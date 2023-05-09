Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Hang in Nashville, Plus Tom Cruise and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 9, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 78

Forever Friends

Startraks SQUARE Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman go for a walk together in Nashville
ATC/MEGA

Former costars and pals Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman take a walk together in Nashville on May 8.

02 of 78

Fur Real

Startraks SQUARE Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Son's Birthday in Star Wars
Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio and her son Noah Mazur snuggle Chewbacca inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 7.

03 of 78

Fast Lane

Startraks SQUARE Actor Tom Cruise walks through the paddock to the Mercedes garage at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in Miami
Chris DuMond/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise makes his way to the Mercedes garage during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

04 of 78

Rise to the Top

Startraks SQUARE Rita Ora At The Eurovision Song Contest 2023
SplashNews.com

Rita Ora gets to work during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, on May 8.

05 of 78

Think Pink

Startraks Future Goes To Lauryn Hill Concert At Carbone Beach
LCD / SplashNews.com

Future makes his way into Lauryn Hill's concert at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 7.

06 of 78

For the Win

Startraks Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out
Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has her game face on on May 8 during her family's visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, as part of the Big Help Out following coronation weekend.

07 of 78

On a 'Hi'

Startraks Tia Mowry is seen on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tia Mowry gives a wave while out in L.A. on May 8.

08 of 78

And They're Off!

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

09 of 78

Wise Woman

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 06: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University Commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium at Tennessee State University on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium in Nashville on May 6.

10 of 78

Courtside Pals

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart along with Don Cheadle and his wife as she is seen at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Nia Long,Adele,Rich Paul,Kevin Hart Ref: SPL6427169 060523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart at game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.

11 of 78

All Smiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: (L-R) Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Getty

Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 6 in L.A.

12 of 78

Shades of Cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "MO" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Unique Nicole/Getty

Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - MO event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 6 in Los Angeles.

13 of 78

Being Honored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 5 in New York City.

14 of 78

Girl Power

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage together at the Nissan Stadium on May 5 in Nashville.

15 of 78

Whoa, Baby!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: (L-R) Miranda Kerr, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, and Ciara attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented By Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Baby2Baby

Miranda Kerr, Ciara and Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration presented by Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 5.

16 of 78

Musicians in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express

Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at Carbone Beach presented by American Express on May 4 in Miami.

17 of 78

Band of Brothers

Startraks SQUARE Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas look super suave while at the SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

18 of 78

Bring the Laughs

Startraks SQUARE Michelle Rodriguez attends the Fast X Experience at Telemundo
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez is caught in a moment of hilarity while attending the Fast X Experience at Telemundo Center in Doral, Florida, on May 5.

19 of 78

In the City

Startraks SQUARE Sarah Jessica Parker is Pictured Stepping Out in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a smile while stepping out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

20 of 78

Chiefs in Fashion

Startraks - Anna Wintour, Derek Blasberg, Bee Shaffer Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100, Gagosian Gallery
Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Vogue's Anna Wintour attends the Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100 event along with Derek Blasberg and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, in N.Y.C. on May 4.

21 of 78

Fit Friends

Startraks - Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber are seen on May 05, 2023 in Los Angeles
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber catch up over some cold brew while out and about in L.A. on May 5.

22 of 78

First Ladies

Startraks - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with US First Lady Jill Biden (R) and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden
JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Princess of Wales speaks with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation held at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

23 of 78

On the Radiowaves

Startraks - Paul Wesley Visits The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paul Wesley shares some laughs during an interview at SiriusXM Studios on May 5 in Miami Beach.

24 of 78

Caught in the Middle

Startraks - Kate Hudson was in attendance at the recently nine-time Tony Award nominated musical SHUCKED
Tricia Baron

Kate Hudson cozies up to the cast of Broadway's Shucked after watching the play in New York City on May 4.

25 of 78

Yellow, Mellow

Startraks - Becky G attends SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Becky G is bright and sunny while posing for the camera during an interview at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

26 of 78

Date Night

Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya catch the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 4.

27 of 78

Hammer Time

Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen break the sake barrel during the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023
Jun Sato/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen take a hit at a sake barrel during the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 on May 5.

28 of 78

Center Stage

Sam Smith in concert at Avicii arena in Stockholm
Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Sam Smith takes the stage at the Avicii arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of their GLORIA world tour on May 4.

