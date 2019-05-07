Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Zooey Deschanel Go Glam in Chicago, Plus the Met Gala, Common & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
May 07, 2019 06:00 AM

Foodie Friends

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and pal Zooey Deschanel attend the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday. 

Fashion's Finest

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o get together for an extra-fun photo at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Food First

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Inside the gala, Katy Perry, with Bella Hadid, switches from her elaborate candelabra dress into a whole hamburger getup.

Happy Faces

Walik Goshorn / Mediapunch

Trevor Noah and Idris Elba crack up on Monday night at a Met Gala afterparty at New York City’s Up & Down.

'Standard' Issue

Splash News Online

Outside the Met Gala afterparty at N.Y.C.’s Standard Hotel, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a pic.

Glam Squad

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Billy Porter gets glammed up for the Met Gala in New York City on Monday. 

Fly Ride

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Will Smith and host Jimmy Fallon face off for a Magic Carpet Race on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Real Talk

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Host Hasan Minhaj chats with pal Padma Lakshmi at a screening and Q&A of his Netflix show Patriot Act on Monday in L.A.

Piano Man

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Robin Thicke mans the mic on Monday night at Rhonda’s Kiss Good Fortune Gala at TAO in L.A.

Sparkling Selfie

Monica Schipper/Getty

Molly Ringwald snaps a selfie with Antoni Porowski at the Family Equality Council’s Night at the Pier Gala at Chelsea Piers on Monday in N.Y.C.

Pier Poses

Ben Gabbe/Getty

Also at the Gala: Former Girl Walks Into a Bar costars Carla Gugino and Zachary Quinto.

'Common' Denominator

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Common performs during his Let Love: An Expression of Art, Words & Song at Riverside Church in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Party People

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Thomas Sadowski and Amanda Seyfried pose at The Second Stage Theater 40th Birthday Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday night.

Groovy Girl

BACKGRID

Eiza González steps out in a tie-dye T-shirt to get her hair done at a salon in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Monday Blues

Vanessa Carvalho/REX/Shutterstock

Will Smith waves to fans after discussing his role as Genie in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin on Good Morning America on Monday in New York City. 

Getting 'Creative'

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Keynote speaker Ashley Graham strikes a pose before discussing diversity and body positivity at the Create & Cultivate New York Summit presented by Mastercard on Saturday at Industry City in Brooklyn. 

Royal Baby Alert!

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry beams while announcing the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s first child, a son, at Windsor Castle on Monday in the United Kingdom. 

Radio Waves

Noam Galai/Getty

Maren Morris drops by Morning Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Birthday Bash

Jerritt Clark/Stoli Vodka

Lance Bass celebrates his 40th birthday with husband Michael Turchin and custom Stoli Vodka cocktails like the “*NSYNCO de Mayo” on Saturday in West Hollywood. 

Tequila Time

Jose Silva

Busy Philipps enjoys a cocktail at Tequila Don Julio’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday in L.A. 

Monochrome Mood

Isa Foltin/WireImage

Keanu Reeves strikes a serious pose in an all-black ensemble at a photo call for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Monday in Berlin. 

Dainty Detail

Splash News Online

Eva Longoria wears a pale pink Chanel belt at the 12th annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday in Toluca Lake, California. 

Good Vibes

Splash News Online

Gerard Butler flashes two thumbs up while out and about in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday. 

A Leg Up

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez gets a boost while performing on the Today Citi Concert Series on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Night on the Town

Paul Zimmerman/WWD/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre make their first public appearance as a married couple at the Ozwald Boateng show on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Family Outing

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Mario Lopez, pregnant wife Courtney and their kids Dominic and Gia attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday in Pasadena, California.

Winning Smiles

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Presenter Amy Poehler poses with lifetime achievement award winner Judge Judy Sheindlin backstage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Dad & Daughter Duo

Leon Bennett/Getty

Also at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Maile and Wayne Brady.

Spidey Senses

Victor Chavez/Getty

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal attend Conque 2019 to present the new film Spider-Man: Far from Home at Centro de Congresos on Saturday in Queretaro, Mexico.

Flipping Out

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Terry Crews shows off his phenom award backstage in the winner’s cave during the 11th annual Shorty Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Colton Underwood cuddles Oreo, a puppy from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, at the Amazon Treasure Truck Pup Fest Event on Sunday in L.A.

