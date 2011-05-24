Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 24, 2011
COOL IT!
In town for a little work and play, a bikini-clad Lindsay Lohan beats the heat with a refreshing dip Monday in Miami.
BABY BLISS
Looks like they had one happy meal! Expectant parents Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied sport matching smiles during a post-dinner stroll through New York City Monday.
AWARD READY
Former stage star Katie Holmes makes a stunning arrival in a floor-length fuchsia frock for the 56th annual Drama Desk Awards – which honors excellence in Broadway, off-Broadway, and non-profit theater – Monday in New York City.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
The Duchess of Cambridge's first official order of business after returning from her honeymoon: sharing a laugh with Michelle Obama, who visited London's Buckingham Palace with President Obama on Monday.
STAND TALL
James Franco, who recently donned a cap and gown for his N.Y.U. graduation, shows his appreciation for the arts on Monday, suiting up for a dinner at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
BEACHY KEEN
One day after he smooched Selena Gomez on TV, Justin Bieber whisked her away to Hawaii, where the couple enjoyed some beach time Monday.
NO SWEAT!
Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn make a couples retreat from yoga class Monday in Calabasas, Calif.
EYE SPY
He's a looker! The Hangover Part II costars Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Bradley Cooper join their director Todd Phillips on Monday for a screening of their movie (out May 26) at Manhattan's Standard Hotel.
OH, DIP!
After upping the style quotient at the Cannes Film Festival, Gwen Stefani reveals her fabulous figure in an L*Space two-piece while taking a dip in the Mediterranean on Monday.
SHOOTING STAR
Keeping her bump strategically hidden, Victoria Beckham steps out with son Brooklyn, 12, to support former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller as the mastermind behind American Idol receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
DRAMA SCHOOLED
Lady Gaga makes her trademark drama-filled entrance Monday, arriving at Late Show with David Letterman to promote her new LP, Born This Way.
TICKLED PINK
Ashley Tisdale shows off her penmanship during an autograph signing session for her HSM spin-off, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.
TEE FOR TWO
Expecting Mad Men star January Jones puts her burgeoning bump on display while walking her pooch in L.A. on Sunday.
ROLLER GIRL
After sunbathing in a bikini, Julianne Hough rolls her way through scenes Monday on the Miami set of Rock of Ages, the movie adaptation of the hit musical.
JOINED AT THE SIP
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman unveil their new ad during Scholastic Parent amp Child magazine's Family of the Year event in Los Angeles on Monday.