Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Zooey Deschanel Go Glam in Chicago, Plus the Met Gala, Common & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Foodie Friends
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and pal Zooey Deschanel attend the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday.
Fashion's Finest
Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o get together for an extra-fun photo at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Food First
Inside the gala, Katy Perry, with Bella Hadid, switches from her elaborate candelabra dress into a whole hamburger getup.
Happy Faces
Trevor Noah and Idris Elba crack up on Monday night at a Met Gala afterparty at New York City’s Up & Down.
'Standard' Issue
Outside the Met Gala afterparty at N.Y.C.’s Standard Hotel, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a pic.
Glam Squad
Billy Porter gets glammed up for the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.
Fly Ride
Will Smith and host Jimmy Fallon face off for a Magic Carpet Race on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Real Talk
Host Hasan Minhaj chats with pal Padma Lakshmi at a screening and Q&A of his Netflix show Patriot Act on Monday in L.A.
Piano Man
Robin Thicke mans the mic on Monday night at Rhonda’s Kiss Good Fortune Gala at TAO in L.A.
Sparkling Selfie
Molly Ringwald snaps a selfie with Antoni Porowski at the Family Equality Council’s Night at the Pier Gala at Chelsea Piers on Monday in N.Y.C.
Pier Poses
Also at the Gala: Former Girl Walks Into a Bar costars Carla Gugino and Zachary Quinto.
'Common' Denominator
Common performs during his Let Love: An Expression of Art, Words & Song at Riverside Church in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Party People
Thomas Sadowski and Amanda Seyfried pose at The Second Stage Theater 40th Birthday Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Monday night.
Groovy Girl
Eiza González steps out in a tie-dye T-shirt to get her hair done at a salon in Los Angeles on Monday.
Monday Blues
Will Smith waves to fans after discussing his role as Genie in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin on Good Morning America on Monday in New York City.
Getting 'Creative'
Keynote speaker Ashley Graham strikes a pose before discussing diversity and body positivity at the Create & Cultivate New York Summit presented by Mastercard on Saturday at Industry City in Brooklyn.
Royal Baby Alert!
Prince Harry beams while announcing the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s first child, a son, at Windsor Castle on Monday in the United Kingdom.
Radio Waves
Maren Morris drops by Morning Mash Up at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Birthday Bash
Lance Bass celebrates his 40th birthday with husband Michael Turchin and custom Stoli Vodka cocktails like the “*NSYNCO de Mayo” on Saturday in West Hollywood.
Tequila Time
Busy Philipps enjoys a cocktail at Tequila Don Julio’s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday in L.A.
Monochrome Mood
Keanu Reeves strikes a serious pose in an all-black ensemble at a photo call for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Monday in Berlin.
Dainty Detail
Eva Longoria wears a pale pink Chanel belt at the 12th annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday in Toluca Lake, California.
Good Vibes
Gerard Butler flashes two thumbs up while out and about in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.
A Leg Up
Jennifer Lopez gets a boost while performing on the Today Citi Concert Series on Monday in N.Y.C.
Night on the Town
Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre make their first public appearance as a married couple at the Ozwald Boateng show on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Family Outing
Mario Lopez, pregnant wife Courtney and their kids Dominic and Gia attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday in Pasadena, California.
Winning Smiles
Presenter Amy Poehler poses with lifetime achievement award winner Judge Judy Sheindlin backstage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Dad & Daughter Duo
Also at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Maile and Wayne Brady.
Spidey Senses
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal attend Conque 2019 to present the new film Spider-Man: Far from Home at Centro de Congresos on Saturday in Queretaro, Mexico.
Flipping Out
Terry Crews shows off his phenom award backstage in the winner’s cave during the 11th annual Shorty Awards on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Colton Underwood cuddles Oreo, a puppy from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, at the Amazon Treasure Truck Pup Fest Event on Sunday in L.A.
Suited Up
Stephan James and Julia Roberts attend the Amazon Prime Experience For Your Consideration screening of Homecoming at Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunday.
Derby Destiny
Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams wears a pale pink hat at the 145th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Style Maven
Solange Knowles attends Performance Space New York’s Spring Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Staying Dry
Octavia Spencer supports her Instant Family costar Mark Wahlberg at the launch of his Wahlburgers restaurant in London on Saturday.
Fashion Statement
Lady Gaga arrives in high style at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Power Couple
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble pose for a photo as Harper’s Bazaar’s Glenda Bailey celebrates her Damehood on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Fan Love
Gwen Stefani waves to fans as she arrives at The Mark in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Killing It
Janelle Monáe steps out in N.Y.C. on Saturday in edgy lace-up boots and a mini metallic dress.
Backstage VIPs
Ben Stiller, Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson pose with What the Constitution Means to Me playwright and performer Heidi Schreck and actress Rosdely Ciprian on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Fierce Fashions
Alton Mason, Tracee Ellis Ross and Luka Sabbat all give their best poses at the star-studded bash of of Carine Roitfeld’s debut fragrance launch in New York City during Met Gala weekend.
Reunited!
Set It Up‘s Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have a reunion at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education on Saturday.
BFF Goals
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen have a fun night out at Saturday’s 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where she presented him with the Vito Russo Award.
No 'Time Suckage' Here!
Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo and Ethan Hawke are together again to toast their film Reality Bites‘ 25th anniversary during the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday.
Rock Out
Phoenix kicks off the new indie nostalgia fest Just Like Heaven at Queen Mary Park in Long Beach, California.
All in the Family
Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin are all smiles for the Paley Center for Media Presents: An Evening with The Irwins: “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” Screening in Beverly Hills on Friday.
BeKylieing
Kylie Jenner heads out to dinner in a tailored suit dress and bedazzled see-thru skirt in New York City on Sunday.
Bosse De Bébé
Keira Knightley continues her Paris adventures on Saturday, this time disguising her baby bump with a leopard print dress.
Hustling
Keke Palmer enjoys one of her final days on the Hustlers set in Manhattan on Saturday before the official wrap on the film.
Laugh Factory
Desus Nice, Rosie Perez and The Kid Mero collaborate during the Desus & Mero For Your Consideration event in New York City on Friday.
Isn't It Grand?
Second-time parents-to-be Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection photo call in Le Grand Palais in Paris on Friday.
All Ears
Alyson Hannigan, who voices Nancy’s mom in Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy, husband Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana and Keeva celebrate the debut of the Fancy Nancy character at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.
Got It from Her Mama
Lala Anthony poses with her mother, Carmen Surillo, during an event for VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, airing May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
Make It Fashion
Also there: a stunning Ciara.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Zoë Saldana attends the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Cafe pop-up at the jeweler’s Beverly Hills location on Friday.
Animal Instincts
Amber Rose flaunts her growing bump in a leopard-print ensemble in Sherman Oaks, California, on Friday.
City Pretty
A chic Jenny Slate arrives to her New York City hotel on Friday.
Total Shoe-in
Mindy Kaling celebrates her DSW partnership and spring trends during a lunch at Home Studios in New York City on Friday.
Friday Feels
Sienna Miller shows off her spring style on Friday afternoon in N.Y.C.
Back at It
Another day, another trip to the gym for Ashlee Simpson, who steps out in Studio City, California, on Friday.
All Aboard
Ginger Zee attends Smile Train’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Here to Hang
Jason Momoa greets the audience as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.
Dream Team
James Marsden, Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman attend Netflix’s Dead to Me season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.
Maternity Muse
James Righton and pregnant Keira Knightley attend the Chanel J12 cocktail party at Place Vendome on Thursday in Paris.
Man of the Moment
Zac Efron attends Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Tribeca Film Festival premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.