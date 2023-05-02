Anna Wintour, Roger Federer & Carla Bruni Prepare For the Met Gala, Plus Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 2, 2023
Front Row Seats

STARTRAKS SQUARE Anna Wintour, Roger Federer and Carla Bruni attend the press conference for the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Anna Wintour attends a press conference for the Met Gala on May 1 alongside co-chair Roger Federer and supermodel Carla Bruni at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

Dolled Up

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dua Lipa Leaving Her New York City Hotel For The Annual Anna Wintour Met Gala Party
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa departs her N.Y.C. hotel for a pre-event dinner hosted by Anna Wintour on April 30.

New Record

STARTRAKS SQUARE Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event, Presented By Provocativo
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha matches her pink hair to her sparkly ensemble while celebrating her new album Bebe at a special release event presented by Provocativo at West Hollywood's Sunset at EDITION nightclub on April 28.

Beanie Babe

SQUARE STARTRAKS Doja Cat Arriving At Her New York City Hotel Ahead Of The Met Gala
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Doja Cat brings her handheld gaming console into her New York City hotel ahead of the Met Gala.

Out to the Ball Game

STARTRAKS Bill Murray Chicago Cubs superfan checked out the April 29th Cubs vs. Miami Marlins game at Miami's loanDepot Park
Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs superfan Bill Murray cheers on his team while they play the Miami Marlins in the Floridian baseball team's loanDepot Park on April 29.

Fast Friends

STARTRAKS The 2023 SHAPE + Health Women’s Half-Marathon, hosted by SHAPE and Health, in collaboration withNew York Road Runners (NYRR)
Matt Carr Photography

FEED foundation founder Lauren Bush, ABC News's Linsey Davis and SHAPE General Manager Hayley Mason smile at the finish line of the 2023 SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon hosted in collaboration with New York Road Runners on April 30.

Batter Up

STARTRAKS Jojo Siwa Spotted At The Batting Cage In Los Angeles
SplashNews.com

Jojo Siwa prepares to take a swing at a batting cage in L.A. on May 1.

Neutral Beauty

STARTRAKS Minka Kelly visits SiriusXM Studios on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty

Minka Kelly goes glam in a nude dress while visiting SiriusXM studios on May 1 in N.Y.C.

Multi-Talented Man

STARTRAKS Luke Grimes Stagecoach Music Festival 2023
Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes shows off his country talents at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California on April 30.

From the Sidelines

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade watch his former NBA team the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at the latter's home court on April 30.

Friends for Good

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda Homeboy Industries Gala, Los Angeles
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for Homeboy Industries

Actresses and activists Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda share the stage at the Homeboy Industries Gala on April 29 in Los Angeles.

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner, Helena Christensen What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective, hosted by Helena Christensen
Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

In honor of the upcoming Met Gala theme, Helena Christensen hosts Kendall Jenner at her Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event at the vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around in N.Y.C. on April 28.

Pretty in Pink

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora arrives at the Carlyle Hotel in archived custom Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld
TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Dressed in a custom Chanel look by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Rita Ora heads into New York City's Carlyle Hotel on April 30.

Undercover Lovers

Millie Bobby Brown with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are seen in Milan
SuperPix/GC Images

Jake Bongiovi links hands with his incognito fiancée Millie Bobby Brown in Milan on April 28.

On the Road

Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham of the Apple TV+ "Ted Lasso" cast take time out from training to take in some of London's landmarks on a vintage Routemaster bus
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Ted Lasso costars Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham have their Beatles moment on the streets on London on April 28.

Hitmaker Moves

Gwen Stefani performs during the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Save our Musicians fundraiser at The Ballpark
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani strikes a pose during her performance at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts' Save Our Musicians fundraiser in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 29.

Four-Wheel Drive

Amanda Kloots and her son Elvis Cordero attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis Cordero, pose with a spooky souped up truck at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Monster Jam motorsport event on April 29.

Three Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg, professional snowboarder/skateboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev attend the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at ARIA Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality

Mark Wahlberg clinks drinks with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev during the opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Las Vegas' ARIA Resort & Casino on April 29.

