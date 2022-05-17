Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Team Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Best Buds
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Eva Longoria basks in the sunshine at the Hôtel Martinez while attending Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17.
Power Pose
Drew Barrymore rocks a white suit at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Lady in Red
Miley Cyrus performs at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16 in N.Y.C.
Isn't It Marvelous?
Reid Scott and Rachel Brosnahan film The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Flower Child
Pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a floral dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on May 16.
What's Up?
George Clooney directs The Boys in the Boat in Oxfordshire, England, on May 17.
Dream Team
Miguel and Diplo team up at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 15 following the Billboard Music Awards.
True Blue
Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 16 ahead of her first book release, How To Be a Boss B*tch.
Going for Gold
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Sandra Oh, Ashley Park and Randall Park attend 'Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan Asian Emmy Contenders' on May 16 in L.A.
Feeling Blue
Shawn Mendes gives a wave to the crowd during the Juno Awards in Toronto on May 15.
They Come in Peace
Nick Jonas and Shakira hit the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16, to talk up their new show, Dancing with Myself.
Two Cute
Meanwhile, bride- and groom-to-be Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have the look of love at the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Street Wise
En route to the NBC Upfronts, Jimmy Fallon stops traffic in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Stride Right
Eva Longoria and José Baston are spotted outside the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France, on May 16, one day before the start of the Cannes Film Festival.
Smooth Ride
Patrick Schwarzenegger films his latest project in Toronto on May 15.
Miley Does Broadway
Miley Cyrus and mom Tish visit Pamela Anderson following her May 15 performance in Broadway's Chicago.
Guest Speaker
Tom Cruise mans the mic on May 15 at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration TV show taping at the Windsor Horse Show in England.
Award Worthy
Rita Moreno receives the 2022 Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award during the Women+Film Awards Luncheon at The Denver Art Museum on May 13 in Colorado.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers arrive at the Nice Airport in France on May 16 ahead of this week's Cannes Film Festival.
Flight Gear
Also arriving in Nice on May 16: Noomi Rapace.
Cool Crew
Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri celebrate Jackson's birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on May 14.
Feeling Golden
Pandora Boxx, Tempest Dujour, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Kennedy Davenport get into character as the Golden Girls during RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15.
Weekend Vibes
Tessa Thompson and a pal stroll through N.Y.C. on May 13.
Read All About It
Kristen Stewart attends the K.A.M.P. Family Fundraiser at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on May 15.
Royal Welcome
Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Kris Bowers and Sophie Canale join Queen Charlotte at Netflix's Bridgerton ATAS Official at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 15.
11th Hour
David Harbour and Lily Allen couple up at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.
All Grown Up
Stranger Things costars Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin get together during the show's season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.
Don't Be a Stranger
Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy pose together at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 in Brooklyn on May 14.
'80s Chic
Winona Ryder rocks a classic look at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in Brooklyn on May 14.
Live from New York
After hosting SNL for the first time, Selena Gomez steps out in a LBD in N.Y.C. early in the morning on May 15.
Birthday Boy
Meek Mill celebrates his belated 35th birthday at NOTO Nightclub in Philadelphia on May 14.
Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent
Drag Race winners The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja attend RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13.
And the Nominees Are...
Rachel Dratch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose together at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event on May 12 in New York City.
Into the Woods
Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson share a hug at opening day of The Woods in West Hollywood on May 13.
Triple Date
Chris Samuels, Monique Samuels, Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva, and D.J. Quicksilva strike a pose at the Love & Marriage: DC screening at The Park at 14th in Washington, D.C., on May 13.
Just Peachy
Ty Dolla $ign unwinds in the Smirnoff Lemonades Lounge at AREA15 in Las Vegas on May 13.
Good Vibes
Ashley Graham is in great spirits while strolling through N.Y.C. on May 12.
Thumbs Up
Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland spend the last day of filming for an upcoming project at the Bode Museum in Berlin on May 12.
On the Move
Anne Heche runs errands on May 13 in L.A.
Out & About
Ryan Reynolds takes a solo walk on May 13 in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.
Coupled Up
Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12 San Diego.
Flashing a Smile
Anderson .Paak is all smiles at a Rolling Stone and Meta event on May 12 in Beverly Hills.
By Design
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott poses with actress Ariana De Bose at the launch of 'Moschino' by Assouline on May 12 in London.
A Family Affair
Iris and Maude Apatow join their mom, Leslie Mann at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego on May 12.
Mindful Model
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a rejuvenating day of wellness, relaxation and inspiration at the Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.
Side by Side
Phoebe Dynevor and Gemma Chan pose together at the Luis Vuitton 2023 Womenswear Cruise Collection on May 12 in San Diego.
Thinking Pink
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinate in pink ensembles at the premiere of Good Mourning in Beverly Hills on May 12.
Rome-ing Around
Jason Momoa films Fast & Furious 10 in Rome, Italy on May 13.
Mic Drop
Fat Joe performs at the grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 12.
A Little Bling
Christine Chiu attends the season two launch party for Bling Empire in L.A. on May 12.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Simon Pegg shoots scenes for Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose in Leeds, England on May 12.
So Happy Together
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth can't stop smiling on May 12 while walking in N.Y.C.
Euphoric Energy
Maude Apatow glowed as she got in touch with her zen at Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday.
Meet Cute
Uzo Aduba smiles wide on May 12 at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press event at the Sofitel New York.
Here Today
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC`s Today Show celebrate the program's 70th Anniversary at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on May 12.
Here to Help
Padma Lakshmi, United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, attends the Don't Choose Extinction Cinema Campaign Launch in partnership with SAWA Global Cinema Advertising Association at Times Center in N.Y.C. on May 11.
Style File
Whitney Peak and Kailand Morris take a stroll through N.Y.C. on May 12.
Glitz and Glam
Elizabeth Hurley gets glam for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink party in N.Y.C. on May 10.
Kid at Heart
In Carlsbad, California, Nick Cannon poses for photos at LEGOLAND California on May 11.
Family Visit
Maya Hawke joins mom Uma Thurman (not pictured) on the set of The Kill Room on May 11 in New Jersey.
Darling Dates
Kit Harington supports wife Rose Leslie at The Time Traveler's Wife N.Y.C. premiere on May 11.
Scotland Souvenirs
During day two of Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Scotland, William is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children, by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, on May 12.
Celebrating Heroes
Eboni K. Williams and Sunny Hostin joined CEO Safe Horizon Liz Roberts at the Safe Horizon Champion Awards to celebrate its staff who help survivors of crime and abuse.
It's a Celebration!
Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson join in on the festivities as MJ the Musical celebrates its 2021-2022 Broadway season at Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C. on May 11.
Movie Night
Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of The Phantom of the Open.
Block Party
New Kids on the Block kicks off their highly anticipated 2022 Mixtape Tour in Cincinnati on May 11, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.
Going Global
On May 11, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield attend Hulu's The Valet global premiere afterparty at The Montalbán in Hollywood.
New York Nights
Katie Holmes arrives at N.Y.C.'s Balthazar to attend a Mango event on May 12.
Set Sighting
Gabrielle Union hits the set of Truth Be Told at Griffith Park in L.A. on May 12.