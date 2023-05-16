Halle Bailey Stuns at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere, Plus Idina Menzel, Rachel Brosnahan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on May 16, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Under the Sea

Startraks SQUARE Halle Bailey
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey stuns in a white gown adorned with silver gems and a shell-like neckline at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

02 of 80

Costar Embrace

Startraks SQUARE Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy
Kate Green/Getty

Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy share a sweet moment at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

03 of 80

Cap and Gown

Startraks SQUARE Idina Menzel
Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Idina Menzel gears up to speak at the University of Pennsylvania commencement in Philadelphia on May 15.

04 of 80

Pretty in Purple

Startraks SQUARE Rachel Brosnahan
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan stops by The View in New York City on May 15.

05 of 80

Big Smile

Startraks Brie Larson
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Brie Larson flashes a wave during the Jury dinner at Hôtel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

06 of 80

Paw Patrol

Startraks Julianne Moore
TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Moore steps out for a dog walk in New York City on May 14.

07 of 80

Travel Day

Startraks Elle Fanning
Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

Elle Fanning arrives at an airport in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a monochrome look paired with dark sunglasses on May 15.

08 of 80

Shades On

Startraks Ja Rule
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Ja Rule attends DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic LIVE! presented by Martell Cognac and The Black Promoters Collective at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

09 of 80

Hats Off to You

Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony
Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images

Usher passes on some wisdom as the commencement speaker for Berklee College of Music's graduating class of 2023 on May 13 in Boston.

10 of 80

Color Coordinated

Hailey Bieber is seen with her dog on May 12, 2023 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Hailey Bieber's pooch tags along (and matches her outfit!) during her day out in New York City on May 12.

11 of 80

Still Bejeweled

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

In her glittering suit and matching boots, Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour with a dazzling performance in Philadelphia on May 12.

12 of 80

Dining Down Under

Margot Robbie enjoys a lunch date with Vogue Australia Editor-In-Chief Christine Centenera at The Butler in Sydney's Potts Point
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Looking casually chic in a black tube top and green trousers, Margot Robbie stops for lunch with Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera in Sydney.

13 of 80

Going Places

*EXCLUSIVE* - Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York City rushing to her Uber after forgetting her mask
JosiahW / BACKGRID

Mask in hand, Jennifer Lawrence rushes to her car during a beautiful N.Y.C. day on May 14.

14 of 80

Out & About

Kanye West seen in good spirits while shopping SUPREME and showing off his hummer with wife Bianca and friend ahead of his sock shoe launch
APEX / MEGA

Kanye West shops in L.A. with Bianca Censori (not pictured) on May 13.

15 of 80

Screening & Sight Seeing

Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren attends the 'Fast X' film premiere
Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren hang out at the Fast X film premiere at the Colosseum in Rome on May 12.

16 of 80

Summer Already

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross keeps cool in a red tank top and yellow shades on a sunny day in L.A. on May 13.

17 of 80

You Glow, Girl

Pamela Anderson wears all white everything on the way to lunch at the Bel Aire hotel
Snorlax / MEGA

Pamela Anderson steps out in all white for lunch in Los Angeles on May 13.

18 of 80

Footstep Following

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the BAFTA TV Awards 2023
Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Mia Threapleton joins her mother and I Am Ruth costar Kate Winslet for the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14 in London.

19 of 80

Moms Unite

Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofía Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Kris Jenner attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills

Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofia Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons and Kris Jenner gather for an L.A. Mother's Day brunch hosted by makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills on May 13.

20 of 80

Playoff Pals

Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A masked-up Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside with Lewis Hamilton to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on May 12.

21 of 80

Newlywed Night Out

Startraks G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Newlyweds G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the My Friend's Place annual gala to end youth homelessness on May 13 in Los Angeles.

22 of 80

Say Cheese!

Startraks Louis Tomlinson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in Los Angeles on May 13.

23 of 80

Game On!

Startraks Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim
Presley Ann/Getty

Selling Sunset's Brett and Jason Oppenheim attend the FYSEE Reali-Tea Netflix event at Red Studios on May 13 in Los Angeles.

24 of 80

No Bones About It

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

25 of 80

Bejeweled Babe

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Philadelphia, PA
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

26 of 80

Girl Power

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Derek White/Getty

Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta.

27 of 80

Grad Guy

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 13: Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in Louisiana.

28 of 80

Toast of the Town

Startraks SQUARE Elle Fanning 'The Great' Season 3 screening presented by Hulu
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

29 of 80

Just Peachy

Startraks SQUARE Haley Lu Richardson is seen arriving at the 'Today' show
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today show on May 11 in New York City.

30 of 80

Front Row Fashionistas

Startraks SQUARE Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

31 of 80

Fast and Fabulous

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Franco Origlia/WireImage

Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome.

