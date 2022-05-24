Jon Hamm and Girlfriend Anna Osceola Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Kelly Clarkson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Date Night
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola hit the red carpet at opening night of the new Sarah Silverman Musical Bedwetter in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Family Fun
Kelly Clarkson has a blast with daughter River and son Remy at the new LEGOLAND New York Resort family theme park in Goshen, New York.
'World' Tour
Costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion on May 23.
Walking on Sunshine
A stylish Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in great spirits as she walks through N.Y.C. on May 23.
Cue the Fireworks
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer wave to fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 23 at Osanbashi Yokohama.
Snack Time
Tom Holland shows off his tasty fish and chips while on the set of The Crowed Room on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Top of the Morning
Jennifer Connelly waves hello outside of Good Morning America on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Power Partnership
Gigi Hadid heads to the launch event for her bikini line with Frankies Bikinis in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Airport Attire
Diane Kruger wears a summery dress and sunnies upon arriving at the Nice Airport in France, ahead of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24.
Panel Talk
Variety's Cynthia Littleton and Food Network's Bobby Flay take the stage at the Beat Bobby Flay Emmy FYC event on May 23 in L.A.
Gala Glam
Ariana DeBose goes glam at the 2022 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at N.Y.C.'s Chelsea Industrial on May 23.
Late Night Chat
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 23 in N.Y.C.
Darling Duo
Grace VanderWaal and Judy Greer attend the Hollywood Stargirl premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 23.
Get It Poppin'
Rachel Brosnahan captures a leg-popping moment during her visit to the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Bombshell in Blue
Emmy Rossum looks stunning in blue as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on May 23.
Leading Lady
Dakota Johnson suits up for the Global Citizen NOW Summit at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Retail Run
Julianna Margulies shops in N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood on May 23.
Courtside Date
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on May 20.
Football Fans
Ryan Reynolds, owner of Wrexham FC, waves to fans as he enjoys the Wrexham versus Bromley game at the FA Trophy final with David Beckham and wife Blake Lively in London on May 22.
Feeling 'Gold'en
In L.A., Henry Golding and wife Liv attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala on May 21 at Vibiana.
Preview Party
Vince Gilligan and Marlee Matlin pose for a photo at Sony Pictures Television's annual L.A. Screenings event in Culver City, California on May 22.
Running Errands
On May 20, Bella Hadid picks up a fun bouquet of balloons while out in N.Y.C.
Leaders Unite
Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, Pharrell Williams and Eva Longoria attend VeeCon 2022 on May 21 in Minneapolis.
Pulled Apart
John Stamos gets playfully pulled into different directions by Dr. Kristen Paglia and son Billy at the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A. on May 21.
Going 'Global'
Aloe Blacc performs his hits onstage at Global Citizen Prize on May 22 in N.Y.C.
No New Friends
Also at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A.: New Girl costars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson reunite on the red carpet.
Wall Street Runway
Megan Thee Stallion greets fans as she arrives at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22.
All Smiles
Joshua Jackson snaps a selfie with Christian Slater at the NBCU FYC House Dr. Death carpet on May 22 in L.A.
On the Mic
Katharine McPhee sings the National Anthem during Preakness 147 at the Pimlico Race Course on May 21 in Baltimore.
All That Glitters
Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan pose together at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana in L.A. on May 21.
All Eyes on Her
Marion Cotillard is caught in a sea of photographers at the Brother And Sister (Frere Et Soeur) photocall during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.
Toasting Good
Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston raise a glass or two using their mescal brand Dos Hombres at Tao Chicago on May 21.
Peace Out
Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for his new film, Triangle of Sadness, at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22.
3,000 Years Later
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, and Three Thousand Years Of Longing director George Miller pose together at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.
Wild 'N Live
Nick Cannon wears his trademark red hoodie during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20.
Cybill Rights
Cybill Shepherd rocks some cowgirl boots at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in Los Angeles on May 20.
Hilfiger United
Ally Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger, and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger get together at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in L.A. on May 20.
'Wilde' Side
Olivia Wilde sports florals and fluff on May 20 while out in N.Y.C.
In Good Health
Christina Milian speaks onstage during the BlogHer '22 Health event on May 20 in Los Angeles.
Coffee Walk
Carey Mulligan takes her coffee to-go in N.Y.C. on May 20.
Happy to Be 'Hear'
Harry Styles puts on his listening ears as Spotify celebrates the release of his new album Harry's House on May 19 in N.Y.C.
Strum-thing New
Orville Peck keeps things mysterious on May 20 during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Breath of 'Fresh Air'
Tracy Morgan gets all dressed up to host the Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Take It Low
Ciara shows off her incredible dance skills on May 19 as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and the debut of Pay with Change at Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C.
Back at It
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain attend HBO's Scenes from a Marriage screening and conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Fab Four
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are flanked by Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy on May 19 at the Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California.
Tailor Made
Colton Haynes, Rumer Willis and Ally Maki attend the star-studded Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California, on May 19.
One Cute Couple
Also at the Dior show on May 19: newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.
Turn About
Anne Hathaway glows on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time in France.
Lip Service
Miles Teller plants one on wife Keleigh on May 19 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Look of Love
Also at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on May 19, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make their red carpet debut.
He's Top(s)
Tom Cruise hits the runway — er, red carpet — at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.
Party On
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris stick together on May 19 at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere afterparty in London.
Dinner Dates
Gary Dourdan, Eva Longoria and Nicky Jam pause for a picture at the Global Gift Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the JW Marriott in France on May 19.
LBD Love
Emmy Rossum makes an entrance at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Go with the Flow
Noomi Rapace steps out in Cannes, France, on May 20 as the Cannes Film Festival continues.
'Bee' Prepared
Angelina Jolie meets with Munichan Kung, the MJP Foundation's Country Director, at the MJP Foundation headquarters in Cambodia during the latest visit with Guerlain and UNESCO for the Women for Bees Programme.
Toast of the Town
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get all dressed up on May 19 for the Paramount Upfront at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.
Here's Looking at You
Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles gets to the point at the CW Upfront in N.Y.C. on May 19.
Cool Comfort
Suki Waterhouse keeps it casual on May 18 while out in Los Angeles.
Two Thumbs Up
Harry Styles performs on Today in N.Y.C. wearing a neon green, brown and black striped jumpsuit on May 19.
Feelin' Good as Hell
Lizzo shows off her smile while speaking onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Rocking the Carpet
Maisie Williams rocks an edgy red carpet look at the premiere of FX's Pistol in L.A. on May 18.
Curb Appeal
Hailey Bieber takes a stroll in L.A. on May 18.
Phone a Friend
Lana Del Rey wears denim on denim as she runs errands in L.A. on May 18.
Here's The Thing
Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger attend the L.A. FYC Event for The Thing About Pam on May 18 in L.A.
Lots of Leather
Kim Kardashian wears a Balenciaga motorcycle jacket as she heads out for an evening in L.A. on May 16.
Conversations with Friends
Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn of Conversations with Friends pose with pal Phoebe Bridgers at the ELLE Hollywood Rising event in L.A. on May 18.
Opposites Attract
Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 'Cam for a Cause' Inaugural Gala in L.A. on May 18.
Famous Friends
Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres hang out in L.A. while filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 18.