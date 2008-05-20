Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 20, 2008
SHINY, HAPPY PEOPLE
From a photo call to a red carpet premiere, Angelina Jolie changes up her look (but still looks glam – it doesn't hurt that Brad Pitt's by her side!) while premiering her second festival film, Changeling, at Cannes. Days earlier, the actress unveiled the animated comedy Kung Fu Panda, at the International Film Festival.
SIGN LANGUAGE
She comes in peace! Fergie shows her love for the crowd following a colorful performance of her hit single "Clumsy" Tuesday on the Today show in New York.
A WOMAN'S WORK
After spending time with new flame John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston returns to work on the set of Marley amp Me Monday in Philadelphia, where she recently enjoyed a dinner out with friends.
UNDER COVER
Usher shields his son, 5-month-old Usher Raymond V, from the rain during a break from shooting a promo for the upcoming MTV Movie Awards, which airs June 1.
MEET & GREET
A glamorous – and newly single – Liv Tyler delights fans on her way in to a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman Monday at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.
WORKING MOM
Denise Richards talks up her E! reality show, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, Monday during an appearance on Larry King Live at the CNN studio in Los Angeles. Richards told King why she wanted to do the show, explaining, "I'm a single mom that needs to support my kids, and it was an opportunity to work at home."
A DOG'S LIFE
Paula Abdul totes along her Chihuahua for a shopping trip to a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Monday. Then it’s back to the judges' table Tuesday to watch David Cook and David Archuleta battle it out on the first night of American Idol's finale.
PERFECT HARMONY
Is this a match made in pop-star heaven? Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day steps out for dinner Monday with Jesse McCartney at New York City's Waverly Inn, the same restaurant where Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer dined last week.
CROSSOVER APPEAL
Leona Lewis puts on a happy face at the 2008 NewNowNext Awards – honoring gay and lesbian favorites in pop culture – Monday at the MTV Studios in New York. At the ceremony, which airs June 7 on LOGO, the British pop star was nominated for The Kylie Award: Next International Crossover.
SHOP TIL THEY DROP
Halle Berry and boyfriend Gabriel Aubry definitely take shopping seriously as they step out Monday in Los Angeles. Last week, engagement rumors swirled when the new mom (whose daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry turned 2 months old on May 16) was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.
SNAP TO IT
Gwyneth Paltrow (in Chanel) is the calm in the middle of a frenzied paparazzi storm Monday at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Two Lovers, which also stars Joaquin Phoenix.
SMELL OF SUCCESS
Isn't she lovely? Sarah Jessica Parker happily holds court at a promotional event for her fragrances Covet and Lovely at a Sephora store in Paris on Monday. The actress and her Sex and the City costars will hit the big screen when the movie opens in the U.S. on May 30.
OFF THE RACK
After skipping Audrina Patridge's birthday bash in Vegas, Lauren Conrad has her hands full, picking up a bundle of clothes in Los Angeles on Monday.
THE LONG STRETCH
Chew on this! Kristen Bell stretches out during a break from filming her latest movie, When in Rome, shooting Monday in New York City.
THE HUSH SOUND
Sean "Diddy" Combs, who admitted a recent Kanye West concert changed his life, quiets the crowd as he arrives Monday for the Mark Damon Book Party, held at the Century Beach Club during the Cannes Film Festival.
WALK THIS WAY
Kirsten Dunst looks ready for the road ahead, walking to the New York set of the upcoming film All Good Things on Monday.