01 of 80 All Love Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Gigi Hadid sends some love while walking the red carpet for Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21.

02 of 80 Welcome to New York TheImageDirect.com Taylor Swift returns to the Electric Lady Recording Studio in New York City on May 22 following her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

03 of 80 Warm Embrace MEGA / BACKGRID Renee Zellweger shares a celebratory hug with Ant Anstead after his semi-professional soccer team won a championship game in La Mirada, California on May 21.

04 of 80 Model Behavior LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns at a screening for Club Zero at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

05 of 80 Ruffin' It TheImageDirect.com Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk on May 22 as warm weather sweeps over the Big Apple.

06 of 80 Top of the Morning Raymond Hall/GC Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen looking colorful at Good Morning America in New York City on May 22.

07 of 80 Puppy Love TheImageDirect.com Demi Moore is spotted out and about in New York City with a tiny four-legged friend in tow.

08 of 80 Très Chic Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Sporting oversized shades, Eva Longoria is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

09 of 80 Tip Off! Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Adele sits courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. for game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on May 20.

10 of 80 Sister, Sister Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics Dixie and Charli D'Amelio pose together at the Rookie Premiere wrap party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in Beverly Hills on May 20.

11 of 80 Center Stage Paras Griffin/Getty Images Ashanti takes the stage for An Evening of R&B concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, on May 20.

12 of 80 Shop 'Til You Drop Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Ariana Madix has her hands full with shopping bags as she visits the Steve Madden store in the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. on May 20.

13 of 80 Sweet Duet Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

14 of 80 Stars Align Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo backstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in N.Y.C. during a special edition of "Ham4Ham" performed by the casts of Kimberly Akimbo and Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot on May 19.

15 of 80 For a Good Cause Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Better World Fund for Climate Gala at Carlton Hotel on May 21 during the Cannes Film Festival.

16 of 80 Night of Music Derek Blanks Honoree Missy Elliott poses with Da Brat at the 2023 Black Music Honors in Atlanta on May 19.

17 of 80 Strike a Pose Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Campari Alessandra Ambrosio and Luke Evans pose together during the Campari event at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

18 of 80 Big Smiles Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images Anthony Anderson, Jay Leno and Doris Bowman pose together during a Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge press event in El Segundo, California, on May 20.

19 of 80 Show Time Christian Petersen/Getty Images Wyclef Jean performs during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 21.

20 of 80 All Dressed Up Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos pose with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, during a celebration for the film Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 20.

21 of 80 Pretty in Pink Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20 in Universal City, California.

22 of 80 Shades of Cool Lionel Hahn/Getty Julianne Moore attends the May December photocall at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21 in France.

23 of 80 Rap Queen Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Lil' Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20 in Detroit, Michigan.

24 of 80 Go Grads! Michelle Kim Photography Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement, representing their Alzheimer's organization Hilarity for Charity in California on May 20.

25 of 80 Green Gal PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film Firebrand during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

26 of 80 Rock On Manny Carabel/Getty Travis Barker performs onstage with Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden on May 19 in New York City.

27 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Alberto Tamargo/Getty for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19 in Hollywood, Florida.

28 of 80 Grad Glam Jerod Harris/Getty Angela Bassett gives the keynote at the 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony on May 19 in Orange, California.

29 of 80 Under the Sea Carlos Alvarez/Getty for Disney Javier Bardem attends the premiere of The Little Mermaid at Cine Callao on May 19 in Madrid, Spain.

30 of 80 Came to Slay Mike Coppola/Getty Dua Lipa attends the Omar La Fraise red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19 in France.

31 of 80 Movie Buff Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty A glamorous Natalie Portman wows on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet before watching The Zone of Interest on May 19 in France.

32 of 80 Morning Vibes TheImageDirect.com Angelina Jolie takes a stroll around New York City in neutrals on May 19.

33 of 80 Dynamic Duo TheImageDirect.com Kourtney Kardashian walks through N.Y.C. with her husband, Travis Barker, on May 19.

34 of 80 On the Go SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images Coffee in hand, Ben Affleck bundles up in a sweater and jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on May 19.

35 of 80 Seaside Stunner AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the ocean air on the French Rivera during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

36 of 80 Hand in Hand BLW Clips / BACKGRID Wearing matching Star Trek merch, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn rally in support of the Writers Guild of America strike at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 19.

37 of 80 Staring Contest Jason Mendez/Getty In anticipation of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game launch, David Harbour and drag performer Gottmik attend an IV-Course dinner experience on May 17 in N.Y.C.

38 of 80 Girl Power Yvonne TNT/BFA Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis and Andrea Bucko strike a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Curtis' directorial debut, On Our Way, at the Village East and Sebring Revolution on May 18.

39 of 80 Cover Girl Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Sports Illustrated cover star Martha Stewart holds her magazine at an N.Y.C. launch party for the Swimsuit Issue on May 18.

