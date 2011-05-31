Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 31, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

They've got a need for speed! Newlywed Kellie Pickler holds tight to hubby Kyle Jacobs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the pair watched the Indy 500 on Sunday.

NO SWEAT!

Credit: Ramey

Emma Watson exercises both her mind – that's Chicken Soup for the Soul – and body while on a break from shooting the drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower Sunday in Pittsburgh.

WHAT A 'FEET'

Credit: Flynet

And she's off! Katie Holmes is hot on the heels – literally! – of daughter Suri, 5, during a Memorial Day beach party in Malibu on Monday.

SUNNY SIDE UP!

Credit: Ramey

Also in Malibu: Tori Spelling shows off her baby bump on Monday, while strolling on the beach with kids Liam, 4, and Stella, 3, who got a lift from dad Dean McDermott.

MATCH MAKERS

Credit: ANG/Fame

Tennis, anyone? It's a love match for Tony Parker and Bradley Cooper, who share a laugh at the 2011 French Open tennis tournament Sunday in Paris.

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Freddy Baez/Startraks

It may not be sweater weather but Ashley Olsen beats the heat – and stays hydrated – Saturday in New York City.

GAME FACE

Credit: Christophe Guibbaud/Abaca

The ever stylish Pippa Middleton enjoys the company of friends and the summer weather while sitting courtside during a match at the French Open in Paris on Sunday.

PARK AND RIDE

Credit: Juan Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett enjoy Memorial Day weekend by taking their son Hank Jr., 1½, on an outing in Los Angeles.

FARM FRESH

Credit: Mr Photoman/Splash News Online

Though Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce earlier this year, she continues to enjoy family time with Pete Wentz and their son Bronx, 2, at a Los Angeles farmers' market on Sunday.

MAN IN BLACK

Credit: John White/INF

Robert Pattinson stays in character on the set of Cosmopolis, his new film based on the novel by Don DeLillo, in Toronto on Sunday.

READY TO RIDE

Credit: Fernando Allende/Milton Ventura/Broadimage

She's a motor mama-to-be! A beaming Pink steps out of a classic ride while out for lunch with husband Carey Hart in Malibu on Saturday.

Winning Soccer Mom

Credit: Fame

It was a Pregnant Mom in Black look for Victoria Beckham as she attended her son Romeo's game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

GOOD BUY

Credit: Martin Karius/Splash News Online

Think she's stocking up on summer essentials? Budding fashionista Pippa Middleton shows off her savvy sense of style after a successful shopping trip to French retailer Maje in London's Chelsea neighborhood on Friday.

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty

Kris Humphries (who is apparently dating ) shows off main squeeze, Kim Kardashian at the Amber Fashion Show in Monte Carlo on Friday, where the two are celebrating their impending nuptials.

BLUE STEEL

Credit: Fame

He's a man on a mission! A demin-clad Jake Gyllenhaal stays buttoned-up during an errand run Friday in Studio City, Calif.

SPRING FORWARD

Credit: X17

Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban leave daughters Sunday Rose, 2, and Faith Margaret, 5 months, at home, enjoying a balmy New York Friday à deux.

SNEAKING IT IN

Credit: Denis Castro/Beverly News

Talk about gymspiration! A fit and toned Gisele Bündchen shows off the fruits of her labor after a rigorous Friday workout in Beverly Hills.

NICE SHOT

Credit: GSI Media

Newlyweds LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian share some shooters aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Thursday, where the twosome are celebrating Memorial Day in style.

STAR SALUTE

Credit: Jennifer Mitchell/Splash News Online

A-ten-hot! Rihanna playfully pays her respects to fleet week Friday during a performance for the Today show's concert series at New York's Rockefeller Center.

UP IN THE AIR

Credit: Wong Maye-E/AP

The X-Factor's Paula Abdul reaches new heights Friday while performing at the grand opening of Universal Studios Singapore.

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Michael Williams/Startraks

A beaming Paris Hilton is tickled pink and happy to talk about her new reality show, The World According to Paris, Friday on FOX 11's Good Day LA.

By People Staff