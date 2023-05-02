Anna Wintour, Roger Federer & Carla Bruni Prepare For the Met Gala, Plus Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and More

01 of 80 Front Row Seats Michael Loccisano/Getty Anna Wintour attends a press conference for the Met Gala on May 1 alongside co-chair Roger Federer and supermodel Carla Bruni at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

02 of 80 Dolled Up WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa departs her N.Y.C. hotel for a pre-event dinner hosted by Anna Wintour on April 30.

03 of 80 New Record Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha matches her pink hair to her sparkly ensemble while celebrating her new album Bebe at a special release event presented by Provocativo at West Hollywood's Sunset at EDITION nightclub on April 28.

04 of 80 Beanie Babe Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Doja Cat brings her handheld gaming console into her New York City hotel ahead of the Met Gala.

05 of 80 Out to the Ball Game Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs superfan Bill Murray cheers on his team while they play the Miami Marlins in the Floridian baseball team's loanDepot Park on April 29.

06 of 80 Fast Friends Matt Carr Photography FEED foundation founder Lauren Bush, ABC News's Linsey Davis and SHAPE General Manager Hayley Mason smile at the finish line of the 2023 SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon hosted in collaboration with New York Road Runners on April 30.

07 of 80 Batter Up SplashNews.com Jojo Siwa prepares to take a swing at a batting cage in L.A. on May 1.

08 of 80 Neutral Beauty Jason Mendez/Getty Minka Kelly goes glam in a nude dress while visiting SiriusXM studios on May 1 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 Multi-Talented Man Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire Yellowstone star Luke Grimes shows off his country talents at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California on April 30.

10 of 80 From the Sidelines Michael Simon/Shutterstock Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade watch his former NBA team the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at the latter's home court on April 30.

11 of 80 Friends for Good Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for Homeboy Industries Actresses and activists Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda share the stage at the Homeboy Industries Gala on April 29 in Los Angeles.

12 of 80 Model Behavior Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock In honor of the upcoming Met Gala theme, Helena Christensen hosts Kendall Jenner at her Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event at the vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around in N.Y.C. on April 28.

13 of 80 Pretty in Pink TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Dressed in a custom Chanel look by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Rita Ora heads into New York City's Carlyle Hotel on April 30.

14 of 80 Undercover Lovers SuperPix/GC Images Jake Bongiovi links hands with his incognito fiancée Millie Bobby Brown in Milan on April 28.

15 of 80 On the Road Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple Ted Lasso costars Nick Mohammed, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, James Lance, Billy Harris, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham have their Beatles moment on the streets on London on April 28.

16 of 80 Hitmaker Moves Larry Marano/Shutterstock Gwen Stefani strikes a pose during her performance at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts' Save Our Musicians fundraiser in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 29.

17 of 80 Four-Wheel Drive Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc. Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis Cordero, pose with a spooky souped up truck at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during the Monster Jam motorsport event on April 29.

18 of 80 Three Cheers! Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality Mark Wahlberg clinks drinks with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev during the opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Las Vegas' ARIA Resort & Casino on April 29.

19 of 80 Squad Up Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center On April 28, Holly Robinson Peete, Nicole Avant, Erica Reid and L.A. Reid smile together during the official unveiling of The Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center in Los Angeles.

20 of 80 Good as Hell Erika Goldring/Getty Lizzo performs during the first day of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28 in Louisiana.

21 of 80 Big Bites MOVI Inc. Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy bite into Subway sandwiches at an L.A. branch of the food chain on May 1. The Ukrainian brothers got a preview of the brand new Subway Series expansion.

22 of 80 Alright, Alright, Alright! Gary Miller/WireImage Matthew McConaughey performs during the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey - Jack Ingram & Friends concert at ACL Live on April 28 in Austin, Texas.

23 of 80 Play It! Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Idris Elba performs as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

24 of 80 Paling Around Kevin Mazur/Getty for Gucci Chris Rock and Salma Hayek pose together as Gucci and Amy Sacco celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking Boutique on April 29 in New York City.

25 of 80 Golden Girl Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Jessica Wang leaves the Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Party at Central Park Tower on April 29 in New York City.

26 of 80 Have a Drink BFA, Yvonne Tnt Camila Morrone enjoys Tequila Don Julio Rosado at Vogue's Last Friday in April party ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on April 28.

27 of 80 Let's Go Girls! Kevin Mazur/Getty for Live Nation Shania Twain performs onstage during the opening night of her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28 in Washington.

28 of 80 Strike a Pose Paul Morigi/Getty for VERSUS Winnie Harlow attends the Welcome to Washington event hosted by VERSUS, Rina Shah & Volcan X.A Tequila at Heist on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

29 of 80 Gal Pals Amy Harris/Shutterstock for Southern Living Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb get together at the Southern Living Toast to the South's Best and Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 29.

