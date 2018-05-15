Newly Engaged Taraji P. Henson Rings the Alarm, Plus Emilia Clarke, Serena Williams and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Grace Gavilanes
May 15, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Chopard event during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki attend the Chopard event during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty
<p>Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica and their daughter Sascha come together at The Robin Hood Foundation benefit on Monday.</p>
FAMILY FUN NIGHT

Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica and their daughter Sascha come together at The Robin Hood Foundation benefit on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Also at the benefit event, Jennifer Lopez brings down the house with a memorable performance on Monday night.</p>
SING OUT LOUD

Also at the benefit event, Jennifer Lopez brings down the house with a memorable performance on Monday night.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne are mirror images of each other at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne are mirror images of each other at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.

John Lamparski/WireImage
<p>Ryan Reynolds only has eyes for wife Blake Lively at the N.Y.C. screening of <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Monday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Ryan Reynolds only has eyes for wife Blake Lively at the N.Y.C. screening of Deadpool 2 on Monday.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage
<p>On Monday, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty and Joshua Jackson pose together inside The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala, where Beatty was one of the stars being honored.</p>
A DAY TO REMEMBER

On Monday, Andrew Garfield, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty and Joshua Jackson pose together inside The Actors Fund of America’s Annual Gala, where Beatty was one of the stars being honored.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>A bundled-up George Clooney is spotted on the set of <em>Catch-22</em> in Italy.</p>
KEEPING WARM

A bundled-up George Clooney is spotted on the set of Catch-22 in Italy.

The Image Direct
<p>A bikini-clad Michelle Rodriguez shows off her toned physique at the pool during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
SOAKING UP THE SUN

A bikini-clad Michelle Rodriguez shows off her toned physique at the pool during the Cannes Film Festival.

Splash News Online
<p>On Monday, Uma Thurman strikes a pose at The Actors Fund of America&#8217;s Annual Gala in New York City.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

On Monday, Uma Thurman strikes a pose at The Actors Fund of America’s Annual Gala in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Travis Scott puts his game face on as he throws out a t-shirt into the crowd at Game One of the&nbsp;Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.</p>
HAVING A BALL

Travis Scott puts his game face on as he throws out a t-shirt into the crowd at Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Bob Levey/Getty
<p>John Travolta plays photographer at a photo call for&nbsp;a sit-down with the actor about <em>Gotti&nbsp;</em>during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
OH SHOOT

John Travolta plays photographer at a photo call for a sit-down with the actor about Gotti during the Cannes Film Festival.

Tristan Fewings/Getty
<p>Jenna Dewan gets a lift from her <em>World Of Dance</em> co-star, Derek Hough, during their appearance at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Jenna Dewan gets a lift from her World Of Dance co-star, Derek Hough, during their appearance at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Derek Jeter and longtime love Hannah attend the athlete&#8217;s sister Sharlee&#8217;s launch event for her new book, <em>The Stuff</em>, on Monday.</p>
GOOD STUFF

Derek Jeter and longtime love Hannah attend the athlete’s sister Sharlee’s launch event for her new book, The Stuff, on Monday.

Chance Yeh/Getty
<p>Shortly after <a href="https://people.com/tv/taraji-p-henson-engaged/">announcing her engagement</a>, Taraji P. Henson shows off her sparkler at the&nbsp;Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.</p>
RING THE ALARM

Shortly after announcing her engagement, Taraji P. Henson shows off her sparkler at the Fox Network Upfront event on Monday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>The dynamic onscreen duo, Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler, pose backstage at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
TOGETHER AGAIN

The dynamic onscreen duo, Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler, pose backstage at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday. 

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich enjoy their time with Chewbacca at the <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
GOING SOLO

Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich enjoy their time with Chewbacca at the Solo: A Star Wars Story photo call at the Cannes Film Festival.

Splash News Online
<p>Joined by her pup, Serena Williams lands in France for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
HOLD ME CLOSE

Joined by her pup, Serena Williams lands in France for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Leslie Jones sneakily pops her head out from backstage at The Robin Hood Foundation&#8217;s benefit event, where Jennifer Lopez performed on Monday.</p>
THERE SHE IS

Leslie Jones sneakily pops her head out from backstage at The Robin Hood Foundation’s benefit event, where Jennifer Lopez performed on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Laura Linney and Liam Neeson have themselves a <em>Love Actually</em> reunion backstage at the Webby Awards on Monday.</p>
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Laura Linney and Liam Neeson have themselves a Love Actually reunion backstage at the Webby Awards on Monday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>Better from the back! Cate Blanchett gives us a full-length view at her multi-colored gown at a Monday screening of <em>Blackkklansman</em>.</p>
A LOOK BACK

Better from the back! Cate Blanchett gives us a full-length view at her multi-colored gown at a Monday screening of Blackkklansman.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Christina Hendricks totes an adorable watermelon clutch at the&nbsp;NBCUniversal Upfront&nbsp;Presentation on Monday.</p>
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Christina Hendricks totes an adorable watermelon clutch at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation on Monday.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spotted riding an N.Y.C. Citi Bike on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
ROLL WITH IT 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spotted riding an N.Y.C. Citi Bike on Monday. 

