fashionable time out while promoting her latest comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday.
GIGGLE FIT
What's so funny? Justin Timberlake keeps costar Amanda Seyfried in stitches at the London premiere of their sci-fi flick, In Time, on Monday.
PRETTY IN PINK
Sporting her favorite shade from head to toe, Katy Perry makes an eye-catching exit from the Real Radio studios in Manchester, England, before her Halloween concert Monday.
CEMENTING THE DEAL
I'm not telling! Mickey Rourke remains tight-lipped Monday as he leaves his hand- and footprints in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
FUR REAL
Who's that girl? A brunette Scarlett Johansson films scenes for her upcoming sci-fi film Under the Skin in Glasgow, Scotland.
CHARACTER ACTOR
Ryan Reynolds makes a handsome appearance in Boston on Monday, where the Sexiest Man Alive is shooting his new movie R.I.P.D.
HOT SHOT
A gorgeous America Ferrera makes a vivid statement in London on Monday while promoting her performance in the musical Chicago.
LOVE TAP
Hugh Jackman and daughter Ava, 6, enjoy a chilly afternoon with pup Dali in New York on Monday.