Ashley Graham Is Pretty in Purple While Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lil Nas X, Tom Brady and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Pop of Purple
Ashley Graham looks pretty in purple as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Crowd Pleaser
Lil Nas X greets the crowd during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
City Hang
Tom Brady tosses the football around at the park in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Fierce Fashion
Taraji P. Henson looks incredible as she arrives for dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Monday.
Get Cookin'
Price William and Kate Middleton visit the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg on Monday.
River Walk
Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison enjoy a walk through N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on Monday.
Solo Stroll
The Weeknd sports comfy sweats during his walk through Silver Lake the day after the Billboard Music Awards.
Book Worm
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reads from the Very Hungry Caterpillar during her visit to Coventry Central Library on Tuesday in Coventry, England.
Keeping it Casual
Victoria Beckham wears a button down and wide-leg jeans while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Cruise Control
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his bike for a ride on Monday in L.A.
Summer Ready
Christie Brinkley is seen looking stunning in Sag Harbor, New York on Sunday.
Ready to Go
Alessandra Ambrosio heads to pilates in her workout set on Monday in L.A.
50 Cent rocks the show at Shrine at Foxwoods for their grand reopening in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Cool Couple
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and host Nick Jonas hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Born to Be
Lady Gaga celebrates the 10th anniversary of "Born This Way" with a celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday, at which Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath and Lady Gaga declared it "Born This Way Day."
Bling Bling
Jennifer Hudson shows off her new goodies from XIV Karats Ltd. in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
His Son-shine
Drake's son Adonis joins the rapper on stage as he receives the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Wanna Bite?
Jamie Chung, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, surprises New Yorkers with a complimentary food giveaway supporting one of her favorite Chinatown establishments in support of AAPI-owned businesses on Saturday.
Strum-thing New
Katy Perry gets going on guitar on Sunday night during the American Idol finale in Los Angeles.
Stick the Landing
Simone Biles gives another incredible performance on Saturday at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis.
A Little Leg
Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool while hanging with Ben Affleck (not pictured) in Miami over the weekend.
Basketball Is Back
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan score front-row seats at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Playoffs game in New York City on Sunday night.
The Fast Lane
Tom Holland is among the celebrities at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo over the weekend.
Something to Celebrate
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend gay bar The Abbey's 30th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood on Sunday.
The Fab Four
Eurovision's 2021 winners — Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio of Italy's Måneskin— celebrate their success during the song contest's grand final in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday.
Similar Style
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were seen wearing color coordinated outfits in New York City.
Mixing Up Fun
To kick off the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, founders of Dos Hombres Mezcal, went to Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach to mix up cocktails for restaurant guests and take photos with fans.
Devilishly Good
Lil Nas X performed "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" during his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest.
Out and About
Willow Smith and Tyler Cole were spotted in New York City during an afternoon stroll.
Flavortown
Guy Fieri built a tower of food at the Food Demonstration event during the Grand Tasting at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida.
Miami Vice
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka were seen enjoying their getaway near the beach in Miami.
Force of Fun
Lizzo posed with Grogu in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Shopping Date
Naomi Watts and her friend were spotted spending the day shopping in New York City.
Almost Showtime
Pink took the stage to rehearse her performance the day before she receives the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award during the broadcast airing on NBC.
American in Paris
Lily Collins was spotted on the set of Emily in Paris as she continues to film season 2 for Netflix.
Music Master
Deadmau5 performed at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Back in the City
Sandra Lee is seen back in N.Y.C. for the first time since moving to the west coast.
Comfy Casual
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in N.Y.C. on Friday, wearing a Yankees cap, leggings and sneakers.
Pit Stop
Pia Mia stops to fuel up her car on Friday in Brentwood.
Like a Boss
Dany Garcia is all smiles at her GSTQ launch event and screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' In the Heights at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.
Black and White
Tina Fey gets all dressed up on Thursday night for a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Anything But Blue
Newly single Trevor Noah smiles while taking a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Friendly Face
John Cena gives a peace sign to the cameras on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his series, The Peacemaker.
So Smooth
The guys of BTS celebrate the release of their new summery single, "Butter," at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.
Miami Nice
Martha Stewart has her own hype man on Thursday night at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival 20th anniversary celebration at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.
Guitar Hero
Blake Shelton performs at the iHeartCountry release party for his new album Body Language at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Thursday.
In It to Win It
John Krasinski and Stephen Colbert get down to business with an arm wrestling session on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.
No Sweat
Rooney Mara keeps it casual while out in L.A. on Thursday.
On the Green
Bruce Willis plays a round of golf with friends in Maui on Wednesday.
Lovely Stroll
Naomi Watts carries a big bouquet of flowers while out with her dog on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Longtime Friends
Nas and Fat joe catch up at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday in Bronx Point, N.Y.C.
City Date
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Birthday Bash
Jojo Siwa spends her 18th birthday with her girlfriend and family at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.
Fun on Set
Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak are seen goofing off while filming Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ooh La La
Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo share a laugh in the rain while filming a scene for Emily in Paris on Wednesday in Paris.
‘Quiet,’ Please
John Krasinski poses at the Miami screening of his movie A Quiet Place Part II at the AMC Sunset Place on Wednesday.
Old Friends
Andy Cohen reunites with his pup Wacha for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Lunch Date
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi grab lunch at Chiswick restaurant outside of Sydney on Thursday.