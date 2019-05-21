Jon Hamm Visits Jimmy Kimmel Live, Plus Cardi B, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Good to Go
Jon Hamm gives two thumbs up to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his role in Amazon’s new mini-series Good Omens on Monday in L.A.
Barefoot Bardi
Cardi B takes off her heeled boots during her performance at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama on Sunday.
Hope Floats
Michelle Rodriguez and a pal kick back on a yacht in Cannes, France, on Monday.
Pattern Makers
Katie Holmes brings her mother Kathleen as her date to the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Traffic Stoppers
Will Smith gets into character as Genie and dances through a crosswalk alongside host James Corden, dressed as Aladdin’s monkey Abu, while filming a musical segment of The Late Late Show on Monday in Los Angeles.
Daddy's Darlings
David Burtka poses with daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott at the opening night celebration for the immersive theatrical experience Pip’s Island, benefitting the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, on Monday in N.Y.C.
Hair for Days
Vivica Fox shows of her extra-long ponytail at the Lifetime Summer Luau 2019 at the W Los Angeles on Monday.
Pup Patrol
Emily Ratajkowski cuddles up to her new puppy on her walk home from lunch in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Good Greet
Stellene Volandes and Debra Messing greet fans at the 92nd Street Y Gala on Monday night in N.Y.C.
See and Be Seen
Ethan Herisse, Asante Blackk, Joshua Jackson, Marquis Rodriguez and Caleel Harris attend the world premiere of Netflix’s When They See Us on Monday in N.Y.C.
Book Smarts
Common signs copies of his new book Let Love Have the Last Word during a chat with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at The Gathering Spot in Georgia on Monday.
Short Story
Chrissy Teigen thinks pink on Monday night during an event to help Pepsi kick off #summergram in N.Y.C.
Girl Talk
Jennifer Garner and Molly Sims chat with a pal as they go for walk in L.A. on Monday.
Commanding Performance
Rachel Bloom speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Obie Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.
Pets Paraphernalia
The Secret Life of Pets 2 costars Bobby Moynihan, Lake Bell, Jenny Slate, Patton Oswalt and Eric Stonestreet sign posters at a cast event at FAO Schwarz on Monday in N.Y.C.
Color Pop
Kyra Sedgwick rocks a bright blue cross-body bag while out and about in New York City on Monday.
Lucky Man
Taron Egerton gives his mom a smooch while hitting the red carpet with girlfriend Emily Thomas at the premiere of Rocketman on Monday in London.
Tiny Tux
Eva Longoria brings husband José Bastón and their son Santiago as her dates to The Global Gift Initiative event during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday.
Good Goop
Olivia Wilde, Taraji P. Henson, goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Busy Philipps get together at the In goop Health Summit Los Angeles 2019 at Rolling Greens Nursery on Saturday.
Smell the Roses
Jenny McCarthy marks National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month with Amazon’s Treasure Truck at The Puffs Magic Garden at Chicago’s Navy Pier on Saturday.
Cute Couple
Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise cozy up at a Gala Screening of Late Night at Picturehouse Central in London on Monday.
Back to Work
On Monday, Michael Gandolfini arrives to the set of The Many Saints of Newark in Ridgewood, New York.
Elegant Elle
Elle Fanning attends the Official Trophee Chopard Dinner photo call during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.
On the 'Dot'
Millie Bobby Brown wears a chic polka-dotted gown as she shows fans some love at the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters at TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday in Hollywood.
Kidding Around
John Stamos beams with wife Caitlin McHugh and son Billy at the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids’ Art Museum Project) 2019 on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Afternoon Outing
Also at the Hammer Museum: Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara.
Talk Show Tea
Reese Witherspoon opens up about motherhood and season 2 of Big Little Lies on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in L.A.
Royal Rendezvous
Kate Middleton meets with children during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday.
Funny Friends
Costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin crack each other up at the Netflix FYSEE Grace and Frankie ATAS Official Red Carpet and Panel at Raleigh Studios on Saturday in L.A.
Child at Heart
Gwen Stefani stops for a pic with Snoopy during a trip to the Calico River Rapids in California on Sunday.