29 of 78

Mini Me

Heidi Klum (L) and Leni Klum are seen in the Meatpacking District
Gotham/GC Images

Heidi and Leni Klum are spotted out and about in New York City in coordinated all-black looks on May 4.

30 of 78

Bumping Along

EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump while stepping out in New York City. The American supermodel wore a black dress featuring cutouts and black heels. Karlie revealed her pregnancy at the MET Gala
TheImageDirect.com

Karlie Kloss rocks a black cutout dress in New York City just days after announcing at the Met Gala that she is expecting baby No. 2.

31 of 78

Good Times

EXCLUSIVE - Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Tracy Pollan, Joan Jett, Michael J Fox, Jane Pauley, Meg Ryan, Denis Leary, Katie Couric attend a Special Screening of the Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie'
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox pose with Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Joan Jett, Jane Pauley, Meg Ryan, Denis Leary and Katie Couric at a special screening of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie in N.Y.C. on May 4.

32 of 78

Presidential Pair

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and President Bill Clinton speak onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bill and Hillary Clinton take the stage at 92NY in New York City on May 4.

33 of 78

Backstage Buds

Chance the Rapper came to MJ and came backstage to meet the cast. Chance the Rapper; Elijah Johnson
Michaelah Reynolds

Chance The Rapper poses backstage with Elijah Johnson at MJ the musical on Broadway in New York City.

34 of 78

Night Out

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Drake's Hollywood

Chrishell Stause and G Flip pose together at the grand opening of Drake's Hollywood on May 4.

35 of 78

New York Queens

Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez Paramount+'s 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' cast visit the Empire State Building
John Nacion/Shutterstock

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, including Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez, visit the Empire State Building on May 4 to light the iconic tower in rainbow colors in honor of the work of the ACLU and the Drag Defense Fund.

36 of 78

Cheers!

STARTRAKS SQUARE Prince William, Prince of Wales pulls the first pint of Kingmaker a new brew celebrating the coronation as Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on at the Dog and Duck
Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William pours a pint at the Dog & Duck pub in London alongside Kate Middleton as the couple gears up for King Charles' coronation.

37 of 78

Tony Twins

STARTRAKS SQUARE Jessica Chastain And Ben Platt Sighting In NYC
Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Newly minted Tony nominees, Jessica Chastain and Ben Platt, pose together in New York City on May 4.

38 of 78

Hats Off

STARTRAKS SQUARE Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the coronation
Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Dressed in their royal best, Lionel Richie poses with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, at a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation.

39 of 78

Behind the Wheel

STARTRAKS SQUARE Vin Diesel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty

Vin Diesel checks out the Paddock on May 4 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

40 of 78

New York Minute

STARTRAKS Joe Jonas was spotted checking out of his Tribeca hotel in New York
BACKGRID

Joe Jonas steps out with friends in New York City on May 4.

41 of 78

Costar Smiles

STARTRAKS Priyanka Chopra And Sam Heughan Promote 'Love Again' At Good Morning America
SplashNews.com

Costars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan pose together outside of Good Morning America in New York City while promoting their film, Love Again, on May 4.

42 of 78

Drink Up!

STARTRAKS Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Co-Founder Pablo Rivera Celebrate WESAKE Launch at Sake No Hana in LES
Andie Jane

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the launch of WESAKE at Sake No Hana in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on April 29.

43 of 78

Sun's Out

STARTRAKS Chantel Jeffries is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida
305pics/GC Images

Baring it all in a red bikini, Chantel Jeffries soaks up the sun in Miami on May 4.

44 of 78

Speaking in Style

Michelle Obama speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Looking chic in a black suit jacket, Michelle Obama takes the stage at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival on May 3 in N.Y.C.

45 of 78

Big Smile

TODAY -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looks delighted to make a Today show appearance on May 3 in N.Y.C.

46 of 78

Garden Party

Ali Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay Central Park Conservancy's 41st Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay bring out their finest headwear for the Central Park Conservancy's Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon in N.Y.C. on May 3.

47 of 78

Heroes Go Glam

Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Miriam Shor and Bradley Cooper attend a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Miriam Shor and Bradley Cooper attend an N.Y.C. screening of the Marvel Studios film at the IPIC & The Fulton by Jean-Georges.