32 of 80

The Godfather

Startraks Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

33 of 80

On the Throne

Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

34 of 80

Good Vibes Only

Startraks Ralph Lauren Mother's Day Breakfast with Drew Barrymore
Weston Wells

Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Avenue flagship store in New York on May 12.

35 of 80

Grand Opening

Startraks Chrissy Teigen and family attend ribbon cutting ceremony for her new Cravings Bakery Shop
APEX / MEGA

John Legend and kids Luna and Miles are on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new Cravings pop-up shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12.

36 of 80

Hello, Good Morning

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen performing during NBC's "Today" with Hoda
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas hang with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Citi Concert Series on May 12 in New York City.

37 of 80

Quick Refresher

Startraks Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez takes a moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in L.A. on May 10.

38 of 80

Loud and Proud

Startraks Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's 'All Out: A Night of Pride'
Kevin Winter/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

39 of 80

Sun in the City

Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

40 of 80

Shaggy Chic

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the exhibition opening of Veuve Clicquot's SOLAIRE CULTURE
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

41 of 80

Out of the Water

Javier Bardem (L) and Halle Bailey (R) are seen attending the red carpet for the Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney

Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney film The Little Mermaid on May 11.

42 of 80

Love from Down Under

Nicole Kidman and husband Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

43 of 80

Best Friends Forever

Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

44 of 80

The Boys Are Back

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at El Capitan Theatre
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A.

45 of 80

Dazzling the Crowd

Bebe Rexha performs during Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break concert
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha takes the mic at Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break in Florida on May 11.

46 of 80

Country's Best

Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Looking like a sparkly star in a colorful cut-out dress, Dolly Parton co-hosts the ACM Awards (with Garth Brooks, not pictured) in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

47 of 80

Genre Bending

Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Paying a visit to Texas, Ed Sheeran dons denim for a duet with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards in Frisco on May 11.

48 of 80

Longtime Pals

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei attend the You Hurt My Feelings Special Screening
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei reunite at a special L.A. screening of Louis-Dreyfus' new film You Hurt My Feelings on May 11.

49 of 80

Sweet Treat

EXCLUSIVE: Krysten Ritter is all smiles while carrying a cupcake from Big Sugar Bakeshop after visiting the popular bake shop and doing a little window shopping in L.A
GP / MEGA

Krysten Ritter grabs a cupcake from L.A. bakery Big Sugar Bakeshop on May 11.

50 of 80

Tight Crew

Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend The Family Stallone Red Carpet & Reception at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone shares a booth with his wife, Jennifer Flavin (middle), and three daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet at the N.Y.C. red carpet and reception for their reality show The Family Stallone on May 11.

51 of 80

Star on Paper

Sean Hayes poses as Broadway's "Goodnight, Oscar" star Sean Hayes gets honored with a Sardi's caricature at Sardi's
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sean Hayes gets his portrait drawn in caricature form on May 11 at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi's.

52 of 80

Sealed with a Kiss

Startraks SQUARE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother'
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the L.A. premiere of Lopez's film, The Mother, on May 10.

53 of 80

Birthday Girl

Startraks SQUARE Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes
Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

Busta Rhymes presents Janet Jackson with flowers and a cake onstage during her May 9 show in N.Y.C. to celebrate both her upcoming birthday and Mother's Day.

54 of 80

Dapper Duo

Startraks SQUARE Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans attend a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted
Dave Benett/Getty

Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans pose together at a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint and The Corinthia London on May 11.

55 of 80

Perfectly Poised

Startraks SQUARE Iman
Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Iman attends the (Red) Supper hosted by Laura Brown and Phoebe Robinson at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City on May 10.

56 of 80

Big Smile

Startraks Amber Heard Spotted In Madrid
GTres / SplashNews.com

Amber Heard sports a wide-brim sunhat while out and about in Madrid on May 11.

57 of 80

Gather 'Round

Startraks Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig, Lawren Sample Libertine x Schumacher Party
Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig and Lawren Sample attend the Libertine x Schumacher party in Los Angeles on May 10.

58 of 80

Sun Day

Erin Walsh, Ashley Park & Silhouette Celebrate Barcelona-Inspired Sun Collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop
BFA/Jojo Korsh

Both sporting sunglasses, Erin Walsh and Ashley Park attend a celebration for Silhouette's Barcelona-inspired sun collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop in L.A.

59 of 80

City Girl

Startraks Emily Ratajkowski Out and About, New York,
RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the warm weather in New York City as she attends the IAB Podcast Upfront on May 11.

60 of 80

Bear Necessities

Elle Fanning Hulu's 'The Great' TV Series FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning shows some love to a bear statue at the FYC event for her show, The Great, in Los Angeles on May 10.