Squad Up

Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid, and L.A. Reid attend the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center

On April 28, Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid and L.A. Reid smile together during the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center in Los Angeles.

Good as Hell

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Lizzo performs on Day One of 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Lizzo performs during the first day of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28 in Louisiana.

Big Bites

Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy visit a local Subway in Los Angeles. The brand gave these Dancing with the Stars favorites and Subway superfans a preview of the first-ever expansion of the Subway Series.
MOVI Inc.

Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy bite into Subway sandwiches at an L.A. branch of the food chain on May 1. The Ukrainian brothers got a preview of the brand new Subway Series expansion.

Alright, Alright, Alright!

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Gary Miller/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28 in Austin, Texas.

Play It!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Idris Elba performs as Gucci & Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Idris Elba performs as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

Paling Around

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: (L-R) Chris Rock and Salma Hayek-Pinault attend as Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gucci)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Gucci

Chris Rock and Salma Hayek pose together as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

Golden Girl

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Jessica Wang is seen leaving the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Jessica Wang leaves the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29 in New York City.

Have a Drink

Camila Morrone. Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue’s Last Friday In April party ahead of of Fashion’s Biggest Night. Photo Credit: BFA, Yvonne Tnt
BFA, Yvonne Tnt

Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue's Last Friday in April party ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on April 28.

Let's Go Girls!

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 28: Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Live Nation

Shania Twain performs onstage during the opening night of her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28 in Washington.

Strike a Pose

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Winnie Harlow attends Welcome to Washington: hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for VERSUS)
Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS

Winnie Harlow attends the Welcome to Washington event hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

Gal Pals

Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kotb are seen at Southern Living Toast to South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Amy Harris/Shutterstock for Southern Living

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb get together at the Southern Living Toast to the South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 29.

Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN Hair, backstage at ChargeX - the global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Recharge)
Jemal Countess/Getty for Recharge

Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage at the ChargeX global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

SoHo Smiles

STARTRAKS Katie Holmes is seen walking in Soho on April 28, 2023 in New York City
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

Walk About

STARTRAKS Gal Gadot leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

Laughs of Love

STARTRAKS John Hamm at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Comedy vs Cancer, which raised $1.2 million for blood cancer research
Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jon Hamm and fiancée Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Host with the Most

STARTRAKS Jeremy O. Harris had a private party after the opening of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.
Jenny Anderson

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Denim on Denim

STARTRAKS Rita Ora Leaves Her New York City Hotel In Great Fashion
WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

Here to Help

STARTRAKS "Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood"
Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA

Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

Double Trouble

STARTRAKS UFC Icon Conor McGregor and Olympian Michael Phelps Pose For Photos at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas
Courtesy of Conor Olmsted

Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sing Thing

STARTRAKS Katy Perry performs on stage as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

In Good Health

STARTRAKS Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes attend "Power To The Patients" live performance event in support of Healthcare Price Transparency
Shannon Finney/Getty

Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

Queen of Hearts

STARTRAKS Big Freedia performs onstage during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University
Erika Goldring/Getty

Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

Feel the Lasso

Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

Cool Cloud

Angus Cloud
Christopher Polk/Getty

Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

Star of the Year

Zendaya
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

Flawless Fashionista

Doja Cat
Neil Rasmus/BFA

Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.

Perfectly Matched

Idris Elba
Splash news Online

Also at The Prince's Trust Gala are Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who arrive at the N.YC. event in matching gray and black outfits on April 27.

To the Nine(s)

STARTRAKS Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Katherine Newton, Demetra Pinsent Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Kathryn Newton, Demetra Pinsent and Lori Harvey
make a glam group on April 27 at The Prince's Trust Gala in N.Y.C.

Mother & Daughter Do Good

Pink
Mark Von Holden/Getty

Pink and daughter Willow Sage attend the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27.

Date Night

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzeneger
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Katherine Schwarzenegger accompanies her husband Chris Pratt to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 27 in Hollywood.

