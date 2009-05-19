Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 19, 2009
WATER FIGHT
Kelly Ripa has some wet 'n' wild fun on the streets of New York City as she takes aim with a high-powered water gun Monday while taping a segment for Live! With Regis and Kelly.
SILVER BELLE
Renée Zellweger positively sparkles in her silver Carolina Herrera gown at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala on Monday at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House.
SHINE ON
Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson gets pulses racing – in the daylight! – during a photo call at the Magestic Pier for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
GETTING CHEEKY
Besos! After being sidelined by food poisoning, Penélope Cruz is the picture of health (and glamour) with director Pedro Almodévar on Tuesday at a Cannes Film Festival photo call for their film Broken Embraces.
MEET 'MCBUMPY'
With her baby bump popping through her blousy tank top and a cool drink in hand, Ellen Pompeo steps out Monday for a shopping trip in Hollywood.
SEEING A PATTERN
Always one to take a style risk, Rihanna shows off her love of bold patterns in a Jeremy Scott for Schott jacket while out and about on Monday in New York. The singer has been making the social rounds in the Big Apple, and recently hung out at hot spot 1Oak.
GREEN SCENE
Anne Hathaway is chic in a sleek Proenza Schouler dress (and matching green clutch) at the Village Voice OBIE Awards at New York City's Webster Hall on Monday. The actress presented actor Earle Hyman with the OBIE Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which honors the best of Off-Broadway.
GO, CART!
Shia LaBeouf sticks close to his favorite shopping buddy, mom Shayna, during a visit to Whole Foods store on Monday in Studio City, Calif.
WHAT A POSER!
She may have tweeted that the paparazzi were "stalking" her, but Paris Hilton happily advertises the great time she's having in Cannes, striking a playful (and attention-grabbing) pose in the pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc on Monday.
CHILD'S PLAY
He has the youth vote! David Beckham teams up with some young charges Monday at Wembley Stadium in London to promote England's bid to host the 2018 World Cup. "To be part of a successful bid, like I was with the Olympics, would be a huge honor," the footballer told reporters.
STREET CHIC
Kim Kardashian flaunts her famous curves in a geometric-print romper while stepping out hand-in-hand with boyfriend Reggie Bush on Monday in Miami. The reality star recently said she "definitely" plans on marrying her football-player beau – but "there's no rush."
'NICE' GUY
He hasn't hit the red carpet yet, but Robert Pattinson is already causing a scene! The actor, who's due to appear at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, greets fans Monday after arriving at the airport in Nice.
BLUE CRUSH
Lost star Evangeline Lilly is a vision in blue in an ombre Valentino gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the dramedy Looking for Eric on Monday. The actress's ABC show recently wrapped for the season with a two-hour cliffhanger.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Star Trek's Chris Pine is up to some familiar behavior – stopping for some coffee Monday morning in Los Angeles.
SNOW DAY
Let it snow! Jim Carrey brings wintertime to the sunny south of France on Monday at a Cannes Film Festival photo call for his new Disney 3-D movie A Christmas Carol. The actor is voicing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming film (set to hit theaters in November), based on the classic Charles Dickens novel.