Star Tracks: Tuesday, May 17, 2011
LOVE BOAT?
Are they talking business? A giddy Blake Lively shares a friendly embrace with a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio while aboard a yacht with Steven Spielberg and actor Lukas Haas (not pictured) Tuesday in the French Riviera.
PRECIOUS CARGO
Mom-to-be Victoria Beckham, who recently celebrated with a pink-themed baby shower, keeps her cool while arriving for a flight Sunday at LAX.
SIMON NOSE BEST
A playful Simon Cowell gets a post-nasal grip on Paula Abdul, his fellow judge on fall's The X Factor, at Monday's Fox upfront presentation in Manhattan's Central Park.
BOOT UP
Yeehaw! Cameron Diaz brings a little country style to the U.K. Tuesday, sporting a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes and a cowboy hat while shooting a remake of the 1966 flick, Gambit, in London's Heathrow Airport.
VOICE OVER
Glee's Matthew Morrison finds the perfect note to serenade the crowd at VH1 Save The Music Foundation's Songwriters Music Series Monday night at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.
MELLOW YELLOW
Thirty-eight is great! Birthday girl and expectant mom Tori Spelling treats herself to some retail therapy Monday in Beverly Hills.
VIEW FROM THE TOP
Looks like he's having a blonde moment! Kanye West can't keep his eyes off his new gal pal on the balcony of his hotel in Cannes Sunday.
BLEU STREAK
Also in France: A newly single Bar Refaeli turns it out, rocking one skintight mini at a Chopard bash Monday at the Cannes Film Festival.
THIGH & MIGHTY
Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell struts the runway during a benefit in Cannes for the Japanese Red Cross, hosted by her Fashion for Relief charity.
SPLISH SPLASH
After squashing those pregnancy reports, Katie Holmes tests the water with 5-year-old daughter Suri Monday at a hotel pool in Miami, Fla.
ALL LEATHERED UP
Fergie makes a zippy exit Thursday in Paris, where she's touring with her Black Eyed Peas band mates (not pictured).
CASUAL ENCOUNTER
Stepping out of his supersized trailer, Will Smith proves he's just a down-to-earth guy in a comfy set of sweats in between shooting Men In Black III in New York on Monday.
CRIMSON 'TIDES'
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides star Penélope Cruz takes the plunge in a red-hot Armani Privé column dress and matching clutch at the film's German premiere in Munich on Monday.
A LEGGING UP
Christina Aguilera opts for a pair of skintight pants Monday while stopping by the Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where she got vocal about her new show The Voice.
SNUGGLE BUDDIES
It's another playdate for Jennifer Garner and daughter, Seraphina, 2, who sport matching smiles while heading to lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
WELL SUITED
Gwen Stefani continues her Cannes Film Festival tour on Monday, rocking a sequined Stella McCartney jumpsuit alongside equally stylish hubby, rocker Gavin Rossdale.