48 of 78

Going Glam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the "Love Again" New York screening
Manny Carabel/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make it a date at the New York City premiere of Love Again on May 3.

49 of 78

Sideline Love

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan The Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen and her beau Marcus Jordan (son of NBA legend Michael Jordan) hang courtside during the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on May 3.

50 of 78

Travel with Taste

Padma Lakshmi Hulu's 'Taste the Nation' FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi rocks a plunging jumpsuit and a bright smile at a For Your Consideration event for her show Taste the Nation on May 3 in Los Angeles.

51 of 78

Off Wheels & On the Court

Lewis Hamilton during The IWC Chrono Challenge, an entertaining basketball challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen
John Parra/Getty Images for IWC

Formula One competitor Lewis Hamilton shows off his basketball skills during the IWC Chrono Challenge at Jungle Plaza in Miami's Design District on May 3.

52 of 78

In the Limelight

Colombian singer Feid announces his involvement in Sprite Limelight Season 2 during his Ferxxo Nitro tour in San Diego
MOVI Inc.

Colombian singer Feid goes green for his campaign with Sprite Limelight Season 2 during a stop in San Diego on his Ferxxo Nitro tour.

53 of 78

Hometown Legend

STARTRAKS SQUARE Jennifer Lopez Exits The "Live With Kelly And Mark" Show In NYC
Jennifer Lopez. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez smiles and waves while exiting Live with Kelly and Mark in N.Y.C. on May 3.

54 of 78

Statement Eyewear

STARTRAKS SQUARE Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kim Petras rocks some edgy sunglasses while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on May 3 in New York City.

55 of 78

Guest Speaker

STARTRAKS SQUARE Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference
Jerod Harris/Getty

Demi Lovato speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on May 3.

56 of 78

Seeing Double

STARTRAKS SQUARE Chris Pratt Goofs Around With An Action Figure Of Himself Outside Good Morning America In New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Chris Pratt goofs around with an action figure of himself outside Good Morning America in New York City on May 3.

57 of 78

On the Carpet

STARTRAKS Ed Sheeran attends the Disney+ World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” at The Times Center on May 02, 2023
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ed Sheeran strikes a pose at the New York City premiere of his Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on May 2.

58 of 78

On the Run

STARTRAKS Justin Bieber is seen on May 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber is out and about in Los Angeles on May 3.

59 of 78

Love in London

STARTRAKS John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh enjoy a stroll in London's Mayfair. 03 May 2023
Raw Image LTD/MEGA

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh seem to be in good spirits while enjoying a stroll in London's Mayfair on May 3.

60 of 78

Courtside Perks

STARTRAKS Max Greenfield Miami Heat v New York Knicks, New York, USA - 02 May 2023
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Max Greenfield makes the most of his time at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game with a fistful of cotton candy at Madison Square Garden on May 2.

61 of 78

Easy, Breezy

Minka Kelly looks stunning in a long blue dress for an appearance in New York.
Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Minka Kelly breezes through the streets of New York City in a long blue dress while heading to an appearance on May 2.

62 of 78

Wedded Bliss

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson celebrate their wedding anniversary visiting the city of Barcelona
Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are spotted on a romantic stroll while celebrating their wedding anniversary in Barcelona on May 1.

63 of 78

Effortless Style

- *EXCLUSIVE* - Jessica Biel cuts a stylish figure in jeans and a white top paired with a trench coat, a blue beret, and chunky loafers as she exits after lunch with Jennifer Meyer at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood
Stoianov / BACKGRID

Jessica Biel rocks some distressed denim and a white top with a trench coat and blue beret as she exits a lunch date in West Hollywood on May 2.

64 of 78

Legends of the Game

Dave Chapelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Jessica Alba sit courtside at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 2.

65 of 78

Friendly Exes

*EXCLUSIVE* - Zachary Quinto is all smiles as he reunites with Ex-Boyfriend Jonathan Groff after having lunch together in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Zachary Quinto smiles as he reunites with ex-boyfriend Jonathan Groff after having lunch together in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on May 2.

66 of 78

Industry Insights

Naomi Watts, Elisa Lipsky-Karasz WSJ Magazine at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts joins the Wall Street Journal's Elisa Lipsky-Karasz on stage at the newspaper's Future of Everything Festival in New York City on May 2.

