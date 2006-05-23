Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 23, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Dale Wilcox/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston gets up close and personal with fans Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Break-Up. But the actress was more reserved when it came to boyfriend and costar Vince Vaughn – the private couple kept their distance from each other until they entered the theater.

SALES TEAM

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Paula Abdul enlists the help of a fuzzy friend to help sell her new jewelry collection Monday on QVC in Hollywood. This may be the American Idol judge's busiest week yet – her show's next winner (Katharine? Taylor?) will be crowned Wednesday.

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: Jon Soohoo/WireImage

A scruffy Ashton Kutcher watches as the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Anaheim Angels 7-0 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

TALL ORDER

Credit: X17

Rachel Bilson gets even with O.C. costar and real-life beau Adam Brody by stepping up for a face-to-face smooch Sunday during a visit to San Diego.

CARRIED AWAY

Credit: Turgeon/Rocke/INFGoff

Fashion photographer and pal David LaChappelle gives a leg up to Pamela Anderson as the two have a night on the town Friday in New York City.

WHISTLING DIXIE

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI

The outspoken Dixie Chicks – Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire – make a stop at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York on Monday to perform a song from their new album, Taking the Long Way.

HANDS ON

Credit: Fame Pictures

Newlyweds Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive in Los Angeles Saturday from their honeymoon in Fiji. Rumors have been swirling that the couple – who tied the knot on the South Pacific island on May 7 – are expecting a baby.

GOOD SPORTS

Credit: Jasper Juinen/AP

Teri Hatcher and Cuba Gooding Jr. make a striking duo at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Barcelona on Monday. The pair cohosted the event, which honors outstanding athletic achievements.

HORIZONTAL VIEW

Credit: DP/AAD/Starmax

Avril Lavigne shows her stripes at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her movie Over the Hedge. The singer (who admits she's "afraid I'm going to fall" when she wears heels) makes her acting debut as a possum in the animated film.

FLAG BEARER

Credit: Tim Grant/WireImage

Naomi Watts takes to the streets of Manhattan Sunday for a good cause: the New York City AIDS Walk. The King Kong actress marched on behalf of the United Nations, for which she is a special HIV/AIDS envoy.

CAPPED OFF

Credit: BAuer-Griffin

Yankee fan Renée Zellweger takes a stroll through Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. The actress has been shooting her upcoming Beatrix Potter biopic in England.

WATER BABE

Credit: INFGOFF

Kirsten Dunst takes a careful dip in Cap d'Antibes, France, on Monday. Dunst has been doing the Cannes circuit for her Sofia Coppola-directed film Marie-Antoinette.

CAMO GAL

Credit: X17

Heather Locklear enjoys the sunny Calabasas, Calif., weather on Sunday. The actress is "staying busy," a pal tells PEOPLE. She recently taped the TV pilot Women of a Certain Age.

