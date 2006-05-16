Star Tracks - Tuesday, May 16, 2006
SEVENTH INNING STRETCH
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have a parents' day out as they attend Cruise's son Connor's Little League game in Beverly Hills on Monday. Baby daughter Suri turns one month old on May 18.
LEG UP
Jennifer Garner kicks up her heels outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Monday. The actress – who recently returned from a trip to New Orleans to meet Hurricane Katrina survivors – chatted about the May 22 series finale of Alias.
'X' SELLS
Hugh Jackman and a lovely-in-lace Halle Berry make a red-carpet splash at the Mexico City premiere of X-Men: The Last Stand on Monday. After three X-Men films and Catwoman, Berry told the Mexican press, "I'm fresh out of superheroes at this point."
BRIGHT FUTURE
Ousted American Idol star Chris Daughtry discusses his career prospects with VJ Vanessa Minnillo on MTV's TRL on Monday. Daughtry has been asked to front the alt-rock band Fuel, an offer he is still considering.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Despite her recent split from Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, Heather Locklear shows some love for her ex's instrument (Gibson guitars, that is) on a stop to a Calabasas, Calif., craft store on Monday.
IN A FLASH
Mischa Barton (in Marchesa) shows off her photogenic features at the 22nd Annual ICP Infinity Awards gala in New York City on Monday. The annual event honors the contributions of influential photographers and recognizes emerging talent.
SUGAR RUSH
Hilary Duff (accompanied by her faithful Pomeranian) takes her dessert to-go from neighbor Jennifer Love Hewitt's Hollywood home on Saturday. Duff was back in L.A. briefly after playing in Italy, but she resumes her Most Wanted Tour on Tuesday in Mexico.
LENDING A HAND
Naomi Watts, a newly appointed special envoy for the UNAIDS program, signals the start of its new global campaign "4 for Everyone" in New York City on Monday. Earlier, the actress spent a week in Zambia visiting shelters, hospitals and schools, and feeling "humbled and inspired."
SHAPING UP
Has Jay-Z been skipping the bread-basket? Maybe. "I weigh the same. But I've trimmed it down," says the rapper (leaving New York's Cipriani restaurant Saturday with Beyoncé). "I'm still 180, but it's proportioned now, a little better."
TRAIL BLAZERS
Giddyup! Courtney Love and 13-year-old daughter Frances Bean spend Mother's Day on an adventure, riding horseback through the wilds of Malibu.
TAKING IT EASY
Jessica Alba has us seeing spots during a stroll through Hollywood on Sunday. The actress celebrated Mother's Day by luxuriating at a day spa and having brunch with mom Catherine at the Chateau Marmont hotel.
SOLID CONNECTION
Can you hear him now? Bono is the man in the middle Monday at a London launch event for the new Motorola Red cell phone. Some of the phone's proceeds will benefit the U2 frontman's Project Red, an AIDS charity effort.
ROCK STEADY
Deryck Whibley and fiancée Avril Lavigne keep in touch in Malibu on Saturday. Whibley's band, Sum 41, is recording its follow up to 2004's Chuck, while Lavigne has been busy writing music for her third solo outing.