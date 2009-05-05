Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 5, 2009
POP STAR
Don't burst her bubble! Lady Gaga takes yet another daring fashion turn Monday during her performance at the T-Mobile Sidekick GRAMMY Celebration Concert Monday at Boston's House of Blues.
PUCKER UP
Lindsay Lohan shows some sisterly love to younger sib Ali at the launch party for Teen.com's new original web series Haute and Bothered on Monday at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
GONE WITH THE WIND
Good morning, Miami! A billowing Nicole Richie makes an enthusiastic entrance to the set of Live with Regis and Kelly on Tuesday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where the mom-to-be discussed her jewelry line, House of Harlow 1960.
THREE'S COMPANY
It's a girls' night out! Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson get some face time with pal Stella McCartney on Monday at the "Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The designer dressed both of the actresses for the A-list event.
HOME SWEET HOME
After celebrating sister Maggie's nuptials in Italy over the weekend, Jake Gyllenhaal makes his stateside return with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon on Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
SUNNY SIDE UP
Are they taking a cue from Joel Madden? Kelly Osbourne and fiancé Luke Worrall make a perfect match with their lighter locks at Nylon magazine's Young Hollywood issue party Monday at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. "I think I look like a Barbie doll that's cut the hair off," Osbourne told PEOPLE at the party.
FAMILY MATTERS
A still-bandaged Shia LaBeouf, who recently spoke out about his permanently injured hand, spends some quality time with mom Shayna on Monday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
GAME FACES
With wife Beyoncé touring Europe, Jay-Z finds good company in pal Diddy while watching the Houston Rockets trump the Los Angeles Lakers, 100-92, in the opening game of the NBA playoff series at L.A.'s Staples Center on Monday.
HEIGHT OF FASHION
Another day, another European shopping trip! A très chic Beyoncé – who's been trekking through Europe on her "I AM …" world tour – hits the streets of Paris, where she visited the Balmain store.
POWER PLAY
George Clooney suits up for another day of work on Monday, filming scenes for his upcoming comedy, Up in the Air, on location in Miami. Clooney stars as an unapologetic corporate downsizer obsessed with collecting frequent flyer miles.
ROLL WITH IT
Michelle Williams is on a roll while on the set of her latest project, Blue Valentine, currently filming in Pennsylvania on Monday. The film costars Ryan Gosling, who shot scenes of his own last week in N.Y.C.
HOT MAMA
Ready for a little fun in the sun, Kelly Ripa bares her bikini body during an afternoon out with sons Michael, 11, and Joaquin, 6, in Miami on Monday. The talk show host is in town to film Live with Regis and Kelly at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
KEEPING 'COMPANY'
Looking like he just stepped off a construction site, a plaster-splattered Ben Affleck throws himself into his role while shooting the drama The Company Men with Kevin Costner (not pictured) on Monday in Boston.
SHOE IN
Those are interesting walking shoes! Kate Bosworth sports some unique footwear while strolling Monday with boyfriend James Rousseau in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
COFFEE TALK
No rainy day blues here! Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen doesn't let the inclement weather dampen her mood as she catches up on phone calls while out in Manhattan on Monday.