40 of 80 Angelic Form Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation Jennifer Garner wows in white on May 18 at the Rockout Knockout Cancer Event she hosted with Elyse Walker at the Charter Oak in St. Helena, California. The event raised nearly $1 million for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and early cancer detection research.

41 of 80 Much to Celebrate David Livingston/Getty Images Mel Brooks looks happy to hang out in Beverly Hills for the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 18.

42 of 80 Nailed It Gotham/FilmMagic Megan Fox smiles upon arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event on May 18.

43 of 80 What an Honor Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux celebrates Harrison Ford as he receives an honorary Palme D'Or award from the annual French event on May 18.

44 of 80 Super Sweet Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock Stephen Dorff sips an all-out milkshake at the Nashville grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on May 17.

45 of 80 Red Carpet Couple Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Teresa Giudice wears head-to-tie green on a night out with her husband, Luis Ruelas, at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party on May 18 in Los Angeles.

46 of 80 Stars Off Stage Bruce Glikas/WireImage On May 18, Hillary Clinton hangs out backstage at the Broadway production of Parade with its stars Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt.

47 of 80 Dining Out The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Kate Hudson rocks a sleek black look while grabbing dinner with a friend at Italian L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on May 17.

48 of 80 King's Offering Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty David Beckham offers King Charles a jar of his own home-produced honey during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London on May 18.

49 of 80 Supportive Buds John Salangsang/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and LL Cool J support their longtime friend, Ludacris, as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 18.

50 of 80 Peace & Love Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Queen Latifah is all smiles while attending Ludacris' star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18.

51 of 80 Classic Beauty Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while at the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

52 of 80 Super Posh TheImageDirect.com Victoria Beckham looks oh-so-posh while leaving a hotel in New York City on May 18.

53 of 80 French Kiss LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Supermodel Adriana Lima and her partner Andre Lemmers share a big kiss as they arrive for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

54 of 80 In Motion SplashNews.com Singer Ellie Goulding is super chic as she dashes into BBC Radio 1 in London in May 18.

55 of 80 The Beginning Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are pictured looking stern and serious while filming scenes for the highly anticipated film, It Ends with Us, in N.Y.C. on May 18.

56 of 80 Wave Hello Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ariana Madix waves to bystanders as she arrives to the Today show in New York City May 18.

57 of 80 In Her Bag Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store in Los Angeles on May 17.

58 of 80 Royal Emerald Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images Kate Middleton wraps a visit to the Anna Freud Centre — a children's mental health research, training and treatment center — in London on May 18.

59 of 80 When in Cannes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Michael Douglas addresses the audience during the Rendezvous with Michael Douglas event at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

60 of 80 Doing Good Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Gabby Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords' 10 Years of Courage L.A. event against gun violence at The Wallis in Los Angeles on May 17.

61 of 80 Animal Love Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com Edie Falco, Nicky Hilton and Kristen Johnston pause with a furry friend while at the Animal Haven Annual Gala in New York City on May 17.

62 of 80 Morning, Sunshine Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Patricia Arquette poses with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today show in New York City on May 17.

63 of 80 Throwing It Back Michaelah Reynolds Rita Moreno is pictured with Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway on May 17. The legendary actress originated the role of Iris in the original Broadway production in 1964.

64 of 80 Taylor Squared Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, pose for a quick pic while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 17.

65 of 80 Taking the Stage Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at the David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on May 17.

66 of 80 In Character T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily, on May 18.

67 of 80 Très Chic PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film Monster.

68 of 80 Good Pals Jamie McCarthy/Getty Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

69 of 80 Winner's Circle James Hartley Hoda Kotb poses with her Webby Award during the award ceremony in N.Y.C. on May 15.

70 of 80 En Route Cobra Team / BACKGRID Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted at the Marco Polo Airport along with the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on May 17.

71 of 80 Royal Encounter Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles greets the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell while hosting the winners of the Prince's Trust awards as well as celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

72 of 80 Style Points Jacopo Raule/GC Images Kat Graham steps out during the Cannes Film Festival at Hôtel Martinez in France on May 17.

73 of 80 Saying Hello Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in an orange pantsuit, Sigourney Weaver arrives at The View in New York City on May 17.

74 of 80 Flower Power TheImageDirect.com Melissa McCarthy is spotted in London dressed in a floral dress paired with yellow heels on May 17.

75 of 80 Date Night Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay make it a date at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in N.Y.C. on May 16.

76 of 80 Sweet Surprise Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld surprises students at an event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Doral Academy JAM Middle School in Doral, Florida, on May 16.

77 of 80 Fit for a Queen Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix India Amarteifio attends An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Netflix's FYSEE in Los Angeles on May 16.

78 of 80 Hats Off Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images John C. Reilly strikes a pose during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 at Palais des Festivals.

79 of 80 Triple Threat Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya stun at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, on May 16.