Splash News Online
<p><i>World of Dance</i> stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo attend the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LEAN ON ME 

World of Dance stars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo attend the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation Monday in N.Y.C. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<p>Also at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Milo Ventimiglia and <i>This Is Us</i> costar Mandy Moore pose for photos.&nbsp;</p>
LET'S DO THIS

Also at the NBCUniversal Upfronts, Milo Ventimiglia and This Is Us costar Mandy Moore pose for photos. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<p>Sarah Shahi happily stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.</p>
PEACE OUT

Sarah Shahi happily stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p><em>Deadpool 2</em> director David Leitch joins the film&#8217;s cast&nbsp;&mdash; comprised of&nbsp;Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Josh Brolin&nbsp;&mdash; at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
GANG'S ALL HERE

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch joins the film’s cast — comprised of Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin and Josh Brolin — at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p>On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London.</p>
RADIO STAR

On Monday, Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London.

Splash News Online
<p>Bradley Cooper is spotted at New York&#8217;s JFK Airport on Friday.</p>
JETTING OFF

Bradley Cooper is spotted at New York’s JFK Airport on Friday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p><em>Black Panther</em> star Chadwick Boseman receives an honorary doctorate degree at the Howard University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.</p>
IT'S AN HONOR

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman receives an honorary doctorate degree at the Howard University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.

Brian Stukes/Getty
<p>Damian Lewis and wife&nbsp;Helen McCrory cozy up to each other at the&nbsp;The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball to celebrate the theatre&#8217;s 200th birthday in London on Sunday.</p>
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory cozy up to each other at the The Old Vic Bicentenary Ball to celebrate the theatre’s 200th birthday in London on Sunday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the Meadow&#8217;s Movement event on Saturday.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the Meadow’s Movement event on Saturday.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Garner can&#8217;t help but smile while holding flowers on Mother&#8217;s Day.</p>
FLOWER GIRL

Jennifer Garner can’t help but smile while holding flowers on Mother’s Day.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Elsa Pataky stylishly arrives at the Camilla and Marc show during Fashion Week in Australia on Sunday.</p>
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Elsa Pataky stylishly arrives at the Camilla and Marc show during Fashion Week in Australia on Sunday.

Caroline McCredie/Getty
<p>Common poses for pics while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Friday.</p>
SIRIUS BUSINESS

Common poses for pics while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Friday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Jack Black poses with the cast of &#8220;School of Rock&#8221; backstage following the group&#8217;s Saturday performance.</p>
ROCKING OUT

Jack Black poses with the cast of “School of Rock” backstage following the group’s Saturday performance.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
ON THE BLOCK 

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez step out in N.Y.C. on Friday. 

GC Images
<p>Joan Collins poses with her likeness after sitting for a live sculpting for the Penny Brohn UK Charity Friday in London.&nbsp;</p>
SEEING DOUBLE 

Joan Collins poses with her likeness after sitting for a live sculpting for the Penny Brohn UK Charity Friday in London. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><i>American Idol</i> judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry&nbsp;and Luke Bryan arrive on Sunday at a Los&nbsp;Angeles taping.&nbsp;</p>
JUDGES & JURY

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive on Sunday at a Los Angeles taping. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman leave the birthday girl&#8217;s 1920s-themed party&nbsp;Saturday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
READY TO ROAR

Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman leave the birthday girl’s 1920s-themed party Saturday in L.A. 

BackGrid
<p>On&nbsp;Monday, Matt Dillion attends a photo call for <i>The House That Jack&nbsp;Built </i>during the Cannes&nbsp;Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
WELCOME TO MY HOUSE

On Monday, Matt Dillion attends a photo call for The House That Jack Built during the Cannes Film Festival. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Stars Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella walk the red carpet at the <i>Farenheit 451</i> Cannes screening on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
HEATING UP 

Stars Michael Shannon, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella walk the red carpet at the Farenheit 451 Cannes screening on Saturday. 

