Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Benedict Wong and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Marvel 'Madness'
Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.
Star Power
Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.
Special Surprise
Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.
Life of the Party
Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.
Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.
Costume Check
Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.
Set Sighting
Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.
Out of This World
In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.
Birthday Girl
Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.
Puppy Love
Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Family Time
In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.
On the Green
Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.
On Air
Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.
Disney Darlings
Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.
City Date
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Funny Friends
Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.
Brunch Bunch
Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.
Broadway Bites
A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Sunday Funday
In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.
Met Madness
Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Girl Power
Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.
Center Stage
Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Music Matters
Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.
Elementary, My Dear
Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
Made in Midtown
Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Take the Plunge
Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
They Do
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Crossover Episode
Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.
Queen Gayle
Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Shields Up
Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Everything, Everywhere
Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.
Super Strength
Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.
Rest in Peace
Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.
Art Appreciation
Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.
For a Good Cause
Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth.
Fashion Fans
Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.
Festival Fun
In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.
Family Affair
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.
Hi Times
Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.
Curtain Call
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.
All American
Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.
Sister Act
Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C.
Purple Reign
Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell.
Fashion Flashback
Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood.
Shorts Story
Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.
Lip Service
Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Switch It Up
Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.
Lots of Love
Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the I Love That for You premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.
Holy Guacamole
Antoni Porowski shows off his guacktail creation for Avocados From Mexico in N.Y.C. on April 27.
'Today' with Viola
Viola Davis gets interviewed by Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on April 28.
Suited Up
Daniel Craig hits the pink carpet for Macbeth on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Longacre Theatre on April 28.
The 'Today' Crew in Costume
Today show hosts pose alongside actors at the Audible Theater and the Today Show Present: Murder in Studio One on April 27 in N.Y.C.
'Crush' on You
The cast of Crush attends the Hulu original film's L.A. premiere on April 27.
Caught on Camera
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of Mr. Saturday Night in N.Y.C. on April 27.
Theater Buffs
Also at opening night of Mr. Saturday Night: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.
Peace and Love
In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and new mom Allison Williams hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.
City Nights
The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.
Sour Power
A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour.
Inside Scoop
Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about Jurassic World Dominion on April 27 in Las Vegas.
Welcome to Flavortown
Guy Fieri talks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Tournament of Champions at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.
Power Couple
In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27.
Chit Chat
Elisabeth Moss stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 26.
A New York City Center Encores! Production
Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote Into the Woods during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.
Back to Back
David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.
Freeze Frame
Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.
Pet Project
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month.
In the Big Apple
In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.