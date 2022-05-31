Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria Get Shakin' in Montauk, Plus the Biebers, Scott Speedman, Gemma Chan and More

By People Staff May 31, 2022 06:00 AM

Let's Bounce

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria shake things up on May 28 while behind the bar at Bounce Beach Montauk in New York for Casa Del Sol. 

Lead the Way

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Nobu Malibu after grabbing a bite on May 30. 

Into the 'Future'

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen share a laugh at the Crimes of the Future premiere in Toronto on May 30.

Scene Setter

Credit: Steven Blanco

Gemma Chan sips a Patrón Pole Position Paloma ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend. 

With Honor

Credit: Ouzounova/SplashNews.com

On Memorial Day, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller helps Gold Star Mothers past national president Judith Young and Philadelphia Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton unveil the American Gold Star Mothers Chair of Honor at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. 

Toast with the Most

Credit: Will Bucquoy

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro raise a class of Dobrev's Fresh Vine Wine ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend. 

Take Me Out

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Michelle Yeoh and director Destin Daniel Cretton get to the point at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game in L.A. on May 30.

'World' Tour

Credit: Joshua Sammer/Getty

Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise and Colin Trevorrow get together for a Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in Cologne, Germany, on May 30. 

Carry On

Credit: BACKGRID

Alison Brie totes her groceries after a stop at a Los Feliz, California, store on May 30. 

Summer Styles

Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Rumer Willis looks ready to take a dip while arriving to a Memorial Day barbecue in Beverly Hills on May 30.

Make It a Date

Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson step out for dinner in London on May 30.

Lady in Red

Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Pink rocks out during the BottleRock food and music festival in Napa Valley, California, on May 29.

All Shook Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Elvis star Austin Butler attends a special Warner Bros. and British GQ screening of the film on May 30 at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Guitar Hero

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Harry Styles only has eyes for the cameras on May 29 during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 concert in Coventry, England.

We Are the Champions

Credit: GP/ MEGA

Prince Harry and a pal toast their victory at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California, on May 29. 

Game On

Credit: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello belts it out on May 28 ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final game in Paris.

Need for Speed

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing Garage ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

Close Costars

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink cuddle up on May 27 at the show's ATAS screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood. 

Sweet Sous Chef

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Pink's son Jameson joins her onstage on May 28 during a culinary demonstration at the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley event in California.

Palme d'Or

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Broker star Song Kang-ho shows off his best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28.

Perfect Combo

Credit: Ben Trivett

Chef Roy Choi and Pink serve up some smiles together at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley on May 28.

Good Fight

Credit: Mark Boland/Getty

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington bring their love story to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

Grand Princesses

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella hold hands at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

Have Mercy

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty for vitaminwater

Halle Bailey stays hydrated at the vitaminwater Mercury in Retrograde Shelter in New York City on May 28.

Glamorous Maternity

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Showing Up premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 in France.

London Squad

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Director Colin Trevorrow, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum looked sharp while attending the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call at Trafalgar Square on May 27 in London.

Hard at Work

Credit: D. Martinez/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian shows off her SKIMS ensemble as she prepares for a photo shoot outside of her office while holding a can of Diet Coke on May 27 in Los Angeles.

Fun in France

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell have a moment at the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27 in France.

Back in Action

Credit: Shutterstock

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh at the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in London on May 27.

Photo Finish

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Javier Bardem smiles for the cameras during an event in his honor at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.

Feeling Super

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during the Mad Lib Theater sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

One Cute Couple

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Moth

Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III get happy at The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

View from the 'Top'

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

PEOPLE editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello hangs with Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell during a screening and Q&A in New York City on May 26.

Party People

Credit: Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have a blast on May 26 at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 afterparty at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. 

Red-y for Fun

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amfAR

Also at the amfAR Gala on May 26: a beaming Ashley Graham.

He Comes in Peace

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is a hit with fans while arriving at the amfAR Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul tequila. 

Barbie Girl

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox — recently honored with her own Barbie — has a blast celebrating A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in N.Y.C. on May 26.

Purple Reign

Credit: Christopher Polk/ @polkimaging

Olivia Rodrigo sings her heart out on May 26 during her tour stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. 

So Bright

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Austin Butler looks every bit the movie star on May 26 during the photo call for Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Keeping It Spicy

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Melanie Chisholm and Princess Beatrice of York buddy up at a dinner to celebrate the new alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet store on London's Bruton Street on May 26.

Music Man

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Harrison Ford speaks to the crowd during a belated celebration of composer John Williams' 90th birthday in Anaheim, California, on May 26. 

Paris Match

Credit: Splash News Online

Newlyweds Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher share a kiss during their honeymoon in Paris on May 26.

Top of the World

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Priah Ferguson, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Cara Buono of Stranger Things visit the top of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

Retro 'Fit

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessica Chastain gets into character on the set of Mother's Instinct in Union County, New Jersey, on May 26. 

Blue Belle

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also going back in time on the Mother's Instinct set on May 26: Anne Hathaway.

Back to Set

Credit: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan heads to the set of Creed III to reprise his role as Donnie Creed in L.A. on May 25.

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jon Hamm visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on May 25.

Suit & Tie

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Getty

Mandy Moore looks dashing in a tailored suit at the NBCU FYC event on May 25 in Hollywood.

Knock Out

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In Beverly Hills, Nick Jonas poses with Sugar Ray Leonard at the boxer's foundation's 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25.

Out & About

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Kaley Cuoco is spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25 in L.A.

Forever Inspo

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Regina Hall receives the second annual Variety Voice of Inspiration Award at the 2022 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala at Tribeca 360 in N.Y.C. on May 25.

Talk of the Town

Credit: Splash News Online

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston chat outside Global Radio studios in London on May 26.

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Chloë Moretz wears a matching set and a pair of sunnies while out in Beverly Hills on May 25.

High Honors

Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix

Jimmy Fallon takes the stage at Greenwich International Film Festival's Changemaker Gala to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Miranda Family Foundation on May 25.

Press Tour

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater on May 25 in Washington, D.C. 

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Rumer Willis grabs iced coffee from Alfred in L.A. on May 25.

Mother-Daughter Moment

Credit: David Niviere/ABACA/Instarimages.com

Princess Charlene brings daughter Gabriella to the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards at the Opéra Garnier on May 25.

Mental Health Matters

Credit: Gus Philippas

Big Boi performs at Sound Mind Live festival, which brought together musicians and music lovers to build community around mental health, in N.Y.C. on May 21.

Suited Up

Credit: Backgrid

In Atlanta, Xolo Maridueña hits the set of Blue Beetle in full costume on May 25.

Headed to Set

Credit: Marc Vasconellos/Splash News online

Ben Foster shoots scenes for Finestkind in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 24.

Cozy on the Carpet

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky get cozy on the red carpet at the Sydney special screening of Interceptor on May 25.

All That Jazz

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

In London, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out after the singer's intimate show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on May 24.

Let's Ride!

Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

Sam Heughan gives a fist pump at the start of the 11th Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global event that brings together the motorcycle community to raise funds for the Movember charity, on May 22 in London.

Gorgeous in Green

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Danai Gurira poses at the 2022 Public Theater Gala at The Delacorte Theater in N.Y.C. on May 24.

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out after having a dinner date at Nerano restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 24.

Honoring Women in Media

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 24.

Red Carpet Reunion

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Also at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards: Schitt's Creek costars Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy have a sweet reunion on the red carpet.

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA twigs and Matthew Josephs attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show at London's Granary Square on May 24.

Chef in Charge

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Chef Kwame Onwuachi leads host Seth Meyers through a cooking demo on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 24.

Summer Vibes