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni get silly at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR 

Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni get silly at Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on Sunday. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>DJ Eric Sean, Nick Cannon and DJ&nbsp;Supa party&nbsp;Saturday&nbsp;at Flamingo Las Vegas&#8217; GO Pool&nbsp;Dayclub.</p>
POOL BOYS 

DJ Eric Sean, Nick Cannon and DJ Supa party Saturday at Flamingo Las Vegas’ GO Pool Dayclub.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>An unrecognizable Tom Hardy films his upcoming Al Capone biopic, <i>Fonzo</i>, on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING MOBBED

An unrecognizable Tom Hardy films his upcoming Al Capone biopic, Fonzo, on Friday. 

MEGA
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/john-stamos-welcomes-son-william-christopher/">New parents</a> John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend the 2018 Best Buddies Mother&#8217;s Day Brunch hosted by Vanessa and Gina Hudgens in Malibu, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WATCH THE HAIR

New parents John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend the 2018 Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch hosted by Vanessa and Gina Hudgens in Malibu, California, on Saturday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Kendall Jenner makes an elegant appearance at the screening of <em>Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)</em> during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France, on Saturday.</p>
SUNKISSED ON THE RIVIERA

Kendall Jenner makes an elegant appearance at the screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Cannes, France, on Saturday.

Ming Yeung/Getty Images
<p>Salma Hayek poses for a stunning photo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
WITH WIND IN HER HAIR

Salma Hayek poses for a stunning photo at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Sunday. 

James McCauley/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>RuPaul speaks during the ribbon cutting at the 4th Annual RuPaul&#8217;s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WERQ

RuPaul speaks during the ribbon cutting at the 4th Annual RuPaul’s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday. 

Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic
<p>The <em>DuckTales</em> cast &mdash;&nbsp;Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye,&nbsp; David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi and&nbsp;Bobby Moynihan &mdash; link up at&nbsp;Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest at&nbsp;Disneyland Resort in&nbsp;Anaheim, California, on Saturday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
EVERYBODY GET SILLY

The DuckTales cast — Ben Schwartz, Toks Olagundoye,  David Tennant, Kate Micucci, Danny Pudi and Bobby Moynihan — link up at Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.  

2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Julianne Moore attend Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes Friday in Cannes, France.</p>
FRIENDS IN FRANCE

Lupita Nyong’o and Julianne Moore attend Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes Friday in Cannes, France.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images
<p>Amber Heard films on Saturday during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.&nbsp;</p>
RED HOT RIDE

Amber Heard films on Saturday during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
<p>Taylor Swift performs on Friday&nbsp;in&nbsp;Santa Clara, California, during a stop on her&nbsp;2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.&nbsp;</p>
SINGIN' IN SEQUIN

Taylor Swift performs on Friday in Santa Clara, California, during a stop on her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. 

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Comedians&nbsp;Ali Wong, Tig Notaro Martin Short and Judd Apatow pose together at the Netflix is a Joke Panel, held on Friday at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp;</p>
NOTHING BUT LAUGHS

Comedians Ali Wong, Tig Notaro Martin Short and Judd Apatow pose together at the Netflix is a Joke Panel, held on Friday at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
<p>Connie Britton delivers the keynote address for the USC School of Dramatic Arts&#8217; Commencement Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles, California.</p>
CONNIE'S COMMENCEMENT

Connie Britton delivers the keynote address for the USC School of Dramatic Arts’ Commencement Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles, California.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p>Jessica Simpson is positively glowing at the 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards.</p>
MELLOW IN YELLOW

Jessica Simpson is positively glowing at the 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Mel B is one hot mama as she heads to the British LGBT Awards with look-alike daughter Phoenix Chi on Friday.</p>
MOM'S THE WORD

Mel B is one hot mama as she heads to the British LGBT Awards with look-alike daughter Phoenix Chi on Friday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Nicky Hilton rocks a polished business look while out and about in New York City on Friday.</p>
WALK IT OFF

Nicky Hilton rocks a polished business look while out and about in New York City on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow proves you <i>can </i>wear white before Memorial Day in this chic look while on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Friday.</p>
WHITE HOT

Gwyneth Paltrow proves you can wear white before Memorial Day in this chic look while on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Bow down! Bella Hadid stylishly attends a screening of <em>Ash Is The Purest White</em>.</p>
STYLE STAR

Bow down! Bella Hadid stylishly attends a screening of Ash Is The Purest White.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Dan Stevens stops by BUILD Studio to discuss <em>Legion</em> on Friday.</p>
BUILD ME UP

Dan Stevens stops by BUILD Studio to discuss Legion on Friday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Camilla Duchess of Cornwall joins a wine tasting reception for members of staff and other local wine producers during a visit to Lyrarakis Winery on Friday.</p>
WINE ABOUT IT

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall joins a wine tasting reception for members of staff and other local wine producers during a visit to Lyrarakis Winery on Friday.