Iced Out
Meek Mill shows off his chains at DJ Khaled’s SNL afterparty dinner at TAO Downtown on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Eat Up!
Smokey Robinson and Cameron Diaz smile together at EEEEEatscon 2019 at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.
Think Pink
Helen Mirren debuts a new pink ‘do at the premiere of The Best Years of a Life at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.
A Different Throne
Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt hold hands at the opening night party for Red Bull Theater’s all-female production of Macbeth at Houston Hall on Sunday in New York City.
Dr. Bassett to You
Angela Bassett flashes a peace sign beside President of Morehouse College David A. Thomas before receiving an honorary doctorate at the college’s 135th Commencement on Sunday in Atlanta.
Black Carpet Glam
Costars Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd hug at the American Horror Story: Apocalypse FYC event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Saturday.
Big Moment
Rita Moreno attends the 17th annual Peabody Awards, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday in N.Y.C., where she became the first-ever Latin recipient of the Peabody Career Award.
Hollywood Heavyweights
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attend the American Icon Awards gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Sunday.
Good Jeans
Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin celebrate Levi’s 501 Day in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Sucker for You
Nick Jonas makes sure wife Priyanka Chopra’s Georges Hobeika gown is camera-ready for the red carpet of The Best Years of a Life screening in Cannes on Saturday.
Magical Friends
Vanessa Hudgens celebrates the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Saturday with Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse.
Men in Black
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe hang together at the Vanity Fair and Chopard party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
Oui Oui!
Andie MacDowell is all smiles in a flowy white gown during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday.
Gonna Ride 'til They Can't No More
Noah Cyrus joins Lil Nas X at the “Old Town Road” music video premiere party sponsored by Wingstop in West Hollywood on Friday.
She Totally 'Cannes'
Eva Longoria continues her Cannes Film Festival style parade, this time in her BFF Victoria Beckham’s ensemble for the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Friday.
Now Pose!
Antonio Banderas shows off his moves at the photo call for Pain And Glory during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday.
Nasty Boy
Janet Jackson kicks off her Metamorphosis residency with a bang at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Friday night.
On Her Way
Elle Fanning has a Cinderella moment on Friday as she makes her way into the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Heads Together
Also at the Chopard party in Cannes, a dressed-to-the-nines Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
For the Glory
Meanwhile in Cannes, Penelope Cruz, director Pedro Almodovar and Antonio Banderas hit the red carpet at the screening of Pain and Glory.
Red Dress, Red Carpet
Also at the premiere: Bella Hadid, in a cutout dress that matches the red carpet.
Mic Check
Michael K. Williams visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Bird's Eye View
Thomas Rhett heads to the top of the Space Needle in Seattle on Thursday for an Amazon Music listening session of his new album, Center Point Road, for 100 lucky fans.
Shop to It
Ireland Baldwin steps out for a Friday shopping trip in L.A.
Good Eats
Marcus Samuelsson, Mashama Bailey, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Emma Bengtsson, Hassan Gibrin and Herb Karlitz kick off Harlem Eat Up at the Luminary Award dinner at Ginny’s Supper Club in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Babes in Blue
Costars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling attend a photo call for their upcoming film Late Night at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday.
Out with a Bang
Big Bang Theory cast members Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons snap a selfie with host Stephen Colbert and discuss the long-running show’s series finale on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Delightful Duet
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson perform at the Cinémoi Stars United for Good Haute Couture gala at La Plage 45 on Thursday in Cannes, France.
Woman of the Hour
Julia Roberts and Finneas O’Connell honor Billie Eilish at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday.
Sweet Surprise
Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi meet unsuspecting fans at an opening night screening of their new film The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sophisticated Style
Renée Zellweger strikes a pose at Netflix’s What/If special screening on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Pretty in Pink
Jessie James Decker rocks out at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday.
Curtain Call
Actor-turned-playwright Jesse Eisenberg poses with Susan Sarandon, who stars in his play Happy Talk, during opening night at Social Drink and Food Club Terrace on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Fab Five
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attend the #NetflixFYSee Queer Eye panel and reception at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Great Guest
Fellow talk-show host Trevor Noah waves hello to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.