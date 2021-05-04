Aidy Bryant Guest Stars on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C., Plus Luke Bryan, Lily Collins and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated May 04, 2021 01:06 PM

1 of 100

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aidy Bryant guest stars on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 100

Crowd Pleaser

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Country star Luke Bryan plays to the crowd during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in Burbank, California.

3 of 100

Chic on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Lily Collins heads back in front of the camera to film season 2 of Emily in Paris on Monday in the South of France.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 100

Power Suit

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Method Man is seen on the set of Power Book II: Ghost on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 100

First Look!

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lily James gets into character as Pamela Anderson on the set of Hulu's Pam & Tommy on Monday in L.A.

6 of 100

On the Move

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Chrishell Stause heads to a lunch meeting with business partner Jason Oppenheimer on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 100

Gym Sesh

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Boutella steps out in her workout gear on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 100

Ready to Roll

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes is seen on the set of The Watergate Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement

9 of 100

‘Happy’ Days

Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

 Justin Bieber tees up while filming a Happy Gilmore-themed music video in Miami on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 100

Celebrity ‘Central’ 

Credit: The Image Direct

Uma Thurman bundles up while filming a new TV series in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 100

Vaccines For All

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel, dressed as Robin, and Ben Affleck chat backstage at Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 100

Disney Magic

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Katy Perry transforms into Tinker Bell in honor of American Idol's Disney Night on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 100

Hide & Seek

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Luna Stephens joins mom Chrissy Teigen at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 100

Darling Duet

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at Global Citizen's Vax Live concert: Jennifer Lopez brings her mom on stage to sing on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 100

Live in Miami

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Ludacris performs at The Oasis' opening event on Sunday in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 100

Shooting Hoops

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Adam Sandler takes a breather after playing basketball in downtown N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 100

Lunch Date

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney head out to have lunch in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 100

Model Mode

Credit: SHEIN Together Fest 2021/Getty

Maren Morris strikes a pose at Shein Together Fest 2021 in Nashville on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 100

Friday Fun

Credit: The Image Direct

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie hold hands while out shopping in N.Y.C. on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 100

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena host Caliwater Escape in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch to celebrate their new cactus water, presented by Outdoorsy, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 100

Quick Break

Credit: SplashNews.com

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a break from filming to pick up some food at a local supermarket on Saturday in the U.K.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 100

Team Work

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Mario Lopez teams up with Modelo to thank healthcare workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 100

Darling Companion

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Diane Keaton was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 100

Grocery Queen

Credit: BACKGRID

Emilia Clarke looked stylish while grocery shopping in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 100

Rock On

Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly performed onstage after the final round of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 100

Angel Outing

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 100

Family Fashion

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Crystal Smith and NE-YO had a fun outing with their kids at the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at the Atlanta Zoo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 100

Cups of Joe

Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez/BACKGRID

Emma Stone was spotted making a morning coffee run In Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 100

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attended an Alice + Olivia event in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 100

In Character

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Rachel Brosnahan was seen filming a night scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 100

Catch a Weave

Credit: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com

Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard were spotted filming the Swedish Netflix TV series Clark in Volosko, Croatia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 100

Fuel Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Gerard Butler was spotted stopping at a gas station in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 100

Spin Cycle

Credit: Wise Owl/Mega

Justin Theroux has a wheely good Friday out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 100

Beachy Keen

Credit: BACKGRID

Julianne Hough takes a seaside stroll while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 100

Big Stretch

Naomi Osaka gives it her all on Friday during her first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 100

Double Take

Credit: Nel Pavletic/Pixsell/Splash

Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard turn heads while filming their new Netflix series in Volosko, Croatia, on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 100

Hair Apparent

Credit: The Image Direct

Alia Shawkat gets all dolled up on the Los Angeles set of Being the Ricardos on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 100

A 'Marvelous' Return

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan is seen filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 100

Strike a ‘Pose’

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Billy Porter steals the spotlight in a color-blocked ensemble at the season 3 premiere of Pose at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 100

Getting Into Character 

Credit: Sharky / MEGA

Lady Gaga is unrecognizable as Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 100

Crowd Pleaser 

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Sheryl Crow and Fred Eltringham hit the stage at Moon Crush Music Vacation on Thursday at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 100

Lunch Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello are seen heading to lunch together on Thursday in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 100

Back At It

Credit: Peter Goddard/Click / SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson is seen back on a bike while filming her new movie in Merseyside, England, one month after sharing she’d been injured in a bike accident in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 100

Tangerine Dreams

Credit: The Image Direct

Issa Rae brightens up the beach in red and orange while filming Insecure on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 100

Street Style 

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 100

What’s the Tea

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson keeps cool with an iced tea on Thursday afternoon in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 100

A Leg Up

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Anthony Anderson is all smiles while guest hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 100

Well Suited

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Taika Watiti looks dapper for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Friday in Sydney, Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 100

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Courtesy Zumba

Lana Condor helps Zumba celebrate its 20th birthday on International Dance Day on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 100

Smiles on Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Schumer films a scene with Michael Rapaport on the set of Life & Beth on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 100

Morning Ride

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford takes a morning ride through Santa Monica on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 100

Howdy, Partner

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs songs from her new release Marfa Tapes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 100

Bumpin' Along

Credit: BACKGRID

Ellie Goulding, who announced her pregnancy in February, steps out with her husband Caspar Jopling in London on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 100

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Ashley Graham heads to Soho House in West Hollywood in a brown monochromatic look on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 100

Morning Person

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Robin Roberts heads to work at Good Morning America in slippers on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 100

Snack Attack

Credit: Joey Andrew

Katie Holmes stops for a :ratio PROTEIN dairy snack in N.Y.C. on Monday while running errands. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 100

Taking a Stroll