Arthur Edwards/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller keeps it casual while running out for coffee in New York on Friday.</p>
CAFFEINE RUSH

Sienna Miller keeps it casual while running out for coffee in New York on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Jeffrey Dean Morgan keeps it rolling while arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
LANDING GEAR

Jeffrey Dean Morgan keeps it rolling while arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday.

X17online
<p>Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara make one cute couple at the premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em> on Thursday.</p>
DATE NIGHT

Joe Manganiello and wife Sofia Vergara make one cute couple at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Thursday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Natasha Bedingfield and Julianne Hough wear burgundy dresses at an event, benefitting LOVE UNITED, at West Hollywood&#8217;s Amanu.</p>
TWINNING MOMENT

Natasha Bedingfield and Julianne Hough wear burgundy dresses at an event, benefitting LOVE UNITED, at West Hollywood’s Amanu.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Nile Rodgers is thinking pink at&nbsp;the Breast Cancer Research Foundation&#8217;s Hot Pink Party, held Thursday evening in Boston.</p>
ROCK OUT

Nile Rodgers is thinking pink at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party, held Thursday evening in Boston.

Michael Blanchard
<p>On Thursday,&nbsp;Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke attend the L.A. premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
GOING SOLO

On Thursday, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke attend the L.A. premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Debra Messing happily chats on the phone on a park bench in N.Y.C.</p>
CALL ME

Debra Messing happily chats on the phone on a park bench in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>On Thursday, Aubrey Plaza is caught in a candid moment in New York City&#8217;s Tribeca neighborhood.</p>
CITY GIRL

On Thursday, Aubrey Plaza is caught in a candid moment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Kelly Wearstler and <em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Tan France participate in the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards Master Class on Thursday.</p>
FASHIONABLE PAIR

Kelly Wearstler and Queer Eye‘s Tan France participate in the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards Master Class on Thursday.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty
<p>Also at the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards: St. Vincent, who performed at the event on Thursday.</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Also at the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards: St. Vincent, who performed at the event on Thursday.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty
<p>Ryan Reynolds and Rob Delaney make an appearance at a fan screening for <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Thursday.</p>
READY FOR IT?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Delaney make an appearance at a fan screening for Deadpool 2 on Thursday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Congrats are in order for Rihanna! The singer launches her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
SAVAGE NIGHT

Congrats are in order for Rihanna! The singer launches her lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Meg Ryan is spotted in New York City on Thursday.</p>
WALK THE WALK

Meg Ryan is spotted in New York City on Thursday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Jennifer Hudson looks flawless as she attends the &#8220;A Mother&#8217;s Gift&#8221; event, benefiting The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, on Wednesday.</p>
MOM KNOWS BEST

Jennifer Hudson looks flawless as she attends the “A Mother’s Gift” event, benefiting The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, on Wednesday.

Matthew Sperzel/Getty
<p><em>Six Feet Under</em> stars Lauren Ambrose and Michael C. Hall reunite backstage at the hit revival of Lincoln Center Theater&#8217;s <em>My Fair Lady</em>, where Ambrose is starring as Eliza Doolittle.</p>
A LOVERLY REUNION

Six Feet Under stars Lauren Ambrose and Michael C. Hall reunite backstage at the hit revival of Lincoln Center Theater’s My Fair Lady, where Ambrose is starring as Eliza Doolittle.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><i>Stranger Things </i>star David Harbour unwinds with some arcade games while attending the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealers Panel on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
PINBALL WIZARD

Stranger Things star David Harbour unwinds with some arcade games while attending the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealers Panel on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gets animated while speaking to students at Vanderbilt University in Nashville on Thursday as part of the Senior Day activities.</span></p>
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gets animated while speaking to students at Vanderbilt University in Nashville on Thursday as part of the Senior Day activities.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Natalie Dormer is all smiles as she attends the <i>Picnic At Hanging Rock </i>FYC event on Thursday in L.A.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Natalie Dormer is all smiles as she attends the Picnic At Hanging Rock FYC event on Thursday in L.A.

John Salangsang/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
<p>Zo&euml; Saldana cuddles up to sisters Cisely and Mariel as they attend a screening of their new project, <i>The Honor List</i>, on Thursday in L.A.</p>
SISTER, SISTER, SISTER

Zoë Saldana cuddles up to sisters Cisely and Mariel as they attend a screening of their new project, The Honor List, on Thursday in L.A.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
<p>Annette Bening enjoys an embrace from Patti Smith at the New York premiere of <i>The Seagull </i>on Thursday.</p>
HIGH FLYING

Annette Bening enjoys an embrace from Patti Smith at the New York premiere of The Seagull on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich strike a pose as they charm the crowds gathered at the Los Angeles premiere of <i>Solo: A Star Wars Story</i> on Thursday.</p>
DOUBLE TROUBLE

Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich strike a pose as they charm the crowds gathered at the Los Angeles premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rosario Dawson shows Dante Bosco plenty of love as the two attend the Slavery to Freedom Gala on Thursday in L.A.</p>
FEEL THE LOVE

Rosario Dawson shows Dante Bosco plenty of love as the two attend the Slavery to Freedom Gala on Thursday in L.A.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jury President Cate Blanchett makes a grand entrance as she arrives at the screening of <i>Cold War </i>on Thursday during the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
CANNES DO ATTITUDE

Jury President Cate Blanchett makes a grand entrance as she arrives at the screening of Cold War on Thursday during the Cannes Film Festival.

SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Elsa Pataky celebrates the launch of the spring and summer Gioseppo Woman collection on Thursday in Madrid.</p>
BACK AT YA

Elsa Pataky celebrates the launch of the spring and summer Gioseppo Woman collection on Thursday in Madrid.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jessica Simpson keeps it monochromatic in a sweater dress and thigh-high boots while out and about in New York on Thursday.</p>
THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING

Jessica Simpson keeps it monochromatic in a sweater dress and thigh-high boots while out and about in New York on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Nina Dobrev proves it&#8217;s easy being green in a military-inspired jacket while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
NEW YORK MINUTE

Nina Dobrev proves it’s easy being green in a military-inspired jacket while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez make time for a quick couple selfie on Thursday in between innings at the Yankees game in New York.</p>
GAME TIME!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez make time for a quick couple selfie on Thursday in between innings at the Yankees game in New York.

Splash News
<p>Kendall Jenner catches some rays in a chic black swimsuit while relaxing at the Eden Roc Hotel in Cannes, France, on Thursday.</p>
BATHING BEAUTY

Kendall Jenner catches some rays in a chic black swimsuit while relaxing at the Eden Roc Hotel in Cannes, France, on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Paris Hilton and fianc&eacute; Chris Zylka exit Barneys after a Beverly Hills shopping trip on Wednesday.</p>
SO LOVELY

Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka exit Barneys after a Beverly Hills shopping trip on Wednesday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Storm Reid strikes a pose at the launch of Marc Jacobs&#8217; Daisy Love on Wednesday.</p>
LOVE ON TOP

Storm Reid strikes a pose at the launch of Marc Jacobs’ Daisy Love on Wednesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Olympian and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> contestant Mirai Nagasu gets dipped by Alan Berstenon the set of Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> on Wednesday.</p>
DIP IT LOW

Olympian and Dancing with the Stars contestant Mirai Nagasu gets dipped by Alan Berstenon the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on Wednesday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Rory Culkin, Taylor Kitsch and Paul Sparks come together at the<em> Waco</em> FYC event on Wednesday.</p>
ACTING OUT

Rory Culkin, Taylor Kitsch and Paul Sparks come together at the Waco FYC event on Wednesday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Channing Tatum carries a handful of arts and crafts in Studio City, California on Wednesday.</p>
ART ATTACK

Channing Tatum carries a handful of arts and crafts in Studio City, California on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Meghan Trainor and fianc&eacute; Daryl Sabara share a sweet embrace at the &#8220;Watch Them Do: A Conversation with Meghan Trainor and J Kash&#8221; panel during the ASCAP &#8220;I Create Music&#8221; Expo.</p>
LUCKY IN LOVE

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara share a sweet embrace at the “Watch Them Do: A Conversation with Meghan Trainor and J Kash” panel during the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo.

Lester Cohen/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez busts a move during a &#8220;Fast Dance-Off&#8221; on <em>The Tonight Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
LET'S DANCE 

Jennifer Lopez busts a move during a “Fast Dance-Off” on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Emma Stone sports a blonde wig on the Brooklyn, New York set of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Maniac</em>.</p>
SHE'S A MANIAC

Emma Stone sports a blonde wig on the Brooklyn, New York set of Netflix’s Maniac.

The Image Direct
<p>Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder squeeze in for a photo opp with director Alex Richanbach and his wife Drea Schneider at a screening for Netflix&#8217;s <em>Ibiza.</em></p>
WHEN IN IBIZA

Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder squeeze in for a photo opp with director Alex Richanbach and his wife Drea Schneider at a screening for Netflix’s Ibiza.

Rachel Murray/Getty for Netflix
<p>Carrie Coon attends 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards nominees reception.</p>
DRAMA, DRAMA, DRAMA

Carrie Coon attends 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards nominees reception.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Karamo Brown leads partner Ian Brown to his surprise birthday party in Los Angeles, where the <i>Queer Eye </i>star got down on one knee and <a href="https://people.com/tv/queer-eye-karamo-brown-engaged/">popped the question</a>.</p>
ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU 

On Wednesday, Karamo Brown leads partner Ian Brown to his surprise birthday party in Los Angeles, where the Queer Eye star got down on one knee and popped the question.

