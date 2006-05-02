Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 2, 2006
DOUBLE THE STYLE
Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen give design house Badgley Mischka a boost by wearing their gowns to the Metropolitan Museum's star-studded Costume Institute gala in New York City on Monday.
ALL WRAPPED UP
Marc Anthony keeps his Versace-clad wife Jennifer Lopez close at hand at the A-list Met bash. Also in attendance: Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Lenny Kravitz, Elizabeth Hurley and others.
GOLDEN GIRL
Sienna Miller glitters in a sequined Burberry minidress at the Costume Institute event. The trendsetting actress cochaired the benefit with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
HIGHLAND FLING
Sarah Jessica Parker gets in touch with her inner Scot in an Alexander McQueen gown at the Costume Institute gala. Her tartan frock was in keeping with the annual exhibit's theme, Anglomania, a tribute to the last 30 years of British fashion.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Lindsay Lohan (in Marchesa) makes a striking entrance at the Costume Institute party. It's a busy couple of weeks for the actress, whose film Just My Luck opens on May 12.
IN A FLASH
Tom Cruise cozies up to the paparazzi at the Mexico City premiere of Mission: Impossible III on Monday. The actor gushed to Mexican reporters about newborn daughter Suri: "The hours go by so quickly as I just stare at her."
STOP & SHOP
New mom Gwyneth Paltrow treats herself to some goodies at Prada's Madison Avenue boutique on Monday. The actress gave birth to son Moses three weeks ago.
WINNING SMILE
George Clooney flashes a grin as he's mobbed by admirers at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The actor – who's been in Washington, D.C., speaking on war-torn Darfur – worked the crowd with dad Nick.
IDOL WORSHIP
American Idol's Ace Young is ready for his close-up with his American idol – George Clooney – at the correspondents' dinner. "I told him I respect what he does," said Young, who along with his brother Ryan, attended the event as guests of PEOPLE.
MULTI-TASKER
Lindsay Lohan does double duty, scoring some new finds and promoting her new movie Just My Luck at L.A. boutique Kitson on Saturday.
KISSING UP
Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl gets some puppy lovin' at an Old Navy event to find a new canine mascot Saturday in Beverly Hills. The actress was one of the celebrity judges, along with Desperate Housewives' Alfre Woodard.
HANDS ON
It's all fun and games for Jude Law and 3-year-old son Rudy during a Saturday play date in Malibu. Recently, Law took his whole brood (including son Rafferty, 9, and daughter Iris, 5) to Disneyland.
BUBBLE BOY
David Blaine submerges himself Monday in an acrylic water tank in New York's Lincoln Center to begin his latest test of endurance. The illusionist, kept alive via an air mask, will remain under water for a week and then attempt to break the world's record for holding one's breath (8 minutes, 58 seconds).
JUDGMENT DAY
Naomi Watts stands by her man Liev Schreiber at Tropfest, the Tribeca Film Festival's outdoor short-film competition, on Friday. The actress flew in to be a guest judge for the evening's event.
FIESTA GIRL
Anna Kournikova strikes a winning pose at a fete for Spanish lifestyle company Porcelanosa in Valencia recently. The former tennis star attended the event with the company's spokesperson, Isabel Preysler – the madre of her beau, Enrique Iglesias.