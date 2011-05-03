Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 3, 2011

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Isabella Conway/Broadimage

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars survivor Kendra Wilkinson has a close encounter with Cheryl Burke at the pro's birthday party at BoHo Restaurant after the show's Monday-night taping in L.A.

AND … ACTION!

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

From a wedding dress back to her work attire, newlywed LeAnn Rimes looks like she means business on the Toronto set of her TV movie, Reel Love.

HAT TRICKS

Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Landov

It's game on for Justin Timberlake, who gears up for the NBA's Western Conference semifinals between the L.A. Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in Los Angeles. But despite the star support, the home team narrowly lost, 96-94.

BABY STEPS

Credit: Splash News Online

It's never too early to be a Lakers fan! Mom-to-be January Jones shows off her budding baby bump and sports the team color at Tuesday's game.

BALD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Jake Gyllenhaal keeps a clear head on Monday – his hair shorn for the upcoming film End of Watch – while chatting on the phone Monday in Manhattan.

FAMILY MATTERS

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Jamie Lynn Spears escorts her 2-year-old daughter Maddie and 4-year-old nephew Jayden to a Los Angeles park, where they cheered on Jayden's big brother during a little league game Monday.

TWO STEP

Credit: X17

After sharing the spotlight during last week's DWTS results show – she sang while he danced! – former Idol contestant Pia Toscano keeps close to rumored beau Mark Ballas backstage at Dancing with the Stars.

OH, BROTHER!

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Liam Hemsworth lends some sibling support to brother Chris at Monday's Thor premiere in Hollywood.

SHOW & TELL

Credit: Pacific Coast News

In matching camo getups, Gwen Stefani and son Kingston, who turns 5 on May 26, turn a new leaf in London on Monday.

HELLO, LOVER

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

PEOPLE's Most Beautiful cover girl Jennifer Lopez steps out in her warm weather whites in New York City, where the American Idol judge is in town promoting her new album LOVE?, out May 3.

PARKING & RECREATION

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Rob Lowe plays traffic controller while heading to an appearance on Good Morning America to promote his new tome, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, in N.Y.C. on Monday.

HELLO, 'SON' SHINE!

Credit: Biagi/AKM Images

And baby makes three! A beaming Alanis Morissette is flanked by main men, hubby Mario " Souleye" Treadway and 5-month-old son, Ever Imre, as the trio steps out in Los Angeles on Monday.

SIRIUS BUSINESS

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Taylor Swift is a vision in a polka-dotted smock, leaving the Sirius XM offices in New York on Monday.

SWING INTO ACTION

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

After spending quality time with her hubby, Ellen Pompeo and daughter Stella Luna, 1½, have a swinging good time in New York City on Monday.

CITY BOY

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Fresh off a glam night out, mom-to-be Kate Hudson pounds the New York City pavement with 7-year-old son Ryder on Monday – just days after announcing her engagement to rocker Matthew Bellamy.

