Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 17, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

LOVE BOAT?

Credit: Fame

Are they talking business? A giddy Blake Lively shares a friendly embrace with a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio while aboard a yacht with Steven Spielberg and actor Lukas Haas (not pictured) Tuesday in the French Riviera.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Xposure

Mom-to-be Victoria Beckham, who recently celebrated with a pink-themed baby shower, keeps her cool while arriving for a flight Sunday at LAX.

3 of 16

SIMON NOSE BEST

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks

A playful Simon Cowell gets a post-nasal grip on Paula Abdul, his fellow judge on fall's The X Factor, at Monday's Fox upfront presentation in Manhattan's Central Park.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

BOOT UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Yeehaw! Cameron Diaz brings a little country style to the U.K. Tuesday, sporting a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes and a cowboy hat while shooting a remake of the 1966 flick, Gambit, in London's Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement

5 of 16

VOICE OVER

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Glee's Matthew Morrison finds the perfect note to serenade the crowd at VH1 Save The Music Foundation's Songwriters Music Series Monday night at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

6 of 16

MELLOW YELLOW

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

Thirty-eight is great! Birthday girl and expectant mom Tori Spelling treats herself to some retail therapy Monday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

VIEW FROM THE TOP

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Looks like he's having a blonde moment! Kanye West can't keep his eyes off his new gal pal on the balcony of his hotel in Cannes Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

BLEU STREAK

Credit: George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Also in France: A newly single Bar Refaeli turns it out, rocking one skintight mini at a Chopard bash Monday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

9 of 16

THIGH & MIGHTY

Credit: Alpha/Landov

Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell struts the runway during a benefit in Cannes for the Japanese Red Cross, hosted by her Fashion for Relief charity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

SPLISH SPLASH

Credit: Fame

After squashing those pregnancy reports, Katie Holmes tests the water with 5-year-old daughter Suri Monday at a hotel pool in Miami, Fla.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

ALL LEATHERED UP

Credit: Fame

Fergie makes a zippy exit Thursday in Paris, where she's touring with her Black Eyed Peas band mates (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

CASUAL ENCOUNTER

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Stepping out of his supersized trailer, Will Smith proves he's just a down-to-earth guy in a comfy set of sweats in between shooting Men In Black III in New York on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

CRIMSON 'TIDES'

Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides star Penélope Cruz takes the plunge in a red-hot Armani Privé column dress and matching clutch at the film's German premiere in Munich on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

A LEGGING UP

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Christina Aguilera opts for a pair of skintight pants Monday while stopping by the Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where she got vocal about her new show The Voice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SNUGGLE BUDDIES

Credit: Flynet

It's another playdate for Jennifer Garner and daughter, Seraphina, 2, who sport matching smiles while heading to lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

WELL SUITED

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Gwen Stefani continues her Cannes Film Festival tour on Monday, rocking a sequined Stella McCartney jumpsuit alongside equally stylish hubby, rocker Gavin Rossdale.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff