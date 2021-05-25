Ashley Graham Is Pretty in Purple While Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lil Nas X, Tom Brady and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated May 25, 2021 11:41 AM

Pop of Purple

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham looks pretty in purple as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Crowd Pleaser

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty

Lil Nas X greets the crowd during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

City Hang

Credit: THE IMAGE DIRECT

Tom Brady tosses the football around at the park in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid

Taraji P. Henson looks incredible as she arrives for dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Monday.

Get Cookin'

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA/Splash

Price William and Kate Middleton visit the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg on Monday.

River Walk

Credit: LRNYC/Mega

Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison enjoy a walk through N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on Monday.

Solo Stroll

Credit: Diggzy/JP/Splash News Online

The Weeknd sports comfy sweats during his walk through Silver Lake the day after the Billboard Music Awards.

Book Worm

Credit: Joe Giddens/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reads from the Very Hungry Caterpillar during her visit to Coventry Central Library on Tuesday in Coventry, England.

Keeping it Casual

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Victoria Beckham wears a button down and wide-leg jeans while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cruise Control

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike for a ride on Monday in L.A.

Summer Ready

Credit: Splash News Online

Christie Brinkley is seen looking stunning in Sag Harbor, New York on Sunday.

Ready to Go

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio heads to pilates in her workout set on Monday in L.A.

Credit: Courtesy

50 Cent rocks the show at Shrine at Foxwoods for their grand reopening in Mashantucket, Connecticut. 

Cool Couple

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and host Nick Jonas hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

Born to Be

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Lady Gaga celebrates the 10th anniversary of "Born This Way" with a celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday, at which Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath and Lady Gaga declared it "Born This Way Day."

Bling Bling

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her new goodies from XIV Karats Ltd. in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

His Son-shine

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Drake's son Adonis joins the rapper on stage as he receives the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday.

Wanna Bite?

Credit: Madeline Wolf

Jamie Chung, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, surprises New Yorkers with a complimentary food giveaway supporting one of her favorite Chinatown establishments in support of AAPI-owned businesses on Saturday.

Strum-thing New

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Katy Perry gets going on guitar on Sunday night during the American Idol finale in Los Angeles. 

Stick the Landing

Credit: Emilee Chinn/Getty

Simone Biles gives another incredible performance on Saturday at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis. 

A Little Leg

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool while hanging with Ben Affleck (not pictured) in Miami over the weekend.

Basketball Is Back

Credit: MICHAEL SIMON/startraksphoto.com

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan score front-row seats at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Playoffs game in New York City on Sunday night. 

The Fast Lane

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Tom Holland is among the celebrities at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo over the weekend. 

Something to Celebrate

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend gay bar The Abbey's 30th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The Fab Four

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Eurovision's 2021 winners — Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio of Italy's Måneskin— celebrate their success during the song contest's grand final in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday. 

Similar Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were seen wearing color coordinated outfits in New York City.

Mixing Up Fun

To kick off the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, founders of Dos Hombres Mezcal, went to Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach to mix up cocktails for restaurant guests and take photos with fans.

Devilishly Good

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lil Nas X performed "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" during his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest.

Out and About

Credit: NYCPAP/BACKGRID

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole were spotted in New York City during an afternoon stroll.

Flavortown

Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Guy Fieri built a tower of food at the Food Demonstration event during the Grand Tasting at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida.

Miami Vice

Credit: Mega Agency

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka were seen enjoying their getaway near the beach in Miami.

Force of Fun

Credit: Christian Thompson/Getty Images

Lizzo posed with Grogu in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. 

Shopping Date

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts and her friend were spotted spending the day shopping in New York City.

Almost Showtime

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC

 Pink took the stage to rehearse her performance the day before she receives the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award during the broadcast airing on NBC.

American in Paris

Credit: Spread Pictures/SplashNews.com

Lily Collins was spotted on the set of Emily in Paris as she continues to film season 2 for Netflix.

Music Master

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Deadmau5 performed at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Back in the City

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sandra Lee is seen back in N.Y.C. for the first time since moving to the west coast.

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in N.Y.C. on Friday, wearing a Yankees cap, leggings and sneakers.

Pit Stop

Credit: MEGA

Pia Mia stops to fuel up her car on Friday in Brentwood.

Like a Boss

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dany Garcia is all smiles at her GSTQ launch event and screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' In the Heights at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.

Black and White

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Tina Fey gets all dressed up on Thursday night for a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Anything But Blue

Credit: BACKGRID

Newly single Trevor Noah smiles while taking a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Friendly Face

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena gives a peace sign to the cameras on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his series, The Peacemaker.

So Smooth

Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

The guys of BTS celebrate the release of their new summery single, "Butter," at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.

Miami Nice

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart has her own hype man on Thursday night at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival 20th anniversary celebration at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

Guitar Hero

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Blake Shelton performs at the iHeartCountry release party for his new album Body Language at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Thursday.

In It to Win It

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

John Krasinski and Stephen Colbert get down to business with an arm wrestling session on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.

No Sweat

Credit: MEGA

Rooney Mara keeps it casual while out in L.A. on Thursday.

On the Green

Credit: The Image Direct

Bruce Willis plays a round of golf with friends in Maui on Wednesday.

Lovely Stroll

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts carries a big bouquet of flowers while out with her dog on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Longtime Friends

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nas and Fat joe catch up at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday in Bronx Point, N.Y.C.

City Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Birthday Bash

Credit: The Image Direct

Jojo Siwa spends her 18th birthday with her girlfriend and family at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

Fun on Set

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak are seen goofing off while filming Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Ooh La La

Credit: BACKGRID

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo share a laugh in the rain while filming a scene for Emily in Paris on Wednesday in Paris. 

‘Quiet,’ Please

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty

John Krasinski poses at the Miami screening of his movie A Quiet Place Part II at the AMC Sunset Place on Wednesday. 

Old Friends

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Andy Cohen reunites with his pup Wacha for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Lunch Date

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi grab lunch at Chiswick restaurant outside of Sydney on Thursday. 