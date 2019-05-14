Kate Winslet Heads Out of London, Plus the This Is Us Cast, Maluma & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Taking Off
Kate Winslet shows off her travel style while flying out of London’s Heathrow Airport to film BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday.
Series Success
TV couple Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown celebrate This Is Us getting renewed for three more seasons at NBC’s party at The Pool in N.Y.C. on Monday.
This Is Milo
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves hello to the audience on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sibling Support
Jonah Hill supports his sister Beanie Feldstein at the L.A. special screening of her new film Booksmart at the Ace Hotel on Monday.
Get Your Merch
Colombian singer Maluma hosts a fan pop-up store in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Faux Feud
Saturday Night Live costars Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor play a round of Celebrity Family Feud during the NBCUniversal Upfront in N.Y.C on Monday.
Fight to End Poverty
Shawn Mendes performs during the 2019 Robin Hood benefit at the Jacob Javits Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Internet Excellence
Tracy Morgan hits the stage during the 23rd annual Webby Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rainbow Rapper
Lil Nas X wears a multi-colored jacket and jeans during a visit to Hits 97.3 radio station on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.
Breaking It Down
Octavia Spencer competes in a dance-off during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Birds of a Feather
Josh Gad poses with a furry friend at the Angry Birds 2 photo call during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday in France.
Cannes Kickoff
Elle Fanning waves hello on the Croisette during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in France.
Honoring Innovators
Founder of Kode with Klossy Karlie Kloss accepts the Strides in STEM award during Monday’s 8th annual Liberty Science Center genius gala at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.
City Pretty
Nicole Kidman advocates on the safety and importance of daily sunscreen at a Neutrogena event in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Gatsby Garb
Today co-anchor Craig Melvin celebrates his 40th birthday with 3rd Hour co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer at his southern speakeasy-themed party in Greenwich, Connecticut on Saturday.
Laid-Back Look
Jenna Dewan steps out in a sweater and jeans in Los Angeles on Monday.
Star-Studded Premiere
Costars (and real-life loves) Charles Melton and Camila Mendes share a sweet moment at the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ The Sun Is Also a Star on Monday in L.A.
Smiles for Miles
Alex Rodriguez steps out in one of his trademark pinstripe suits at the Fox 2019 Upfront Party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday in New York City.
Country Crossover
Billy Ray Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Lil Nas X’s set to perform their hit song “Old Town Road” at Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
Mic Drop
Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Fox Upfront presentation afterparty at Central Park’s Wollman Rink on Monday in N.Y.C.
New Track Tuesdays
Alyson and Amanda Michalka of musical duo Aly & AJ visit Build Studio to talk about their latest EP Sanctuary on Monday in N.Y.C.
Perfect Pairing
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to promote their new TV show on Charter’s Spectrum, L.A.’s Finest, on Monday.
Hand to Hold
Amal Clooney supports husband George at the Rome premiere of his new Hulu series Catch-22 on Monday night.
Nice in Nice
Selena Gomez shows off her chic travel style while arriving to the Nice airport in France on Monday.
Show Your Stripe
Chrissy Teigen waves to the cameras on Monday at the NBC 2019/20 Upfront at the Four Seasons Hotel in N.Y.C.
One Cute Couple
Also at the NBC Upfront: Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen.
Dog Days
Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett take their dog for a stroll in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday.
Ray of Light
Amber Heard arrives to the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Cannes Film Festival.
Shop to It
Naomi Watts celebrates the opening of the Tod’s Library Boutique in the Shops at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Vision in Violet
Michelle Obama beams during the penultimate stop on her Becoming book tour at a packed State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.
Mother & Son Moment
Honoree Selma Blair and her son Arthur Saint attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala at The Beverly Hilton on Friday in L.A.
Cheek to Cheek
Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse strike a sultry pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on Friday in Miami.
Swimsuit Stars
Model Kelsey Merritt and cover star Tyra Banks are all smiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch celebration at Myn-Tu on Saturday in Miami.
Hulu Hot List
Director and star George Clooney arrives at the Catch-22 TV show photo call on Monday in Rome.
