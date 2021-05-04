Aidy Bryant Guest Stars on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C., Plus Luke Bryan, Lily Collins and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Late Night Chat
Aidy Bryant guest stars on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
Crowd Pleaser
Country star Luke Bryan plays to the crowd during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in Burbank, California.
Chic on Set
Lily Collins heads back in front of the camera to film season 2 of Emily in Paris on Monday in the South of France.
Power Suit
Method Man is seen on the set of Power Book II: Ghost on Monday in N.Y.C.
First Look!
Lily James gets into character as Pamela Anderson on the set of Hulu's Pam & Tommy on Monday in L.A.
On the Move
Chrishell Stause heads to a lunch meeting with business partner Jason Oppenheimer on Monday in L.A.
Gym Sesh
Sofia Boutella steps out in her workout gear on Monday in L.A.
Ready to Roll
Katie Holmes is seen on the set of The Watergate Girl in N.Y.C. on Monday.
‘Happy’ Days
Justin Bieber tees up while filming a Happy Gilmore-themed music video in Miami on Sunday.
Celebrity ‘Central’
Uma Thurman bundles up while filming a new TV series in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Monday.
Vaccines For All
Jimmy Kimmel, dressed as Robin, and Ben Affleck chat backstage at Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.
Disney Magic
Katy Perry transforms into Tinker Bell in honor of American Idol's Disney Night on Sunday.
Hide & Seek
Luna Stephens joins mom Chrissy Teigen at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.
Darling Duet
Also at Global Citizen's Vax Live concert: Jennifer Lopez brings her mom on stage to sing on Sunday.
Live in Miami
Ludacris performs at The Oasis' opening event on Sunday in Miami.
Shooting Hoops
Adam Sandler takes a breather after playing basketball in downtown N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Lunch Date
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney head out to have lunch in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sunday.
Model Mode
Maren Morris strikes a pose at Shein Together Fest 2021 in Nashville on Sunday.
Friday Fun
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie hold hands while out shopping in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Stay Hydrated
Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena host Caliwater Escape in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch to celebrate their new cactus water, presented by Outdoorsy, on Friday.
Quick Break
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a break from filming to pick up some food at a local supermarket on Saturday in the U.K.
Team Work
Mario Lopez teams up with Modelo to thank healthcare workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Monday.
Darling Companion
Diane Keaton was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles.
Grocery Queen
Emilia Clarke looked stylish while grocery shopping in London.
Rock On
Machine Gun Kelly performed onstage after the final round of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Angel Outing
Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Family Fashion
Crystal Smith and NE-YO had a fun outing with their kids at the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at the Atlanta Zoo.
Cups of Joe
Emma Stone was spotted making a morning coffee run In Pacific Palisades, California.
Dynamic Duo
Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attended an Alice + Olivia event in Dallas, Texas.
In Character
Rachel Brosnahan was seen filming a night scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City.
Catch a Weave
Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard were spotted filming the Swedish Netflix TV series Clark in Volosko, Croatia.
Fuel Up
Gerard Butler was spotted stopping at a gas station in Malibu, California.
Spin Cycle
Justin Theroux has a wheely good Friday out in New York City.
Beachy Keen
Julianne Hough takes a seaside stroll while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
Big Stretch
Naomi Osaka gives it her all on Friday during her first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain.
Double Take
Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard turn heads while filming their new Netflix series in Volosko, Croatia, on Friday.
Hair Apparent
Alia Shawkat gets all dolled up on the Los Angeles set of Being the Ricardos on Friday.
A 'Marvelous' Return
Rachel Brosnahan is seen filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Strike a ‘Pose’
Billy Porter steals the spotlight in a color-blocked ensemble at the season 3 premiere of Pose at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Getting Into Character
Lady Gaga is unrecognizable as Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome.
Crowd Pleaser
Sheryl Crow and Fred Eltringham hit the stage at Moon Crush Music Vacation on Thursday at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Lunch Date
Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello are seen heading to lunch together on Thursday in Miami.
Back At It
Rebel Wilson is seen back on a bike while filming her new movie in Merseyside, England, one month after sharing she’d been injured in a bike accident in London.
Tangerine Dreams
Issa Rae brightens up the beach in red and orange while filming Insecure on Wednesday in L.A.
Street Style
Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
What’s the Tea
Ashley Benson keeps cool with an iced tea on Thursday afternoon in L.A.
A Leg Up
Anthony Anderson is all smiles while guest hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Well Suited
Taika Watiti looks dapper for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Friday in Sydney, Australia.
It's a Celebration!
Lana Condor helps Zumba celebrate its 20th birthday on International Dance Day on Thursday.
Smiles on Set
Amy Schumer films a scene with Michael Rapaport on the set of Life & Beth on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Morning Ride
Harrison Ford takes a morning ride through Santa Monica on Thursday.
Howdy, Partner
Miranda Lambert performs songs from her new release Marfa Tapes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
Bumpin' Along
Ellie Goulding, who announced her pregnancy in February, steps out with her husband Caspar Jopling in London on Wednesday.
Strut Your Stuff
Ashley Graham heads to Soho House in West Hollywood in a brown monochromatic look on Wednesday.
Morning Person
Robin Roberts heads to work at Good Morning America in slippers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Snack Attack
Katie Holmes stops for a :ratio PROTEIN dairy snack in N.Y.C. on Monday while running errands.