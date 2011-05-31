Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 31, 2011
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
They've got a need for speed! Newlywed Kellie Pickler holds tight to hubby Kyle Jacobs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the pair watched the Indy 500 on Sunday.
NO SWEAT!
Emma Watson exercises both her mind – that's Chicken Soup for the Soul – and body while on a break from shooting the drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower Sunday in Pittsburgh.
WHAT A 'FEET'
And she's off! Katie Holmes is hot on the heels – literally! – of daughter Suri, 5, during a Memorial Day beach party in Malibu on Monday.
SUNNY SIDE UP!
Also in Malibu: Tori Spelling shows off her baby bump on Monday, while strolling on the beach with kids Liam, 4, and Stella, 3, who got a lift from dad Dean McDermott.
MATCH MAKERS
Tennis, anyone? It's a love match for Tony Parker and Bradley Cooper, who share a laugh at the 2011 French Open tennis tournament Sunday in Paris.
KEEPING HER COOL
It may not be sweater weather but Ashley Olsen beats the heat – and stays hydrated – Saturday in New York City.
GAME FACE
The ever stylish Pippa Middleton enjoys the company of friends and the summer weather while sitting courtside during a match at the French Open in Paris on Sunday.
PARK AND RIDE
Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett enjoy Memorial Day weekend by taking their son Hank Jr., 1½, on an outing in Los Angeles.
FARM FRESH
Though Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce earlier this year, she continues to enjoy family time with Pete Wentz and their son Bronx, 2, at a Los Angeles farmers' market on Sunday.
MAN IN BLACK
Robert Pattinson stays in character on the set of Cosmopolis, his new film based on the novel by Don DeLillo, in Toronto on Sunday.
READY TO RIDE
She's a motor mama-to-be! A beaming Pink steps out of a classic ride while out for lunch with husband Carey Hart in Malibu on Saturday.
Winning Soccer Mom
It was a Pregnant Mom in Black look for Victoria Beckham as she attended her son Romeo's game in Los Angeles on Saturday.
GOOD BUY
Think she's stocking up on summer essentials? Budding fashionista Pippa Middleton shows off her savvy sense of style after a successful shopping trip to French retailer Maje in London's Chelsea neighborhood on Friday.
PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT
Kris Humphries (who is apparently dating ) shows off main squeeze, Kim Kardashian at the Amber Fashion Show in Monte Carlo on Friday, where the two are celebrating their impending nuptials.
BLUE STEEL
He's a man on a mission! A demin-clad Jake Gyllenhaal stays buttoned-up during an errand run Friday in Studio City, Calif.
SPRING FORWARD
Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban leave daughters Sunday Rose, 2, and Faith Margaret, 5 months, at home, enjoying a balmy New York Friday à deux.
SNEAKING IT IN
Talk about gymspiration! A fit and toned Gisele Bündchen shows off the fruits of her labor after a rigorous Friday workout in Beverly Hills.
NICE SHOT
Newlyweds LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian share some shooters aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Thursday, where the twosome are celebrating Memorial Day in style.
STAR SALUTE
A-ten-hot! Rihanna playfully pays her respects to fleet week Friday during a performance for the Today show's concert series at New York's Rockefeller Center.
UP IN THE AIR
The X-Factor's Paula Abdul reaches new heights Friday while performing at the grand opening of Universal Studios Singapore.
SITTING PRETTY
A beaming Paris Hilton is tickled pink and happy to talk about her new reality show, The World According to Paris, Friday on FOX 11's Good Day LA.