Tasia Wells/Getty
<p>Zoe Kazan and longtime boyfriend Paul Dano attend a&nbsp;Wednesday Cannes festival party, sponsored by&nbsp;DIRECTV and Grey Goose.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVE FOLKS 

Zoe Kazan and longtime boyfriend Paul Dano attend a Wednesday Cannes festival party, sponsored by DIRECTV and Grey Goose. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Shelea, Kelly Rowland,&nbsp;Stevie Wonder, Jessie J, Donald Glover and Luke James take the stage at the icon&#8217;s Los Angeles bash at&nbsp;The Peppermint Club.</p>
DREAM TEAM 

Shelea, Kelly Rowland, Stevie Wonder, Jessie J, Donald Glover and Luke James take the stage at the icon’s Los Angeles bash at The Peppermint Club.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid arrives at the Magnum x Alexander Wang Cannes Film Festival photo call on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET LOOK 

Bella Hadid arrives at the Magnum x Alexander Wang Cannes Film Festival photo call on Thursday. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p><i>Black Panther </i>director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans pose at the Cannes&nbsp;Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
MON AMOUR 

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans pose at the Cannes Film Festival. 

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
<p><i>Westworld</i> star Thandie Newton arrives at a&nbsp;Wednesday taping of <i>The Late Late Show with James Corden</i>.</p>
NATURAL WOMAN 

Westworld star Thandie Newton arrives at a Wednesday taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Amber Heard is spotted in Cannes on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
FILM FANATIC 

Amber Heard is spotted in Cannes on Thursday. 

Splash News
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz, Marion&nbsp;Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong&#8217;o, and Fan Bingbing gather at a Cannes Film Festival cocktail party, hosted by&nbsp;The Hollywood Reporter and DIRECTV,&nbsp;for their new film project <i>355</i>.&nbsp;</p>
FAB FIVE 

Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing gather at a Cannes Film Festival cocktail party, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and DIRECTV, for their new film project 355

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s beginning to look a lot like spring! Zo&euml; Kravitz steps out for a stroll in N.Y.C.</p>
WALK THIS WAY

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring! Zoë Kravitz steps out for a stroll in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Saoirse Ronan keeps it casual while making her way through Heathrow Airport on Wednesday to catch a flight.</p>
READY, SET, JET!

Saoirse Ronan keeps it casual while making her way through Heathrow Airport on Wednesday to catch a flight.

Splash News
<p>Steven Tyler poses alongside Mary Carlisle Callahan at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.</p>
RADIO HEADS

Steven Tyler poses alongside Mary Carlisle Callahan at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Dressed in a floral dress, Tina Fey attends&nbsp;the 63rd Drama Desk Awards in New York City.</p>
FLOWER CHILD

Dressed in a floral dress, Tina Fey attends the 63rd Drama Desk Awards in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Reese Witherspoon embraces the sunny spring weather in a gingham dress while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
CHECK ON IT

Reese Witherspoon embraces the sunny spring weather in a gingham dress while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Karlie Kloss strikes a pose as she arrives at the 5th Annual Town &amp; Country Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday in New York.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Karlie Kloss strikes a pose as she arrives at the 5th Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday in New York.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Inside the Town &amp; Country Philanthropy Summit, Bradley Cooper gets animated while speaking onstage.</p>
TALK ABOUT IT

Inside the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit, Bradley Cooper gets animated while speaking onstage.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch stands next to a bright yellow taxi while celebrating the launch of <i>Patrick Melrose </i>in London on Wednesday.</p>
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

Benedict Cumberbatch stands next to a bright yellow taxi while celebrating the launch of Patrick Melrose in London on Wednesday.

Joe Maher/Getty
<p>Charlie Puth is ready for his close-up during an appearance at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.</p>
MUSIC MAN

Charlie Puth is ready for his close-up during an appearance at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
<p>Irina Shayk looks super glamorous in a show-stopping gown at the <em>Yomeddine</em> screening on Wednesday.</p>
BOW DOWN

Irina Shayk looks super glamorous in a show-stopping gown at the Yomeddine screening on Wednesday.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Actor Christoph Walz goofs around for photographers while walking the red carpet for the premiere of <i>Yomeddine</i> on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.</p>
HAM IT UP

Actor Christoph Walz goofs around for photographers while walking the red carpet for the premiere of Yomeddine on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Selma Blair and Sophia Bush cozy up to each other while attending Ray Booth&#8217;s <em>Evocative Interiors</em>&nbsp;book signing event on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
BOSS LADIES

