Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 9, 2006

In New Orleans on Monday, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon get to know Tyla Conner (second from left) and Ashanti Chartion, two girls who live in a FEMA trailer park, while on a visit sponsored by the Children's Defense Fund. "We are responsible, as people who are comfortable, to help others," says Witherspoon. "Eight months after Katrina, these children deserve more than they are getting."