30 of 80 Speaker of the House Jemal Countess/Getty for Recharge Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage at the ChargeX global ecommerce conference hosted by Recharge on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

31 of 80 SoHo Smiles Raymond Hall/GC Images Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

32 of 80 Walk About Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

33 of 80 Laughs of Love Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Jon Hamm and fiancée Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

34 of 80 Host with the Most Jenny Anderson Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

35 of 80 Denim on Denim WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

36 of 80 Here to Help Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

37 of 80 Double Trouble Courtesy of Conor Olmsted Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

38 of 80 Sing Thing Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

39 of 80 In Good Health Shannon Finney/Getty Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

40 of 80 Queen of Hearts Erika Goldring/Getty Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

41 of 80 Feel the Lasso Dave Benett/Getty Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

42 of 80 Cool Cloud Christopher Polk/Getty Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

43 of 80 Star of the Year Rob Latour/Shutterstock Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

44 of 80 Flawless Fashionista Neil Rasmus/BFA Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.

45 of 80 Perfectly Matched Splash news Online Also at The Prince's Trust Gala are Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who arrive at the N.YC. event in matching gray and black outfits on April 27.

46 of 80 To the Nine(s) Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Kathryn Newton, Demetra Pinsent and Lori Harvey

make a glam group on April 27 at The Prince's Trust Gala in N.Y.C.

47 of 80 Mother & Daughter Do Good Mark Von Holden/Getty Pink and daughter Willow Sage attend the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27.

48 of 80 Date Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger accompanies her husband Chris Pratt to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 27 in Hollywood.

49 of 80 Sweet Cradle Prince Williams/Wireimage Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat gently cradle her baby bump while at the season three premiere of their show Brat Loves Judy held at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta on April 27.

50 of 80 Blissfully in Love The image Direct Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are pictured beaming from ear to ear while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 27.

51 of 80 Camera Shy Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Pete Davidson poses on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Bupkis, while in New York City on April 27.

52 of 80 Bejeweled Girlies Joe Schildhorn/BFA Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber attend the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in Manhattan on April 27.

53 of 80 Feeling Hungry? Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William and Kate Middleton carry stacked pizza boxes during their visit to Wales on April 27.

54 of 80 Film's Finest Rob Latour/Shutterstock Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join together at the Special Filmmaker Lunch on April 27 as a part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

55 of 80 Smurf Blue Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage Rihanna matches her blue eyeshadow to her denim outfit to fit the color scheme of her upcoming film The Smurf Project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27.

56 of 80 Music Maker Paul Morigi/Getty Looking cool in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Pharrell Williams accepts the 2023 creator honor from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at Grammys on the Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

57 of 80 Country's Finest Terry Wyatt/Getty Brad Paisley performs in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's musical fundraiser, A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, on April 26.

58 of 80 Black Tie Reunion Patrick McMullan/Getty Former Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler hold court during the Time100 Gala dinner in N.Y.C. on April 26.

59 of 80 Color Coordination Nina Westervelt/Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make a glamorous couple at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

60 of 80 Bright Star Kevin Mazur/Getty Looking suave in a purple suit and matching tie, Michael B. Jordan takes the microphone at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

61 of 80 All Dressed Up Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Justin Ervin accompanies his wife, Ashley Graham, at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

62 of 80 Gift of Song Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Lea Michele performs for her fellow Time100 Gala attendees in New York City.

63 of 80 In the Spotlight Kevin Mazur/Getty Jennifer Coolidge, who recently posed on the 2023 cover of TIME's most influential people issue, speaks on stage at the magazine's gala honoring this year's list of trailblazers on April 26 in N.Y.C.

64 of 80 Third-Wheeling Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ke Huy Quan joins Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 26.

65 of 80 Mother-Son Moment STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 21, suits up to accompany his mom at the White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

66 of 80 Man's Best Friend Ethan Miller/Getty Will Ferrell brings a scruffy pooch pal on stage while promoting his upcoming film Strays at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26.

67 of 80 Date Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kirsten Dunst joins her husband Jesse Plemons at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO Max limited series Love & Death on April 26.

68 of 80 Ready in Red Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Love & Death star Elizabeth Olsen wows in red for the show's April 26 premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

69 of 80 Peace Out Backgrid Priyanka Chopra flashes a peace sign outside of the Today show in New York City on April 27.

70 of 80 Spring Fever The Image Direct Lucy Hale steps out into the L.A. sun on April 25.

71 of 80 OMG! Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps gets into character on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

72 of 80 Meet & Greet KIDZ BOP Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

73 of 80 New York Minute The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C. on April 26.

74 of 80 Flower Power Emma McIntyre/Getty In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

75 of 80 Snack Time MOVI Inc. James Van Der Beek and two of his kids smile before enjoying a Quaker Chewy granola bar at home in Texas.

76 of 80 He's Just Ken Greg Doherty/WireImage Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

77 of 80 Hand in Hand Backgrid Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

78 of 80 Pretty in Pink Sean Zanni/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

79 of 80 Some Pixie Dust Theo Wargo/Getty Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.