Rock On
Sting wows the crowd with his performance during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Seaside Snap
Naomie Harris soaks up some sun on the water at The ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Monaco E-Prix on Saturday in Monaco.
Netflix and No Chill
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish goof around at the Netflix is a Joke screening on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Retro Ride
Will Smith poses next to an old East German Trabant car made out of cardboard cartons on Monday in Berlin.
Lovely Luncheon
Actress Ciera Payton and Sean “Diddy” Combs pose for a photo together at the LadyLike Foundation’s Women of Excellence Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Snacking with Purpose
Padma Lakshmi partners with Stacy’s Pita Chips to launch Stacy’s Rise Project, aimed at providing funding and networking and mentorship opportunities to female founders in the food industry, on Friday in Santa Rosa, California.
Weekend Workout
Mom-to-be Krysten Ritter steps out for a hike with her boyfriend Adam Granduciel and their dog on Sunday in L.A.
'90s Throwback
Costars Julie Benz and Rebecca Gayheart reunite at Rooftop Cinema Club hosts the 20th anniversary and cast reunion of the 1999 cult classic Jawbreaker at Level in L.A. on Saturday.
Best Buds
John Mulaney and Barry creator, writer and star Bill Hader pose together before speaking about the HBO show at the 92nd Street Y on Sunday in New York City.
Jenner Jam
Caitlyn Jenner poses with daughter Cassandra Marino, sons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner and ex-wife Linda Thompson at Brandon’s interactive party, live show and video premiere for his new single “Death of Me” on Saturday in Malibu, California.
One to Watch
FKA twigs performs at the Park Avenue Armory on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Big Wins
Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer hold up their British Academy Television Awards for best drama series, best supporting actress and best leading actress for their show Killing Eve at Royal Festival Hall in London.
Fresh as a Daisy
Peyton List and Bailee Madison stay cozy on Friday at the Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Fragrance Pop-Up Event in Venice Beach, Califorina.
Ronettes Reunion
Ronnie Spector reunites with her former Ronettes bandmate (and cousin) Nedra Ross during her concert at Wolftracks in Virginia on Sunday. It was Ross’ third time onstage in 52 years, and together they sang their ‘60s hit “I Can Hear Music.”
Dr. Misdemeanor
Missy Elliott receives an honorary degree alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire (not pictured) at the Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement ceremony in Boston.
Moms Rule!
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made surprise cameos during Emma Thompson’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue for the Mother’s Day-themed episode on Saturday night in N.Y.C.
Seeing Spots
Miley Cyrus strikes a pose in Brooklyn on Saturday dressed in a white-and-black polka-dot print top and denim jeans.
Never Had a Friend Like Me
Will Smith joins director Guy Ritchie and costars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud at the Aladdin gala screening in Berlin on Saturday.
Get Down
On Saturday, Kendra Wilkinson gets behind the DJ booth at Jemaa – The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Loving You Is a Crime
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba celebrate the premiere of their show L.A.’s Finest at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.
Sunny Smile
Jennifer Aniston gets snapped on location filming her upcoming Apple drama The Morning Show in New York City on Friday night.
New 'Do, Who Dis
Beyoncé shows off her darker tresses at the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game in Texas on Friday, where she sat courtside with husband JAY-Z.
Money Moves
Cardi B performs on stage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday.
Bumpin' Jams
Alanis Morissette, who is expecting her third child, performed in concert during day one of the Kaaboo Festival in Arlington, Texas.
Double Date
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posed backstage at the Beetlejuice musical on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre with stars Alex Brightman and Rob McClure.
Power Suit
Ciara celebrates her new album Beauty Marks with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cap It Off
Kate Upton hits Miami on Friday for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location event at Ice Palace Film Studios.
Mad for Plaid
A smiling Julia Stiles leaves The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio with Sky in London on Friday.
Girl & Guitar
Ellie Goulding pipes up on Friday during her performance on the BBC’s The One Show in London.
White Collar
A casual Alicia Vikander steps out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
'Nice' Car
Natalie Dormer tests out the F-Type SVR during a Thursday visit to Nice, France.