Sweet Cradle

Da Brat
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat gently cradle her baby bump while at the season three premiere of their show Brat Loves Judy held at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta on April 27.

Blissfully in Love

Justin Long Kate Bosworth
The image Direct

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are pictured beaming from ear to ear while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 27.

Camera Shy

Pete Davidson
Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson poses on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Bupkis, while in New York City on April 27.

Bejeweled Girlies

Zoe Kravitz hailey bieber
Joe Schildhorn/BFA

Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber attend the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in Manhattan on April 27.

Feeling Hungry?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile while carrying pizza
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton carry stacked pizza boxes during their visit to Wales on April 27.

Film's Finest

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Special Filmmaker Lunch Program
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join together at the Special Filmmaker Lunch on April 27 as a part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Smurf Blue

Rihanna promotes the upcoming film "The Smurf Movie" during the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Rihanna matches her blue eyeshadow to her denim outfit to fit the color scheme of her upcoming film The Smurf Project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27.

Music Maker

Honoree Pharrell Williams (C) accepts his award from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (L) and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy on stage during Grammys On The Hill
Paul Morigi/Getty

Looking cool in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Pharrell Williams accepts the 2023 creator honor from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at Grammys on the Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

Country's Finest

Brad Paisley and Little Big Town perform onstage for "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Brad Paisley performs in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's musical fundraiser, A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, on April 26.

Black Tie Reunion

Aubry Plaza Amy Poehler
Patrick McMullan/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler hold court during the Time100 Gala dinner in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Color Coordination

Kaia Gerber Austin Butler
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make a glamorous couple at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

Bright Star

Michael B Jordan
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Looking suave in a purple suit and matching tie, Michael B. Jordan takes the microphone at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

All Dressed Up

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham at the TIME100 Gala
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Justin Ervin accompanies his wife, Ashley Graham, at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Gift of Song

Lea Michele
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Lea Michele performs for her fellow Time100 Gala attendees in New York City.

In the Spotlight

Jennifer Coolidge
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge, who recently posed on the 2023 cover of TIME's most influential people issue, speaks on stage at the magazine's gala honoring this year's list of trailblazers on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Third-Wheeling

Keegan Michael Key
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ke Huy Quan joins Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 26.

Mother-Son Moment

Angelina Jolie
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 21, suits up to accompany his mom at the White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

Man's Best Friend

Will Ferrell
Ethan Miller/Getty

Will Ferrell brings a scruffy pooch pal on stage while promoting his upcoming film Strays at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26.

Date Night

Kirsten Dunst
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kirsten Dunst joins her husband Jesse Plemons at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO Max limited series Love & Death on April 26.

Ready in Red

Elizabeth Olsen
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Love & Death star Elizabeth Olsen wows in red for the show's April 26 premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Peace Out

Priyanka Chopra
Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra flashes a peace sign outside of the Today show in New York City on April 27.

Spring Fever

Lucy Hale
The Image Direct

Lucy Hale steps out into the L.A. sun on April 25.

OMG!

Busy Philipps is seen at the film set of the 'Girls5eva' TV Series in Times Square
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps gets into character on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Meet & Greet

eft to right KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler, Jackson with the Jonas Brothers before their concert last night. The KIDZ BOP kids are heading on the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour this summer.
KIDZ BOP

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

New York Minute

Rita Ora looks fierce in a leather ensemble as she steps out of her hotel in NYC
The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Flower Power

Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf attend the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

Snack Time

James Van Der Beek and his kids take a break from playtime to enjoy Quaker Chewy Granola Bars at his home.
MOVI Inc.

James Van Der Beek and two of his kids smile before enjoying a Quaker Chewy granola bar at home in Texas.

He's Just Ken

Ryan Gosling
Greg Doherty/WireImage

Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Hand in Hand

Brenda Song Macauley Culkin
Backgrid

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

Pretty in Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross
Sean Zanni/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

Some Pixie Dust

Yara Shahidi
Theo Wargo/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

Take a Bow

Rachel Brosnahan Oscar Issac
John Lamparski/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

