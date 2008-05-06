Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 6, 2008
WHERE'S AUDRINA?
Lauren Conrad and BFF Lo Bosworth have a girls' night out (margaritas all around!) at Hornitos' Cinco de Mayo party at the Crown Bar in West Hollywood on Monday. And there’s more Hills drama to be had when the hit MTV show (whose season finale is May 12) returns for a fourth season in August.
HAVING A BALL
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley (both in Ralph Lauren) stick together on-camera and off, attending the Nina Ricci afterparty following the Met's Costume Institute Gala Monday in New York. And while the Gossip Girl stars don't admit they're dating, Badgley told PEOPLE, "I think she's incredible. She's an amazing person and she's beautiful – so there's not a lot to dislike."
BOTTLE SERVICE
Katie Holmes gives 2-year-old Suri – who can't keep her hands off mom's red shoes! – a lift as she refuels during an afternoon out in New York City on Monday.
'VEGAS' BABIES
An animated Cameron Diaz – in electric red stilettos! – works the TRL crowd with a slightly more subdued Ashton Kutcher during the What Happens in Vegas costars' visit to the MTV show on Monday in New York.
MIDAS TOUCH
She got pinned! Kylie Minogue earns the gold standard of French honors, being named a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters on Monday in Paris for her contribution to French culture and for showing personal courage in her battle against breast cancer. Said the pop star (in French!): "This is an exceptional moment for me."
SEE SPOTS RUN
Talk about making an entrance! Sarah Silverman (in Dolce amp Gabbana) takes a flying leap into the Met's Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday. "It was totally spectacular," the funny lady told PEOPLE after the star-studded event. "But I am excited about going to sleep."
MAKING THE CALL
Paula Abdul hangs on the phone – and outside during a break from lunch at Fabrocini's in Los Angeles on Monday.
SHOP STARS
The Hills star Audrina Patridge gets the VIP treatment from Tal Cooperman while shopping at the Madden Brothers' DCMA Collective store in Los Angeles on Monday. Cooperman owns the store along with the rockers.
VIVA, EL AMOR!
Benji Madden gets a grip on ladylove Paris Hilton at a Hornito's Cinco de Mayo fiesta at L.A.'s Crown Bar on Monday. The couple confessed to being happy and in love but stopped short of saying they're ready to get engaged.
JUST ENGAGED!
Newly engaged to Ryan Reynolds, a glowing Scarlett Johansson shows off a sparkling diamond ring while posing – in an ivory Dolce amp Gabbana dress – with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York City.
HE LOVES THE '80s
John Mayer, who challenged people to write a haiku about his layered locks, lets the wind whip through his tresses as he walks solo (sans new squeeze Jennifer Aniston) through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
SHOP AROUND
After a surprise desert getaway last weekend, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden take a trip closer to home Monday as they hit Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
PEP IN HER STEP
A cheerful Naomi Campbell stands out in a crowd in New York City on Monday. The supermodel will be on the small screen when she guest stars on Ugly Betty's season finale. And there was no diva behavior from Campbell on the set: "She is so willing to make fun of herself," Betty star Michael Urie tells PEOPLE.
READY TO RUMBLE
With their girlfriends Kate Middleton and Chelsy Davy (not pictured) watching from the stands, Princes William and Harry take the field for the Audi Polo Match at Coworth Park, Berkshire, on Sunday.
STREET SCENESTERS
Ashlee Simpson and her fiancé Pete Wentz hold tight to each other while out in London on Monday.
PET PROJECT
It's the Idol Top 4! David Archuleta, David Cook, Jason Castro and Syesha Mercado get touchy with a dolphin friend during a visit at Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel amp Casino on Saturday.
TAKING FIVE
Can you hear him now? Shia LaBeouf, who was recently fined $500 for smoking a cigarette outside a Burbank, Calif., store (a crime in that city), takes a load off while chatting in New York City on Monday.