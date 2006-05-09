Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 9, 2006
HOT TO TROT
Denise Richards helps 11-month-old daughter Lola motor around a Calabasas, Calif., horse stable Monday before letting her and sister Sam, 2, ride the ponies.
SWEET DEAL
Britney Spears hits the pavement following a New York fete Monday for her three fragrances, which have sold more than 10 million bottles in 80 countries. The party included a giant cake in the shape of a perfume bottle and a dance competition among students from Spears's alma mater, the Broadway Dance Center.
LIP SMACK
Lindsay Lohan shares a public – yet intimate – moment with model-musician James Burke during a Sunday outing in New York. The 20-year-old Burke was most recently linked to Lohan pal Kate Moss, with whom he took a ski vacation in January.
TOP DOG
Ashlee Simpson introduces her new pup, Hula, to the crowd during a performance Saturday at West Palm Beach's SunFest. The singer has been playing warm-up dates to prepare for her I Am Me tour, which kicks off June 5.
DAZZLING DIVA
Jennifer Lopez steals the spotlight in a jewel-encrusted Dolce and Gabbana dress at Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the Year gala Monday in New York City. The actress-singer and husband Marc Anthony were honored as the Power Couple of 2006.
HELPING OUT
In New Orleans on Monday, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon get to know Tyla Conner (second from left) and Ashanti Chartion, two girls who live in a FEMA trailer park, while on a visit sponsored by the Children's Defense Fund. "We are responsible, as people who are comfortable, to help others," says Witherspoon. "Eight months after Katrina, these children deserve more than they are getting."
HIGH ROLLERS
Cisco Adler and Mischa Barton (front) take the plunge Sunday with pal Nicole Richie (second row) at Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
ME AND MY GIRLS
Ashton Kutcher hits the That '70s Show series wrap party in Hollywood on Saturday with his two biggest fans, wife Demi Moore and 17-year-old stepdaughter Rumer. Kutcher, who left the show last season, appears in the series finale, which airs May 18.
STORK WATCH!
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, due to welcome their first child at the end of May, emerge from Beverly Hills deli Nate amp Al's after dinner Saturday. Earlier, a baby shower was thrown in Stefani's honor (the second this month) at the home of their dining companion, Giant Records chairman Irving Azoff.
TEAM PLAYER
After his whirlwind press tour for Mission: Impossible 3, Tom Cruise plays batboy for son Connor, 11, at a Beverly Hills softball field on Saturday.
BEACH BALL
Have tunes, will travel: Beyoncé takes her music on the go during a stroll with beau Jay-Z in Miami Beach on Saturday. The couple were in Florida to watch the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in the eastern conference semifinals (Jay-Z co-owns the Nets).
THE CAT'S MEOW
Jessica Alba takes a walk on the wild side in her leopard-print leggings in Beverly Hills on Monday. Over the weekend, the actress was an outstanding supporting actress nominee at the ALMA Awards for her role in Sin City.