Selma Blair and Sophia Bush cozy up to each other while attending Ray Booth’s Evocative Interiors book signing event on Tuesday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Straight from New York! A sunglasses-clad Olivia Munn walks through London&#8217;s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.</p>
LONDON CALLING

Straight from New York! A sunglasses-clad Olivia Munn walks through London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>This week&#8217;s PEOPLE cover star Melissa McCarthy and Chris Parnell stop by <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> on Tuesday.</p>
RUNNING LATE

This week’s PEOPLE cover star Melissa McCarthy and Chris Parnell stop by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Margot Robbie celebrates the premiere of<em> Terminal</em> at the film&#8217;s afterparty where guests sipped on Svedka cocktails and tried to escape from Hollywood&#8217;s The Escape Room.</p>
READY TO PARTY?

Margot Robbie celebrates the premiere of Terminal at the film’s afterparty where guests sipped on Svedka cocktails and tried to escape from Hollywood’s The Escape Room.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>On Tuesday, Kerry Washington arrives at the Bronx Children&#8217;s Museum Annual Gala.</p>
FULL SUPPORT

On Tuesday, Kerry Washington arrives at the Bronx Children’s Museum Annual Gala.

Jason Mendez/Startraks
<p><em>This Is Us</em> star Justin Hartley joins Morningstar Farms to host a summer barbecue to test out new veggie burger grill recipes on Tuesday.</p>
BURGERS, ANYONE?

This Is Us star Justin Hartley joins Morningstar Farms to host a summer barbecue to test out new veggie burger grill recipes on Tuesday.

Sara Jay Weiss/Shutterstock
<p>A smiling Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during&nbsp;WSJ&#8217;s The Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday.</p>
HAPPY FACE

A smiling Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ’s The Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Ruby Rose puts her love for <em>Titanic</em> on full display outside LAX Airport on Tuesday.</p>
FAN GIRL

Ruby Rose puts her love for Titanic on full display outside LAX Airport on Tuesday.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the <em>Once Upon A Time</em> finale screening on Tuesday.</p>
SHINE ON

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas arrive at the Once Upon A Time finale screening on Tuesday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>After <a href="https://people.com/movies/jane-fonda-kissing-scenes-at-80/">getting real with PEOPLE about shooting love scenes</a>, Jane Fonda slays the red carpet at the<em> A Tale of Two Sisters</em> event.</p>
BOW DOWN

After getting real with PEOPLE about shooting love scenes, Jane Fonda slays the red carpet at the A Tale of Two Sisters event.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Producer and DJ Mark Ronson proudly shows off his award after being honored at the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
WINNER'S CIRCLE

Producer and DJ Mark Ronson proudly shows off his award after being honored at the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine gets the crowd moving while performing at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday.</p>
SHAKE IT OUT

Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine gets the crowd moving while performing at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday.

Simone Joyner/Getty
<p>Vanessa Bayer and Gillian Jacobs crack each other up while speaking onstage at the L.A. preview screening of their upcoming Netflix film, <i>Ibiza</i>.</p>
GOSSIP GIRLS

Vanessa Bayer and Gillian Jacobs crack each other up while speaking onstage at the L.A. preview screening of their upcoming Netflix film, Ibiza.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift celebrates the first night of her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday by bringing out openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello onstage in Phoenix, Arizona.</p>
DANCE PARTY

Taylor Swift celebrates the first night of her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday by bringing out openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello onstage in Phoenix, Arizona.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Boutella and Michael Shannon get serious while arriving at the New York premiere of their new HBO series, <i>Fahrenheit 451</i>.</p>
TOO HOT TO HANDLE

Michael B. Jordan, Sofia Boutella and Michael Shannon get serious while arriving at the New York premiere of their new HBO series, Fahrenheit 451.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong></strong>Ashley Greene brings some sexy edge to the table as she arrives at the Nicole Miller Spring Collection dinner on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
STRAIGHT LACE

Ashley Greene brings some sexy edge to the table as she arrives at the Nicole Miller Spring Collection dinner on Tuesday in L.A.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Christie Brinkley strikes a pose next to her daughter, fellow model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, on Tuesday as the two arrive at the New York premiere of <i>Always at the Carlyle</i>.</p>
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Christie Brinkley strikes a pose next to her daughter, fellow model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, on Tuesday as the two arrive at the New York premiere of Always at the Carlyle.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Connie Britton keeps it simple and chic in an all-black outfit while posing for photos at the Showtime Emmy FYC screening of <i>SMILF</i> on Tuesday in New York.</p>
SO HAUTE 

Connie Britton keeps it simple and chic in an all-black outfit while posing for photos at the Showtime Emmy FYC screening of SMILF on Tuesday in New York.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Proud mother Kris Jenner is all smiles as she and daughters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West hold court at the <i>Business of Fashion</i>&#8216;s party to celebrate their &#8220;Age of Influence&#8221; edition on Tuesday in New York.</p>
YOU'RE DOING AMAZING, SWEETIES!