61 of 80

Photo Finish

Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Flo Ngala for InStyle

InStyle cover star Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross snap a selfie at a celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

62 of 80

All Dressed Up

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown
Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for InStyle

Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown pose together at the celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

63 of 80

Game On!

Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski poses at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on May 10.

64 of 80

Brothers' Night Out

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas catch a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10.

65 of 80

Baby on Board

Karlie Kloss Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss shows off her growing baby bump at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in N.Y.C. on May 10.

66 of 80

Model Behavior

Ashley Graham attends the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion presented by Macy's at The Fashion Institute of Technology
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT

Ashley Graham flashes a smile at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on May 10.

67 of 80

Hats Off

Miranda Lambert at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert takes the mic at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 10 in Frisco, Texas.

68 of 80

Have a Laugh

Joel McHale attends SeriesFest: Season 9 closing night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

Joel McHale attends the closing night of SeriesFest: Season 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 10.

69 of 80

Celebratory Selfie

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie with ACM awards they were presented at a press conference after their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Lainey Wilson and HARDY. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie after being presented with ACM awards at a press conference following their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser in The Colony, Texas, on May 10.

70 of 80

Backstage Pass

Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Cyndi Lauper, Lorna Courtney, Composer Max Martin, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage with the cast at the new Max Martin musical "& Juliet" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper and Max Martin pose backstage with the cast of Broadway's & Juliet, including Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan on May 10.

71 of 80

Strike a Pose

Lindsay Berra, Billy Crystal Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a special screening of "It Ain't Over"
David Benthal/BFA.com

Lindsay Berra and Billy Crystal pose together at the Cinema Society screening of Sony Pictures Classics' It Ain't Over at the Hard Rock Hotel New York & NYY Steak on May 10.

72 of 80

Premiere Pose

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney at the premiere of "BlackBerry"
Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney attend the premiere of BlackBerry at The London West Hollywood on May 10.

73 of 80

All Smiles

Janet Jackson poses with the cast backstage at the Bob Fosse musical "Dancin'" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Janet Jackson poses with the cast of Bob Fosse's Dancin' while visiting backstage at The Music Box Theatre in New York City on May 10.

74 of 80

The Queen Is Back

Startraks SQUARE Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

75 of 80

Cuteness Overload

Startraks SQUARE Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi
Cindy Ord/Getty

Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

76 of 80

Bright Star

Startraks SQUARE GloRilla is seen arriving to the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

77 of 80

Shaded Up

Startraks SQUARE Jon Hamm and his fiance Anna Osceola enjoy a sunny day in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

78 of 80

Enjoying Spring

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas And Kevin Jonas Pose It Up Outside Watch What Happens Live
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

79 of 80

Love-y, Dove-y

Startraks Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping in New York
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

80 of 80

On the Frontlines

Startraks Lin-Manuel Miranda Hands Out Donuts At The WGA Picket Line In NYC
Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

Related Articles
Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony
Usher Speaks to Graduates at Berklee College of Music, Plus Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C., Taylor Swift and More
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Matty Healy Helps Open Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Penn., Plus Charlize Theron, Ciara and More
Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Nathalie Emmanuel Strikes a Pose at a 'Fast X' Event in Rome, Plus Elle Fanning, Haley Lu Richardson and More
Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Justin Bieber Takes a Walk in N.Y.C., Plus Jodie Turner-Smith in London, Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem and More
Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Emily Ratajkowski Catches a Knicks Game in N.Y.C., Plus Karlie Kloss, Elle Fanning and More
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Halle Bailey Celebrates 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere, Plus Kim Kardashian, Diane Keaton and More
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Sit Front Row for Chanel, Plus Olivia Culpo, Elizabeth Hurley and More
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Attend the Kentucky Derby, Plus Oprah, Adele, Sandra Oh and More
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in N.Y.C., Plus Sam Smith on Stage, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and More
Jake Gyllenhaal Jamie Lee Curtis
Jake Gyllenhaal Gets a Big Kiss from Jamie Lee Curtis, Plus Rihanna, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively and More
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Brings His Family to Broadway, Plus Pamela Anderson in N.Y.C., JoJo Siwa and More
Blackpink
BLACKPINK Makes Their Coachella Debut, Plus Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant, Chris Evans and More
Hit Netflix series "The Crown" films Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla arriving at their Wedding reception in Rochester, Kent.
Dominic West on Set for 'The Crown', Plus Taylor Swift and Pals in N.Y.C, Oscar Isaac and More
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson, and Melanie Griffith attend the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith in L.A., Plus Gigi Hadid, Jacob Elordi and More
Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Is the King of Coachella in Calif., Plus Ali Wong, Stanley Tucci and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Sparkles On Stage in Tampa, Plus Jay Pharoah, Rainey Qualley, Gigi Hadid and More