Suited Up

Amy Sussman/Getty

Stephan James and Julia Roberts attend the Amazon Prime Experience For Your Consideration screening of Homecoming at Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunday.

Derby Destiny

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams wears a pale pink hat at the 145th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Style Maven

John Lamparski/Getty

Solange Knowles attends Performance Space New York’s Spring Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Staying Dry

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer supports her Instant Family costar Mark Wahlberg at the launch of his Wahlburgers restaurant in London on Saturday.

Fashion Statement

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Lady Gaga arrives in high style at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Power Couple

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble pose for a photo as Harper’s Bazaar’s Glenda Bailey celebrates her Damehood on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Fan Love

BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani waves to fans as she arrives at The Mark in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Killing It

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Janelle Monáe steps out in N.Y.C. on Saturday in edgy lace-up boots and a mini metallic dress.

Backstage VIPs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ben Stiller, Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson pose with What the Constitution Means to Me playwright and performer Heidi Schreck and actress Rosdely Ciprian on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Fierce Fashions

Matteo Prandoni /BFA

Alton Mason, Tracee Ellis Ross and Luka Sabbat all give their best poses at the star-studded bash of of Carine Roitfeld’s debut fragrance launch in New York City during Met Gala weekend.

Reunited!

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Set It Up‘s Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have a reunion at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education on Saturday.

BFF Goals

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen have a fun night out at Saturday’s 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where she presented him with the Vito Russo Award.

No 'Time Suckage' Here!

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo and Ethan Hawke are together again to toast their film Reality Bites‘ 25th anniversary during the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday.

Rock Out

Matt Cowan

Phoenix kicks off the new indie nostalgia fest Just Like Heaven at Queen Mary Park in Long Beach, California.

All in the Family

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin are all smiles for the Paley Center for Media Presents: An Evening with The Irwins: “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” Screening in Beverly Hills on Friday.

BeKylieing

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner heads out to dinner in a tailored suit dress and bedazzled see-thru skirt in New York City on Sunday.

Bosse De Bébé

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Keira Knightley continues her Paris adventures on Saturday, this time disguising her baby bump with a leopard print dress.

Hustling

James Devaney/GC Images

Keke Palmer enjoys one of her final days on the Hustlers set in Manhattan on Saturday before the official wrap on the film.

Laugh Factory

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Desus Nice, Rosie Perez and The Kid Mero collaborate during the Desus & Mero For Your Consideration event in New York City on Friday.

Isn't It Grand?

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Second-time parents-to-be Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection photo call in Le Grand Palais in Paris on Friday.

All Ears

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Alyson Hannigan, who voices Nancy’s mom in Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy, husband Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana and Keeva celebrate the debut of the Fancy Nancy character at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Got It from Her Mama

Katie Levine for VH1

Lala Anthony poses with her mother, Carmen Surillo, during an event for VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, airing May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Make It Fashion

Katie Levine for VH1

Also there: a stunning Ciara.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Zoë Saldana attends the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Cafe pop-up at the jeweler’s Beverly Hills location on Friday.

Animal Instincts

FIA

Amber Rose flaunts her growing bump in a leopard-print ensemble in Sherman Oaks, California, on Friday.

City Pretty

The Image Direct

A chic Jenny Slate arrives to her New York City hotel on Friday.

Total Shoe-in

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Mindy Kaling celebrates her DSW partnership and spring trends during a lunch at Home Studios in New York City on Friday.

Friday Feels

Splash News Online

Sienna Miller shows off her spring style on Friday afternoon in N.Y.C.

Back at It

Splash News Online

Another day, another trip to the gym for Ashlee Simpson, who steps out in Studio City, California, on Friday.

All Aboard

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ginger Zee attends Smile Train’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Here to Hang

Splash News Online

Jason Momoa greets the audience as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.

Dream Team

Presley Ann/Getty

James Marsden, Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman attend Netflix’s Dead to Me season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Maternity Muse

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

James Righton and pregnant Keira Knightley attend the Chanel J12 cocktail party at Place Vendome on Thursday in Paris.

Man of the Moment

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Zac Efron attends Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Tribeca Film Festival premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