Proud mother Kris Jenner is all smiles as she and daughters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West hold court at the Business of Fashion‘s party to celebrate their “Age of Influence” edition on Tuesday in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria, who is pregnant with her first child, can&#8217;t contain her joy during an appearance on <em>Extra</em> on Tuesday.</p>
WHITE-HOT MAMA

Eva Longoria, who is pregnant with her first child, can’t contain her joy during an appearance on Extra on Tuesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Shaquille O&#8217;Neal gets playful while attending&nbsp;BTIG&#8217;s 16th Commissions for Charity Day.</p>
TALL ORDER

Shaquille O’Neal gets playful while attending BTIG’s 16th Commissions for Charity Day.

Anthony J. Causi
<p>Glamorous couple alert! Pen&eacute;lope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem make quite the entrance at the screening for <em>Everybody Knows</em> at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
GLITZ & GLAMOUR

Glamorous couple alert! Penélope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem make quite the entrance at the screening for Everybody Knows at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>PEOPLE and <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> editorial director Jess Cagle hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with the Broadway cast of &#8220;Mean Girls&#8221; on Tuesday.</p>
WHY YOU GOTTA BE SO 'MEAN'?

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with the Broadway cast of “Mean Girls” on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Gifts galore! <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> partners Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson get Diet Coke and M&amp;Ms from Mario Lopez on the set of <em>Extra</em> on Tuesday.</p>
SWEET MOMENT

Gifts galore! Dancing with the Stars partners Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson get Diet Coke and M&Ms from Mario Lopez on the set of Extra on Tuesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Jury member Kristen Stewart makes her way to the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
ACTING OUT

Jury member Kristen Stewart makes her way to the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Rooney Mara is spotted out and about in N.Y.C.</p>
CITY GIRL

Rooney Mara is spotted out and about in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Jessica Alba takes part in a panel during WSJ&#8217;s The Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday.</p>
FORGET THE PAST

Jessica Alba takes part in a panel during WSJ’s The Future of Everything Festival on Tuesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Following her appearance at the Met Gala, Alicia Vikander is seen in a much more casual look in New York City.</p>
THE MORNING AFTER

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, Alicia Vikander is seen in a much more casual look in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Gabrielle Union playfully poses with fans at the New York &amp; Company x Breaking In Partnership event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
CENTER OF ATTENTION

Gabrielle Union playfully poses with fans at the New York & Company x Breaking In Partnership event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>A makeup-free Blake Lively sports a champagne-colored dress, baseball cap and sneakers on Tuesday.</p>
FRESH FACE

A makeup-free Blake Lively sports a champagne-colored dress, baseball cap and sneakers on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Luis Fonsi gives concertgoers a memorable performance during the Rio de Janeiro stop of his Love and Dance Tour.</p>
LOVE YOURSELF

Luis Fonsi gives concertgoers a memorable performance during the Rio de Janeiro stop of his Love and Dance Tour.

Splash News
<p>Wearing a gray hoodie, Donald Glover is spotted at the airport.</p>
TAKING FLIGHT

Wearing a gray hoodie, Donald Glover is spotted at the airport.

Splash News Online
<p>Gabrielle Union is a sartorial superstar during a day out in N.Y.C.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Gabrielle Union is a sartorial superstar during a day out in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Jessica Alba keeps things comfy and casual while walking through JFK Airport with her luggage.</p>
JET-SET STYLE

Jessica Alba keeps things comfy and casual while walking through JFK Airport with her luggage.

The Image Direct
<p><em>I&#8217;m Dying Up Here</em> stars Ari Graynor and RJ Cyler pose for photos with Jim Carrey, who serves as an executive producer, at the show&#8217;s season 2 premiere celebration in Hollywood.</p>
WELCOME TO HOLLYWOOD

I’m Dying Up Here stars Ari Graynor and RJ Cyler pose for photos with Jim Carrey, who serves as an executive producer, at the show’s season 2 premiere celebration in Hollywood.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sofia Vergara embarks on a shopping trip in L.A. on Monday.</p>
SHOP GIRL

Sofia Vergara embarks on a shopping trip in L.A. on Monday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Goodman takes a dancing break during his Monday appearance at <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em>.</p>
SHALL WE DANCE?

John Goodman takes a dancing break during his Monday appearance at Live with Kelly and Ryan.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
<p>Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds get their photos taken at the Madrid photo call for <em>Deadpool 2</em> on Monday.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds get their photos taken at the Madrid photo call for Deadpool 2 on Monday.

Pacific Coast News