67 of 78

Shaken Not Stirred

Chrishell Stause 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies launch party
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause shakes things up at the bar while attending the 21SEEDS Tequila and Birdies launch party for their Top Shelf Sneaker collab in Los Angeles on May 3.

68 of 78

Premiere Night

Maddie Baillio, Andrew Levitt, Nina West , Carly Jibson, Ricki Lake, Niki Metcalf Hairspray Opening Night at The Dolby
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

Niki Metcalf snaps a selfie with Maddie Baillio, Ricki Lake and Carly Jibson backstage at the opening night of Hairspray at The Dolby in Los Angeles on May 2.

69 of 78

Jamming Out

Jon Batiste and Russell Batiste perform on the sidelines of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jon Batiste and Russell Batiste perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Maple Leaf Bar on May 2.

70 of 78

Winner's Circle

STARTRAKS SQUARE Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham Football Club celebrates with players of Wrexham Men's and Women's sides during a Wrexham FC bus parade
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham Football Club, waves to the crowd during a Wrexham FC bus parade to celebrate the team's winning season on May 2 in Wales.

71 of 78

City Chic

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dua Lipa is seen in the Upper East Side on May 02, 2023
Gotham/GC Images

Dua Lipa rocks a black reptile-print ensemble as she steps out in New York City the morning after the Met Gala — which she co-chaired this year.

72 of 78

Mr. 305

STARTRAKS SQUARE Pitbull attends Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pitbull visits Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM studios in Miami on May 2.

73 of 78

The Morning After

STARTRAKS SQUARE Ashley Graham and hubby Justin Ervin seen out and about on Madison Avenue
SplashNews.com

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, grab a coffee in New York City following their night at the Met Gala.

74 of 78

Sparkle and Shine

STARTRAKS Renell Medrano, Kendall Jenner Met Gala After Party
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Renell Medrano and Kendall Jenner pose cheek-to-cheek at a Met Gala afterparty in N.Y.C.

75 of 78

Suited Up

STARTRAKS Usher and designer Bianca Saunders with his custom 1964 Cadillac Deville on the way to the Met
Bellamy Brewster

Usher poses with designer Bianca Saunders in front of his custom 1964 Cadillac Deville ahead of their walk down the Met Gala red carpet on May 1.

76 of 78

Off-Duty

STARTRAKS Lala Anthony attends The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

After co-hosting Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream, La La Anthony throws up a peace sign at "The After" party hosted by Diddy, Doja Cat and Richie Akiva with D'USSE cognac at The Box in N.Y.C.

77 of 78

Feeling Shady

STARTRAKS Eva Longoria is seen on May 02, 2023
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in all-black, Eva Longoria steps out in Los Angeles on May 2.

78 of 78

Workin' It

STARTRAKS Ariana Madix Celebrates National Natural Joy Day With Joyburst
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ariana Madix grabs some workout equipment to celebrate National Natural Joy Day with Joyburst at Starchild Rooftop at the CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City.

Related Articles
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Attend the Kentucky Derby, Plus Oprah, Adele, Sandra Oh and More
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Kerr and More
Startraks - The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers Hang in Florida, Plus Michelle Rodriguez, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Honoree Kerry Washington attend the Bronx Children's Museum Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 2, 2017 in New York City
Celebrities Whose Significant Others We Rarely See
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Zendaya and Tom Holland Catch the NBA Playoffs, Plus Millie Bobby Brown in Osaka, Sam Smith and More
Michelle Obama speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios
Michelle Obama Steps Up to the Podium in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ali Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay and More
Minka Kelly looks stunning in a long blue dress for an appearance in New York.
Minka Kelly Breezes Through the Streets of New York, Plus Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Jessica Biel and More
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Cozy Up at the Met Gala, Plus Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Jared Leto and More
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman's 4 Children: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Sit Courtside in N.Y.C., Plus Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Ora and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Shutterstock (13765242q) Connor Cruise Celebrities attend Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Goes Golfing in Rare Photo — See the Pic!
SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 28: Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Shania Twain Performs During Her 'Queen of Me' Tour in Washington, Plus Winnie Harlow and More
STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Katie Holmes Smiles Wide in N.Y.C., Plus Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm and More
Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Jason Sudeikis & Hannah Waddingham Give Their Best 'Model Faces,' Plus Angus Cloud, Doja Cat and More